The Daily Checkout: Inside Seraphine Botanicals’ Must-Have Lip Product— Shop Now

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

Despite our deepest skincare wishes, it seems parched lips aren’t just a thing of the colder months – just ask OK!’s E-Commerce Director Karli Poliziani, who says she is “someone who struggles with dry and chapped lips year round.”

Fortunately, it seems the answer to her never-ending lip lament came “just like all” of her “recent obsessions” — via a beauty subscription box.

“When I saw this overnight lip mask in my beauty box I was very excited to try it,” she recalls, referencing Seraphine Botanicals’ Fruit Butter Lip Mask. The product, which Karli says “is meant to provide intense hydration,” seemingly lives up to its hype.

“When I use this beauty must-have I always wake up with soft and hydrated lips, ready for whatever lip oil, gloss or stick I want to wear that day,” she dishes. “I also love that it is 100% paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan.”

As such, Karli says she’d recommend this hydration must-have to anyone looking for a simple product that packs a punch.

“If you are looking for an easy-to-apply, fast-acting, overnight chapstick or lip mask, you should definitely give this product a go,” she quips.

