Valentine's Day Gift Guide: Perfect Presents to Make Your Partner Feel Loved

Love is in the air! Valentine's Day 2024 is nearing in full force — so it's time to make sure you have a gift that'll cause your significant other to smile.

Not celebrating Cupid's day? Every day's a good day to spoil yourself with love! Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s favorite present ideas to give your partner, friend or loved one on February 14.

CALIA Inspire, sold exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods, is the brand's most versatile and technically designed fabric and performance apparel collection to date. Inspire is designed to take women from low-intensity yoga sessions to high-intensity weight training, home, and beyond - it is the perfect fit for any routine, any intensity, and any body, making it the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved one.

Give the gift of luxury body care with our travel-size collection of essential nutrition for the body in a limited-edition Sparkling Citrus scent: Revitalize Body Wash, Restore Body Serum, and Nourish Body Lotion. Together they nourish the skin to leave it irresistibly soft, visibly firmer and aging well in three simple steps.

Set the mood this Valentine's Day with a selection of 10 different luxury fragrances for your loved one. Plus, in honor of the holiday of love, this gift set and more are on sale now at scentbird.com.

Elevate with Kate Heart Mug Did someone say Lover? This Valentine’s Day grab your partner and get in the business of fitness with an Elevate with Kate app membership.Hundreds of guided meditations, Reiki, Mat & Reformer Pilates, Yoga, Gratitude & Yummy Recipes are available to elevate your state. What's more is that for Valentine's Day, Elevate with Kate has the sweetest mug for all of your favorites in your life! When filled, the inside of the double-walled glass mugs expand to form a heart. When we live with a grateful heart, all the love in our lives expands too. This is the cutest mug to serve coffee or after dinner cocktails in post Galentine's Day dinner! Membership starts at $280; Heart Mug is $14.99.

Asna Beauty Beard Boost Oil Treat your man to Asna Beauty Beard Boost Oil this Valentine’s Day!Born out of a passion for the Ayurvedic superfruit the Amla Berry, this beard oil is formulated with cold-pressed Amla, an Ayurvedic superfruit packed with Vitamin C and Antibiotics to promote natural hair growth whileconditioning,brightening & hydrating hair follicles and skin.

Off Hours Bourbon Cheers to Valentine’s Day!Enjoy Off Hours Bourbon the award-winning, new, smooth bourbon while relaxing with your favorite sweetheart. Pour it straight up, on the rocks or use in your favorite recipe while you enjoy each-others company on a night made for connections! Prices range from $46.99 to $64.99. Gift sets also available ranging from $118.97 to $126.87.

Solento Organic Tequila Smooth, easy flavor make Solento Organic Tequila a must have for any Valentine’s Day Soiree!Growing slowly under the Mexican sun for seven years, the USDA certified organic 100% blue agave is harvested in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco. Offerings include Blanco, Reposadoand Anejo.

Sourced from a single vineyard in California, this Pinot Noir was made with a Mediterranean climate characterized by hot summer days and cool summer nights. This delicious pour has a very light oak influence to complement the grapes’ delicate natural flavors. This pour has a dry palate with heavenly cherry flavors and a perfect finish of light tannins containing hints of oak and vanilla. Whether you choose to say in this Valentine’s Day or celebrate with your significant other, this perfect pour is sure to elevate all of your love-filled celebrations!

This (obviously) classic pour is the perfect bottle to elevate any romantic, candle lit dinner you may be planning. This deep, ruby red varietal offers a lovely fruity note with hints of strawberries, citrus, and Tobacco. The Chianti Classico Riserva is supported by firm tannins and balanced with fresh acidity and good complexity, making this a perfect dynamic Italian pour. The balanced bottle oozes elegance and is the perfect pair for a traditional tomato or meat based pasta dish. (Can be purchased at your local wine store!)

Daily Drills' Unisex Oversized Fleece lounge set is the coziest gift to give this Valentines' Day. Your partner will feel comfy and chic wearing this for all future movie date nights and sleepovers! Warning: you'll both be fighting over who gets to wear this reversible, unisex set, so you might as well buy two pairs now!

Wander Beauty's Lipsetter Dual Lipstick and Liner is the perfect addition to you or your significant other's purse! The 2-in-1 product allows your makeup to stay touched up and beautiful all night long.

Enhance your natural lashes with the iconic Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, now available in a Black Brown shade! The conically shaped fiber wand delivers length and dramatic volume, creating a mesmerizing false lash effect to the lashes – perfect for all those ladies wanting luscious lashes for the big V-Day date night!

Create a mesmerizing lash foundation with Essence Lash Princess Mascara Primer Extra Length & Volume. This light green mascara primer is designed to create extra-long, voluminous lashes while its soft elastomer wand ensures a flawless application!

What's cuter than matching kicks for you and your boo? Put a smile on your partner's face with a pair of stylish shoes from Famous Footwear — or shop for a new pair yourself so you can dress to impress on your special date.

This all-in-one eye cream is packed with natural ingredients that firm, lift, and reduce puffiness while brightening the eye area. Highly concentrated active ingredients reduce eye bags and dark circles, smooth the look of wrinkles and lift the upper eyelids.

Touchland’s Gentle Mist is a new ultra soothing sanitizing formula made to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier an increase hydration,which is perfect for the winter months. The unique hypoallergenic scent is also ideal for the most sensitive skin types!

The Radiance Mask ($13) is a tencel and silk-like sheet mask enriched with antioxidants. This mask aims to brighten and repair the skin, reducing the appearance of pores, hydrating the skin, and restoring its natural radiance. It's designed to minimize dark spots, offer intense hydration, gently exfoliate, reduce redness, and protect the skin with potent antioxidants. This mask is suitable for all skin types – great before any V-Day date!

Curated with the help of therapists for a thoughtful collection of wellness goodies, TheraBox is the number 1 selling self-care subscription box. Each box features a happiness-boosting activity inspired by neuroscience and positive psychology research. Natural, cruelty-free products from mission-led brands are intended to inspire mindfulness, presence and a delight in life’s small pleasures. There are 4 TheraBox self-care plans available to choose from: Monthly ($39.99/ box), 3 months prepaid ($37.99/ box), 6 months prepaid ($35.99/ box) and 12 months prepaid ($34.99/ box).

Hendrick's Gin ventures into the fashion world with "Gintimates," the world’s first and only collection of cocktail-inspired lingerie designed by Wiederhoeft. Just in time for your Valentine’s Day plans, the handmade collection offers three entirely dreamy piece - a luxurious Bottle Corset to embellish your bar cart, a dainty Pinky Garter reminding you to keep your pinky up, and the elegant Cocktail Garnish Chain for your most cherished cocktail glass. Hendrick’s, known for creatively reimagining peculiar traditions of romantic eras past, partners with Wiederhoeft to bring the elegance and whimsy of history’s underthings to today’s cocktail culture. Hendrick’s Gintimates are available in limited quantities exclusively at www.hendrickstinyshop.com.

Embrace the joy of motherhood with Maya Brenner’s newly launched Mama bracelet. Wear your love proudly on your wrist with this delicate option available in 14K white, yellow, or rose gold.

Diplomatico Rum Reserva Exclusiva: A refined and elegant blend of exclusive rum reserves masterfully crafted. It boasts aromas of orange peel, toffee and licorice, giving this refined rum a signature smooth taste. Marrying a unique body with excellent balance, this multi-award winning rum is a true reference for fine spirits lovers throughout the world. Perfect to enjoy neat or in sophisticated cocktails.

Cristabel, a daring and seductive set from the Bluebella x Marie Helvin Valentine's Day collection, features bold cut-outs and minimal heart-shaped details for a chic and flirtatious look that boosts confidence for any occasion, day or night.

Introducing a bold new concept in jewelry: The Ends. Born in NYC, The Ends is urban fashion at its finest. Hit the streets and make a personal style statement every step of the way. The Ends are custom crafted from solid brass and finished in gold or silver for a durable, high-quality look and feel. They are simple to use, and offer endless options for customization using our curated collection of charms – or charms you already own. Put The Ends on hoodies, sweats, gym shorts, even sneakers. Anything with a string can always use a little bling!

Elevate your Valentine's Day wardrobe with this perfect mini-length dress from Petal & Pup. It features a high round neckline with a button close, short sleeves with elasticized cuffs, and a heart-shaped cutout. The half-length back zip ensures easy wearability, making it a delightful choice for a romantic celebration.

Custom Enhancer Drops from Cover FX: Your skin, customized. Give your favorite foundations, concealers and moisturizers a luminous boost with our Custom Enhancer Drops. Mix one drop with your go-to formula to impart a naturally-radiant glow. Use alone as a high-impact highlighter for mega luminosity.

Monochromatic Cheek Duo from Cover FX: This powder blush duo features both soft matte and luminous shimmer shades to create a custom flush. The silky pigments blend beautifully on the skin, creating a soft-focus finish that won’t magnify pores, fine lines or uneven texture. Matte and shimmer finishes. Suitable for all skin types

EVER Smooth Peptide Lip Therapy ​​Clinically proven peptides work to visibly impact the lip shape and volume for visibly fuller, curvier lips. Formulated with luxuriously moisturizing coconut oil, argan oil, camellia oil, and shea butter, 89% of users agree lips appear more youthful, noticing a decrease in visible fine lines.

The Hair Edit Untangle and Glide Comb This blush beauty effortlessly glides through your locks and gets your mane in order. Rounded wide teeth gently work through tangles while cooling and massaging your scalp. Works for all hair types.

Curél Japan Trial Kit These four trial size toiletries and facial skin care products are infused with ceramides and make up a complete skin care routine, with all of Curél Japanese Skin Care Intensive Moisture Care line represented in this compact face skin care kit. This kit includes the Makeup Cleansing Gel, Foaming Facial Wash, Moisture Facial Lotion Enrich, and Intensive Moisture Facial Cream for dry, sensitive skin. Whether you need travel size toiletries or just want to try out a new skin care kit, the Curel Trial Kit offers it all.

Lavanila The Healthy Fragrance in Vanilla Sugarcane Lavanila The Healthy Fragrance in Vanilla Sugarcane is the perfect scent for your Valentine’s day date night. Made from Pure Madagascar vanilla, creamy tonka bean, & soft heliotrope blend for a seductive expression of nature. Set the mood with this fragrance.

Hot Girls Pearls White Chicklet Cooling Necklace Perfect for the woman in your life! This fashionable, yet functional necklace provides instant cooling relief to the back of your neck and chest, a key pulse point that instantly helps lower body temperature. Whether you’re traveling, gardening or on the golf course, Hot Girls Pearls is the chic, yet discrete way to stay cool.

DIBS Beauty GlowTour Duo The DIBS Beauty GlowTour Duo is the perfect, everyday product to instantly give you a glow-up. Whether you’re going out for date night or staying in with your girls, DIBS Beauty will help you create endless gorgeous looks with just a flick of the wrist.

Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Eau de Parfum Gift Set, $180 Take their daily bathing ritual to irresistible, sophisticated levels with this body wash and fragrance duo. Slip into a sweet, floral-fruity soak and further the scent trail with a few spritzes of the Eau de Parfum.

Embrace retro-chic vives with WATSKIN’s bold new deco print. In subtle mid-century hues that pay homage to the golden era of poolside elegance, ensuring you make a statement wherever the sun takes you. The Ryann is WATSKIN’s new elegant mockneck bodysuit. Crafted from sun protective UPF 50+ fabric that blocks 98% of the sun’s UV rays. The bodysuit features the brand’s signature Italian zipper, long sleeves, medium back coverage, and high cut hips. The Ryann is deco is the perfect piece to elevate a walk on the town, to brunch, a match on the tennis court, and paired with satin pants for a night out. It can also be worn as a swimsuit, allowing you to live your best active life safely, effortlessly, and elegantly. You will feel amazing in and out of the water.

Get geared up for this year's Swifty Super Bowl! Root on both Travis Kelce of the KC Chiefs and, of course, support everyone's favorite girl Taylor Swift in this adorable sweatshirt from BFFS & BABES. Available in sizes Small-2XL and in both black and grey.

Love Letter Bath Bomb from Lush A fresh, handmade love letter full of softening cocoa butter and coconut milk that you can secretly post to the one you admire! Deeply moisturizing, sweet, creamy and light - this bath bomb shares its fragrance with Strawberry Feels Forever massage bar.

LOVE Petite Enchanted Heart Earrings in Mother of Pearl from Jane Win These hearts are bursting with love - from the carved mother of pearl stone in the center to the matching white enamel trim. Petite and lightweight but a statement, these earrings are the perfect pop to pair back to your Jane Win coin.

Made In Italy Leather Bee Crossbody With high-quality leather and gold details, this purse is the perfect gift for your loved one this Valentine's Day. The bold and bright color will make it their favorite Spring accessory to liven up any look, and you can find even more incredible deals in store and online at Marshalls!

Raeni Earrings These gorgeous mother of pearl earrings are a simple yet luxe gift to express your love this Valentine's Day, and you'll adore the price even more! You can find even more high-quality gifts for all your loved ones in-store and online at TJ Maxx.

Carve Designs’ Skye Compression One Piece A one-piece wonder, the Skye inspires confidence with flattering support. The flirty, low-cut back beckons the sun to shine. Made out of recycled water bottles and also provides extra sun protection with a UPF of 50. This is a great swimsuit for a Valentine’s Day getaway or for a sunny vacation.

Ruby Ribbon’s Simply Smooth Pocket Cami in Heart Hot Pink This clever Cami offers comfortable all-over compression, amazing bust lift...and a pocket! Easily carry your phone, ID, credit cards—whatever you need to keep close at hand—without sacrificing the support and smoothing you love. The convenience, comfort and on-trend print make it a must-have.

The 60th parallel south is a circle of latitude that is 60 degrees south of Earth’s equatorial plane. No land lies on the parallel–it crosses nothing but ocean. Scientists have identified this area as naturally having Earth’s cleanest pocket of air. In the spirit of pristine, crisp air below the 60th parallel, Below 60° air fragrance products are made only with 100% All Natural Essential Oils and Ingredients. No artificial dyes. No synthetic fragrances. Just the good stuff that provides all-natural, plant-based scents for the cleanest, purest, freshest smelling-air.

Fine, feminine, and soft – this black skirt from Masai Copenhagen has it all. It is made in a super soft material with modal and an elasticated waist, so it is lovely to wear. You can easily dress it up or down with the right accessories. Style it with a feminine top, for example, and you've got the perfect outfit for this season's parties, while a short-sleeved knit makes the look ideal for everyday.

Embrace timeless polish with this sophisticated staple from Kasper. Crafted in a stretch crepe fabric, this occasion-ready dress is finished with a rounded waist band, princess seams, and a flattering sheath silhouette — the perfect combination of power femininity.

Baileys Chocolate Liqueur is the newest addition to the brand’s award-winning portfolio of liqueurs combining two beloved treats – Baileys Original Irish Cream and real Belgian chocolate. Bringing the pleasures of enjoying dessert to the bar this Valentine’s Day. Activating all five senses, Baileys Chocolate Liqueur lets you experience chocolate like never before, best served in a chocolate martini, chilled, or as a dessert shot for when you feel like having something a little more special. To go along with this launch Baileys Chocolate liqueur partnered with The Skin Deep to release a limited-edition {THE AND} Relationship Goals Conversation cards to be released tomorrow exclusively for purchase on The Skin Deep’s website for $15.

Tequila Don Julio Rosado is an exquisite Reposado tequila that's aged at least four months in Ruby Port wine casks to impart a light fruit finish and delicate pink hue. Whether you are gifting or sipping, Tequila Don Julio Rosado is the perfect spirit to relish in life’s special moments filled with love. Tequila Don Julio Rosado is best enjoyed on the rocks or with a splash of sparkling water and a lemon garnish.

Crafted with precision and quality in mind, the makers of CÎROC Ultra- Premium Vodka introduce CÎROC Limonata as the newest permanent flavor innovation. Gluten-free and distilled five times for optimal quality, CÎROC Limonata seamlessly blends the essence of citrus and Italian Lemon, creating an unparalleled experience in sophistication. With its bold and invigorating citrus notes, Limonata invites you to #EscapeWithFlavor, encouraging a vacation mode mindset anywhere, anytime that immerses you in the sun-drenched landscapes of the Mediterranean, Southern Italy, and Capri with every sip. It will act as both a passport and the official flavor for activating this mindset – one that grants you permission to be & experience more no matter the location or time of year.

A limited-time wine & chocolate bundle from organic California producers Halter Ranch x Mama Ganache. The set includes the sparkling 2020 Halter Ranch Libelle to pair with Fresh Meyer Lemon & White Chocolate, and the flagship 2020 Halter Ranch Ancestor to pair with Dark Classic.

A pair of athletic fleece joggers featuring an allover mineral wash, drawstring waist, leg patch pockets, back welt pocket, and elasticized trim.

A pair of athletic knit leggings featuring bonded bands for extra sculpting and support with non-slip grips to hold in place, a high-rise waist, fit that sculpts, lifts, and smooths, breathable and moisture wicking fabric, compression with four-way stretch, and seams that lay flat for ultimate comfort.