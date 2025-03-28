You Must Get Your Hands On These New Spring Fashion 'Fits & Let Your Style Bloom All Season Long! — Shop Now
Say goodbye to seasonal sorrows and hello to spring style!
It is finally that time to store away our heavy overcoats and comfy oversized sweaters, and clear out room for our warm weather wardrobes. There are so many different ways to style a spring 'fit, which is why we are here to help you have a little fun with it!
Switching out your closet and sprucing up your style doesn't need to be expensive either. An affordable dress can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with casual sneakers. Your favorite pair of denim jeans can be reused and recycled, paired with a new colorful spring top. The season of blooming and sunshine is the perfect opportunity to elevate your fashion senses and experiment with your style until it feels just right for you!
Feeling overwhelmed with your warm weather wardrobe transition? OK! helps you style for spring with some of our favorite fashion finds you can shop directly through our site below!
Witchery is an Australian fashion brand delivering on-trend pieces that capture fashion’s latest mood. Their Classic Trench Coat in cotton blend is a timeless classic, perfectly paired with tailored trousers for a city getaway.
Patricia Nash's Santorini Woven Satchel is the perfect blend of style and function for warm weather. Made from handwoven paper straw with leather trim, it's lightweight, spacious, and effortlessly chic. The side snaps let you adjust the shape, making it a versatile go-to for any spring and summer outing.
A baby blue maxi dress is the perfect breezy staple for spring, offering an effortless blend of chicness and comfort. From daytime gatherings to evening gatherings, TJ Maxx has a plethora of on-trend styles for less, making it easy to refresh your wardrobe with must-have spring fashion essentials.
Spring calls for heel sandals, making them the perfect accessory to dress up or down any look for the spring season. Whether you’re dressing up for brunch or strolling through the park, these chic heel sandals from Marshalls add a touch sophistication to your look without breaking the bank.
Claudia bikini top in Classic Sculpt™ From J.Crew:
This sporty style comes with a classic scoopneck in the front and a low back.
- Fifty Shades Of Spring! With Next Season's Styles In Full Swing, Make Sure To Stay On-Trend By Having The Hottest Colors In Your Closet — Shop Now
- Come Sail Away With OK!’s Curated Resort Wear 2022 Must-Haves For Your Next Relaxing Retreat Under The Sun! — Shop Now
- OK! Ultimate Spring Essentials Guide: Must-Have Trends, Treats and Fashion Finds For The Season!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Daughter Lessons’ Spring ‘25 Love Collection:
The Core Leggings you know and love in our signature Sage from the Love Collection! Made in our core fabric, ⅞ length, high waisted with a reinforced waistline to keep them in place, ultimately giving you the freedom to do your thing. Pair with the Core Bra 2.0 or Love Sports Bra in Sage for the perfect spring set!
Arden Wide Leg Jeans Washed Cherry Blossom:
The Arden Wide Leg Jeans in Washed Cherry Blossom by Sanctuary Clothing offer a relaxed and stylish fit. Crafted from soft, breathable Pima cotton, these jeans feature a wide-leg design and an elastic waistband for enhanced comfort. The faded cherry blossom hue adds a vintage-inspired touch, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Get the best of both words with this high-rise denim skort. Designed with the look of a mini skirt and the comfort of shorts, it’s perfect for keeping your look stylish and feeling a little more carefree. This jean skort is a versatile piece that makes getting dressed easy, no matter the occasion.
Fresh Seafood tee From Whalebone:
Equal parts flattering and comfortable, our tee has undergone 15 years of perfecting, and has a nice, slimming fit. A blend of modal and organic cotton give this tee our signature buttery soft feel. Made for all day every day wear that feels equally good on your body as it will on your conscience. Long story short, a ridiculously soft tee.
KAYLL Hannah Silk Shirt:
A twist on a classic - this floral 100% silk satin white shirt to be worn for years to come, with coordinating white collar and cuffs is truly timeless. This floral stripe of hand-painted motifs is our most subtle print in the collection and being so versatile is easy to pair with different jeans, trousers or skirts in your wardrobe.
Ciao by CC Koko Pants Set:
The Ultimate Leopard Print two-piece set - Elevate your style and embrace your wild side with this stunning 2pc set. Weather you’re heading to a high-profile event to the office, night out in the city, this ensemble guarantees you’ll turn heads and exude confidence.The Sheer Collared top features a faux leather tie, exuding an effortlessly cool vibe that balances sexy allure with luxury fashion. Paired with the matching flare leg trousers equipped with pockets, this ensemble offers both style and practicality.
Goldie Tees Ellie Baby Tee:
Micro obsession: inspired by a 90s style that soared in popularity, this pointelle baby tee perpetuates the trend with cute cap sleeves, an elevated cut and scalloped trim along her neckline and hem.