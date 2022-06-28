OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > 4th of July
OK LogoSHOPPING

Prepare For A Relaxing Long Weekend With Cute & Comfy July 4th Loungewear & Athleisure — Shop Now

relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop feature
Source: Unsplash
By:

Jun. 28 2022, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email
In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

July 4th weekend is just days away — and you are running out of time to make sure you have all the red, white and blue closet essentials you need to celebrate in style!

Of course having the perfect beach or night out outfit is a must, but some may choose to utilize the long weekend for an extended break of relaxation. Some of us may have plans to do both!

Whatever you may be up to this weekend, there is plenty of opportunity for some down time. Plus, what better way to celebrate than to sit back and relax in style?

Between a matching blue workout set for a mindless hot girl walk and adorable white cozy knit summer sets to show off your trending fashion game, there are endless options to stand out in style this 4th of July weekend. A red sweat set would also be such a cute option if you are traveling on a long car ride or headed to the airport!

No need to panic if you forgot to figure out a loungewear fashion find for the upcoming weekend. Lucky for you, OK! has done the dirty work and discovered the cutest red, white and blue sets for the perfect on-theme outfits! Keep scrolling to check out stylish options for the 4th of July below!

ALL THE HOME DECOR & PARTY DETAILS YOU NEED TO HOST THE PERFECT JULY 4TH CELEBRATION — SHOP NOW FROM AMAZON

Article continues below advertisement

Red Selections For The 4th Of July

Radiate in red this weekend with matching sets from Sweat Industry Apparel, White Fox and Amazon.

relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Seamless Flex Sports Bra retails for $46.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

Article continues below advertisement
relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Seamless Flex Leggings retail for $56.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: White Fox Boutique

White Fox Boutique's She's A Baddie Hoodie is on sale retailing for $41.99 (regularly $59.99) at whitefoxboutique.com.

Article continues below advertisement
relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: Amazon

DAYOUNG's Women's High-Waisted Biker Shorts retail for $20.98 at amazon.com.

White Selections For The 4th Of July

Feel chic and pristine in classic white ensembles all weekend long.

ADD THE HOTTEST 4TH OF JULY FASHION 'FITS TO YOUR SHOPPING CART BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE — SHOP NOW

Article continues below advertisement
relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Ethereal Sports Bra retails for $48.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: GUESS

GUESS' Eco Selina Tube Top retails for $69 at guess.com.

Article continues below advertisement
relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: GUESS

GUESS' Eco Selina Rib-Knit Skirt retails for $79 at guess.com.

relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: Amazon

Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers retail for $85.67 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Selections For The 4th Of July

Trending golf-inspired dresses and eye-catching athleisure are totally the way to go this weekend.

relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Seamless Conquest Top retails for $51.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

Article continues below advertisement
relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: Sweat Industry Apparel

Sweat Industry Apparel's Seamless Conquest Leggings retail for $54.99 at sweatindustryapparel.com.

relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch's Traveler Polo Mini Dress retails for $59 at abercrombie.com.

relaxing july th weekend cute comfy loungewear shop
Source: ASOS

ASOS DESIGN's Retro Sneakers retail for $35 at asos.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.