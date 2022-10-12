Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Toy Deals That Kids (And Parents) Will Love

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is in full swing with some of the lowest prices shoppers can save on for the holiday season, which makes it the perfect time to get ahead on holiday shopping. Deals on the hottest toys of the season are up for grabs, with some of the most sought after brands, games and more are included in the two-day savings event. From Barbies to interactive toys, there’s something for every little one in your life — even hard to shop for teens. \n\nPrepare to easily spend a lot of money and cross off everyone on your shopping list — but without having to deal with congested stores, long checkout lines or breaking the bank.When Is Prime Early Access?In the past, Amazon’s two-day shopping event, dubbed Prime Day, has taken place long before the holiday season. \n\nThis year, however, the online mega retailer is once again reshaping the online shopping game by adding an additional two-day event during the fall season, the Prime Early Access sale. \n\nThe second round of exclusive deals and limited time offers kicks off Tuesday, October 11, and run through Wednesday, October 12, at midnight.Best Toy Deals For Amazon Prime Early AccessScroll to see our top toy deal picks featured in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.Jumbo Slime Making Kit by Zen Laboratory retails on sale for $19.96 at amazon.com.KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen with EZ Assemble by KidKraft retails on sale for $132.99 at amazon.com.21-Piece Wooden Food Groups Toys by Melissa & Doug retails on sale for $12.14 at amazon.com.PJ Masks Catboy Power Pack Set by PJ Masks retails on sale for $14.99 at amazon.com.Barbie Dreamtopia Brush ‘n Sparkle Unicorn with Lights and Sounds by Barbie retails for $23.49 at amazon.com.Barbie Musician Doll with Instruments (Amazon Exclusive) by Barbie retails on sale for $15.99 at amazon.com.Canon IVY CLIQ 2 Instant Camera Printer by Canon retails on sale for $74.99 at amazon.com.3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen for Teens by 3Doodler retails on sale for $54.99 at amazon.com.Jurassic World Velociraptor Dinosaur Tricycle with Lights, Walkie-Talkie and Storage by Fischer Price retails on sale for $44.99 at amazon.com.Kid’s Pottery Wheel with Electric Motor, 2lbs Air-Dry Clay and Sculpting Tools by National Geographic retails on sale for $59.49 at amazon.com.2021 iPad 10.2-Inch with WiFi by Apple retails on sale for $268.99 at amazon.com.Osmo-Genius iPad Family Game Night Starter Kit by Osmo retails on sale for $97.99 at amazon.com.Peppa Pig Peppa Visits Australia Camper Van Toy Set by Peppa Pig retails on sale for $30.99 at amazon.com.Together In Tune Wooden Safe Wireless Toy Drum Set by Baby Einstein retails on sale for $33.99 at amazon.com.Cocomelon Toy Singalong Boombox by eKids retails on sale for $20.99 at amazon.com.