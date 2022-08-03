Project Unfollow: Meet The Brand That Is Making A Commitment To Sustainability Without Compromising Style

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Sustainably-made fashion is so much more than just a trend among fashion and style headlines. In fact, brands that are truly sustainable are against the idea of fast fashion and trend-forward collections due to their contribution to waste through over-production of goods. Meet Project Unfollow, the clothing brand that embodies sustainability through elevated basics that are meant to last.

It’s an unfortunate truth that even brands that consider themselves “eco-friendly” are actually connected with supply chains, riddled with offenders that harm the environment and those that supply and manufacture goods and materials. The irony of retailers and brands capitalizing on the sustainability movement would be comical if it did not highlight the vicious cycle of consumerism that has played a large part in the current climate crisis we’re experiencing. That being said, we recognize the difficulty in curbing spending habits, especially when you’re on a budget or are unsure of where to look for truly sustainable pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe. Because it’s nearly impossible to cut off all spending and purchasing of goods, Project Unfollow is the solution to unfollowing harmful fashion habits and committing to ethically sourced and sustainably made clothing that’s comfortable and stylish.