The Daily Checkout: The Refreshing Ulta Scrub And Amazon Gloves Our Producer Swears By For Soft Skin — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of skincare itself.

When it comes to keeping her skin soft and smooth, OK!'s Social Media Producer Angela Savoy-Williams has a secret weapon — Tree Hut’s Green Tea Shea Sugar Scrub.

“I received this body scrub as a gift from my cousin and it has been doing wonders for my skin,” explains Angela, who says she has been using the product twice per week since December.

Alongside the “combination of oils” that Angela claims helps her to “stay moisturized long after I get out of the shower,” she also cites the Ulta offering’s titular ingredient as yet another reason why she swears by this product.

“I love that it has green tea in the scrub,” she says. “It gives you a refreshed feeling once you've used it.”

But even with her skincare staple’s superior exfoliating and moisturizing abilities, Angela says she sometimes wants a deeper scrub. As such, she says she often takes a 1-2 approach to keeping her skin soft and smooth, applying the product with a pair of textured shower gloves from Amazon.

“I love to use it with these body scrub gloves for extra exfoliation,” she shares. “And I come out of the shower feeling soft as ever.”​

Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!