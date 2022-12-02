An Un-Cliche Guide To Getting The Men In Your Life What They *Really* Want This Holiday — Shop Now

While the top items on 23-year-old Thomas’ Christmas list include the ever-elusive “validation from my parents” and “a sense of purpose in life,” the financial analyst says a new record player could help fill part of the void left by his lack of existential fulfillment and healthy familial relationships this holiday season.

“It opens someone up to new experiences!” Thomas, a passionate music fan, explains of the gift.

“You can engage with it on a lot of levels and it’s easy to just get whatever you want out of it,” he continues, taking care to note that one can “support artists by buying vinyl as well."

Beyond helping small musicians through purchasing records, Thomas says the vinyl player’s aesthetic, too, makes it a gift truly worth giving.

“It also just looks and feels cool as hell in a home,” he explains, adding that “it’s great for hosting. Much better to spin something than hit play on a phone.”