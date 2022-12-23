An Un-Cliche Guide To Getting The Men In Your Life What They *Really* Want This Holiday — Shop Now

For social media editor Angel, the best gift he could receive is simple — re-acquiring the attention span to read a God damn book.

“I want to be able to like, read, just like, read a whole book without stopping,” the 26-year-old quips, noting that he hasn’t “read an entire book since high school.”

“Whenever I try to read I find myself scanning the words but not actually retaining the info and then I have to go back — or I retain the info but second guess myself because I feel like I’m not getting a clear enough picture of what I’m reading about,” he explains.

It seems his chronically-online reporting beat has only exacerbated these issues, making it hard to process anything longer than a tweet or bite-sized news graf.

“Being a social media editor in news has COMPLETELY destroyed my sense of time and attention span,” he elaborates. “When your job makes you read and think in terms of headlines and concise grafs under 280 characters it makes … 280 pages feel like a marathon.”

Though singlehandedly returning Angel’s attention span to its pre-Twitter levels may prove a nearly insurmountable challenge, the reporter says an Amazon Kindle probably won’t hurt his noble cause.

“1.) It’s a screen 2.) I hate holding books 3.) It’s easier on the eyes in more environments 4.) I can do other stuff on it I think?” he says — noting that despite this stellar review, he’s “never touched a Kindle before.”