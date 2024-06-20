Home > Shopping > Summer Fashion SHOPPING Summer Is Here! Styles, Trends and Treats We're Loving This Season Source: Unsplash

It's finally summer! Grab your sun tan lotion and a stylish sun hat and make sure you don't miss out on the hottest selections this season has to offer. Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s favorite finds for summer 2024!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Artless

Kit Keenan loved Artless' everyday mini skirt so much that they had to rename it. Meet the Kit Mini. With an A-line flair that's flattering, but not too close to the body, and an undeniably luxurious fabric, this skirt is sure to be on rotation in your closet this season. Models are 5'6" and wear size XS. Fit is true to size, but we suggest sizing up if you are above 5'7" due to the skirt's mini length. Composition is poly/rayon/spandex.

Source: Byoma

This ultra-soothing, gentle toner works to quench dry skin while restoring sensitised and sensitive skin barriers. The comforting milky formula hydrates, calms and soothes skin from first use while protecting skin barrier function. Combining our Barrier Lipid Complex, and a super supportive duo of Polyglutamic Acid and Cica to help lock in moisture across multiple layers of the skin and reduce the appearance of redness from dry skin. Skin is instantly transformed, looking and feeling soft, supple, dewy and radiant all day long.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dibs Beauty

DIBS Beauty Status Stick: It’s giving shimmer and shine from head-to-toe. This award-winning, oversized highlighting stick for face and body adds a natural skin-enhancing sheen anywhere you want it. The transfer-resistant, super creamy and blendable stick is intentionally oversized to use all over your body, adding definition and shimmer to your décolletage, shoulders, legs and face. Made to blend and layer, this is your easy go-to to achieve an effortless summer glow!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Aerie

The famous breezy feel of Pool-To-Party levels up with this belted romper, serving as a versatile cover-up and easy throw-on-and-go style. Made from soft, lightweight fabric with a textured finish, it includes a button-down front, self-tie waistband with belt loops, buttons on the sleeve cuffs, exposed hemlines, an oversized chest pocket, and hidden abdominal access for easier functionality.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Steve Madden

Goldie by Steve Madden embodies the vibrant energy and unapologetic confidence of the modern woman. Floral, effervescent, warm like summer—it’s good vibes in a bottle. Perfect for all of your upcoming Summer activities, Goldie takes you from day to night and holds a sophisticated blend of ingredients to match every mood. Featuring a blend of Italian Bergamot, Golden Pear, and Violet Leaves, this effervescent opening gives way to a captivating bouquet of Jasmine, Gardenia Petals, and Marigold, which add a touch of floral femininity to the fragrance before drying down to base notes of Sandalwood Orpur™, Amberwood, and Soft Musk.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Glamnetic

Whether you're lounging by the pool, exploring new vacay spots, or simply enjoying a sunny day, the new Summer Vivids collection of press-on nails offer the durable, long-lasting wear that you know and love from Glamnetic. Heat things up with 7 new colors inspired by your favorite nail polish colors in the vibrant hues of summer. Available in short round, oval, and almond shapes plus brand new packaging, this collection is here just in time for a summer glow-up!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Aerie

Best selling Aerie Shine Rib is the perfect mixture of shine, fresh, and ribbed details. This one piece features keyhole details, shine rib fabric, and Aerie’s signature UPF 50 sun protection and "Real Good fabric" — made with the planet in mind — material.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nicole Miller

If you have a summer wedding, we’ve found the perfect dress. This Nicole Miller Pleated One-Shoulder Dress available at Kohl’s is the perfect length and the asymmetrical silhouette is super flattering. The stylish dress comes in three beautiful patterns and one solid emerald green option that is so stunning you might just find yourself adding more than one to your cart.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Danone Remix

Danone's new REMIX collection spans three of its most beloved brands, and the Oikos REMIX, Light + Fit REMIX, and Too Good & Co. REMIX products give consumers portable snacking solutions that are delicious and convenient. Perfect to grab as you’re heading out the door this summer, the REMIX snacks taste great, will help you hit your nutrition goals and are conveniently packaged for on-the-go enjoyment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Real Essentials

Real Essentials is known for offering high-quality, comfortable clothing made from breathable fabrics, which is especially important during the summer months when staying cool and comfortable is a priority. Real Essentials provides a variety of clothing options suitable for various summer activities, whether you need casual wear for a day out, activewear for workouts, or comfortable loungewear for relaxing at home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SunSip

Available at Whole Foods and sunsip.com, this new prebiotic soda is a must have this summer! Take away the guilt of sipping soda and taste this fizzy, flavorful, carbonated beverage filled with Vitamins C, B6, and B12 and a 10 percent daily value of Zinc and Selenium to support your everyday immunity and energy. With only 5 grams of sugar in each can, Sunsip uses juice, monk fruit, and a touch of cane sugar to sweeten its bubbles without stevia and create delicious flavors of Lemon Lime, Raspberry Lemonade, Cherry Cola, Strawberry Vanilla, and Root Beer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Glaze Hair

MirrorGlaze 4-in-1 Super Sleek Shine Spray instantly tames frizz, and leaves hair sleeker and glossier for up to 3 washes after just one use. Its ultimate frizz-fighting formula makes for the perfect product to keep around this summer, as it blocks humidity, repairs damage, heat protects and strengthens bonds in one. Powered by Glosslock Technology that locks out humidity & and locks in shine, clinically proven to smooth and protect hair. Mirror GlazeSuper Sleek Shine Spray is like a liquid straightener for your hair, transforming frizz to smoother, sleeker, glass-like hair that lasts for days.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bioltye

BIOLYTE, the first and only Medical Grade "IV in a bottle," just launched powder packets, offering the same amount of electrolytes as a full, medical IV bag — with nearly 6.5x the amount of electrolytes as other leading sports drinks, with 1/3 of the sugar. The powder packets, available in five flavors: punch, citrus, melon, berry and tropical, are now even more on-the-go friendly — pack them in your carry-on luggage, throw them in your purse or center consoles and mix them with 16 ounces of water when it’s needed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Challah Back Girls

As a small-batch, woman-owned challah business who creates delicious loaves in dozens of decadent flavors, the Lemon Poppy from Challah Back Girls is a lemon filled challah with light poppy seed sprinkle on top. This refreshing loaf is the perfect summer treat you didn't know you needed!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ZO Skin Health

A water-based serum engineered with ZO® sebum-targeting science, clinically proven to reduce surface oil, congestion, + visible redness for a balanced complexion.

Article continues below advertisement

Often dubbed 'Tequila's smoky cousin,' Mezcal is made from the heart of the agave plant and is known for its characteristic smoky flavor. Viamundi Espadin Mezcal is made by a fourth-generation mezcalero, Roque Cruz Molina, and distilled using entirely traditional craft methods in the small Oaxacan town of Santa Ana del Rio. Expect tasting notes of Pink Peppercorn, Citrus, and Black Tea, with Pineapple, Baking Spice, and Carmel on the nose.

Article continues below advertisement

Oshin Oil: Oshin Oil is a head-to-toe, non-comedogenic moringa oil blend for all skin types, perfect to add to your skin care routine for a refreshing glow! It has almost every vitamin and nutrient that you need for healthy skin, including palmitic and linoleic acids, vitamins A and C, omega unsaturated fats and antioxidants to help soothe and protect the skin.

Article continues below advertisement

SpoiledChild A29 Shine Activator: Instantly revitalize dull, dry hair with the deeply hydrating Shine Activator treatment, which will leave your hair smoother, more vibrant, and frizz-free after just 10 minutes. This weightless, lightly-scented formula is dermatologically tested, and packed with top moisturizing ingredients, including silk extract, amino acids, and jojoba - which work together to nourish and transform even the most dehydrated hair into its silkiest state. Easy to add to your weekly routine, your hair will become not only luminous but stronger and healthier with no frizz or breakage!

Made By Dentists Teeth Whitening Strips: Blurb about product: This teeth whitening treatment delivers long-lasting, professional results right from the comfort of your own home. Created by dentists and sisters Dr. Lisa and Dr. Vanessa Creaven, Made By Dentists Express Teeth Whitening Strips are formulated with Hydrogen Peroxide and Vitamin E to safely whiten teeth and transform your smile in just 2 weeks without causing sensitivity or harm to your oral health.