The Affordable Shein Accessories That Make Any Outfit Look Expensive — Shop Now

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

Looking for an easy way to make any outfit look expensive without breaking the bank? Look no further than Shein’s collection of colorful jewelry, which OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Haley Gunn has dubbed her “current obsession.”

Inspired by a Houston, Texas-based designer who creates high-end jewelry featuring colored gems, Haley, who also hails from The Lone Star State, says that Shein’s wide array of brightly-toned bracelets, rings and necklaces has offered her a wallet-friendly way to hop on this local trend.

“I'm wearing jewelry now almost every day!” she spills, adding that the gems have particularly helped her style her favorite “athleisure outfits” and “casual dresses” in a “more sophisticated” manner. “I'm loving it because 1) it's an easy way to feel more put together and elevate my outfit 2) the rings are adjustable and can be stacked to create different looks 3) the fun colors just make me happy,” she continues.

Although her picks all clock in at less than $10 — the most inexpensive retailing for just $3.50 — Haley says she hasn’t faced any of the pitfalls that can come with rocking affordable accessories.

“I haven't had any issues with my fingers turning green,” she explains, noting that she sports the gems “daily in humid weather.” “The gold doesn't look cheap or copper colored.”

Furthermore, Haley says accessories' low price point has inspired her sense of style, allowing her to mix and match various designs without worrying about the price tag.

“I also like that I can wear more pieces at once because they're not overshadowing one another but also still go together,” she shares.

