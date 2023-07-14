What Are the Best Self-Tanners on Amazon?
All products featured on OK! are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! may earn an affiliate commission.
Looking for the perfect self-tanner on Amazon? We've gathered recommendations from industry experts, including growth directors, and founders to help you find the best product for your needs. From Beauty by Earth to St. Tropez, discover the top seven self-tanners on Amazon and why they stand out.
Beauty by Earth: Natural and Organic
"The Beauty by Earth Self Tanner is one of the best-rated on Amazon," says Span Chen, Growth Director, Notta." The product's formula is natural and organic, making it a favorite among those seeking a non-toxic option. It's praised for providing a natural, streak-free tan without the harmful effects of UV rays. Users also love its light, fresh scent and the hydrating ingredients, like organic shea butter and coconut oil that nourish the skin.
Glow & Go: Tan and Moisturize
"One of the best self-tanners on Amazon that I highly recommend is the Glow & Go Duo-Tan. This amazing product not only gives you a natural and beautiful tan, but it also works wonders as a moisturizer for your skin," says founder of Esthetic Finesse Diane Howard."
"It's like getting a double dose of goodness in one bottle! The formula is lightweight, easy to apply, and leaves your skin feeling hydrated and radiant. Say goodbye to dry, dull skin and hello to a gorgeous, sun-kissed glow all year round."
+ Lux Unfiltered: Universal Appeal
"Depending on your skin undertones, it's hard to choose a self-tanner based on recommendations from people online. And most self-tan smells terrible. However, there is one self-tanner on the market that miraculously looks good on everyone who tries it regardless of their skin tone and smells amazing, Lux Unfiltered," says Nina Ojeda, Marketing, Terkel.
"I've probably tried over 100 over my life, and this one is the only one I have a subscription for. Available on Amazon Prime, this self-tanner was created by Sivan Ayla, a well-known influencer in the fashion and beauty space. While she is uniquely blessed with amazing skin, her self-tanner truly is better than an Instagram filter! I love the original, but they have a pretty robust line available now."
Loving Tan Mousse: Easy Application
"Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse provides a natural-looking, long-lasting tan while being easy to apply, streak-free, and non-sticky," says Anirban Saha, Founder, MrPlanter. "With a unique formula containing nourishing ingredients such as aloe vera and coconut oil, it leaves the skin feeling hydrated, smooth, and glowing. The mousse dries quickly and develops into a deep bronze color within two hours, without transferring onto clothes or sheets."
"The tinted guide color allows for easy and even application, while the color can be customized to your desired level of darkness by leaving it on for longer or shorter periods of time before showering. Overall, Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a top-quality self-tanning product on Amazon."
TAN-LUXE: Weightless and Nourishing
"For self-tanners, TAN-LUXE The Body reigns supreme. It stands out from its competitors because of its weightless formulation that doesn't leave a tacky or sticky feeling on the skin," says Basana Saha, Founder, KidsCareIdeas. "The tanner is enriched with nourishing raspberry seed oil and vitamin E that work together to provide a natural-looking tan without the dreaded orange tint."
"TAN-LUXE The Body is also fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. The easy-to-apply tanning lotion provides streak-free results and comes with a mitt for even application. If you want a natural-looking sunless tan, TAN-LUXE The Body is the way to go."
St. Tropez: Natural, Streak-Free Tan
"St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse is one of the best self-tanners on Amazon and for good reason. This mousse was formulated with a unique combination of ingredients that provide a natural, golden tan without any streaks or orange tones," says Marcos Isaias, Founder and CEO, Misaias. "The lightweight formula dries quickly and can be used both in the sun and indoors, meaning you can get your desired level of tanning no matter what the season!"
"It is also vegan-friendly, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested for a safe and effective tanning experience. The best part? It smells delightful and won't leave behind any telltale self-tanner odor. If you're looking for a long-lasting, streak-free tan with natural color, St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse is the perfect choice!"
Isle of Paradise Glow Clear
"Want a sun-kissed look without the risk? The Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Mousse is the perfect universal self-tanner," says Katherine Tinsley, Empire Media Group Writer and Multi-Media Producer. "The hydrating water-to-foam formula creates for a deep, long-lasting, natural-looking glow. The unique must-have product works with all skin tones, types and complexions due to its translucent color."