Daily Checkout: The UGG Blanket That Has Our Social Media Producer Christmas Shopping In July— Shop Now

Though it may seem strange to think about cozying up under a thick, plush blanket as summer temperatures skyrocket across the globe, OK!’s Social Media Producer Angela Savoy-Williams is doing just that.

“This is the first year I've ever thought about buying gifts for the holiday in the summer,” she shares, noting that she usually waits until Black Friday to snap up her must-have gifts.

The catalyst for this seismic shopping shift? None other than Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, where her go-to present, UGG’s Coastline Plush Throw Blanket, is roughly $30 off.

“I usually buy them as gifts for the holidays, but now that they are on sale I might just stock up on them,” she quips.

Soft, cozy and made of a material that “doesn’t get matted when you wash it,” Angela says she likes to keep a fair amount of these blankets at arm’s length, for both her home and for “extra-last minute gifts to keep around the house.”

“They are just so soft!” she shares. “We even had to get one for my dog because he stole ours.”

But it’s not just her pup that loves the UGG offering — the social media maven says these blankets seemingly never fail to please even the pickiest gift recipient.

“You really can't go wrong with a blanket!” she explains. “It is honestly the perfect gift for anyone! Whether it's your girlfriend, co-worker, or neighbor - no one ever gets upset at receiving one.”

