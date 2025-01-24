SHOPPING Winter 2025 Favorites: What We're Loving This Season

Cozy season is here! Whether you're in need of a new sweater, blanket or robe, OK! rounded up some great winter gifts to get for your loved one — or yourself! Scroll through below to get some great ideas!

525 Emilia: Cotton Cocoon Cardigan: A oversized body and the perfect relaxed fit make it ideal for layering. Trust us when we say: you'll never want to take this off.

Growpoo Clarifying Shampoo From OrganiGrowHairCo: Protein free high PH shampoo that removes dirt, product build-up, and oil from the hair strands and scalp. Helps lock in long-lasting moisture for deeply hydrated hair from scalp to tip and defines curly hair by sculpting and retaining shape. No sulfates, silicones, dyes or parabens.

Beautifully Blushed Tackle Box From DYLAN’S CANDY BAR X LOVESHACKFANCY: A lover of all types of candy? This brightly colored and shareable tackle box adorned with a pink satin ribbon and filled with a unique blend of treats makes for an eye-catching gift or a “thinking-of-you” surprise. Once all the candies are gone, reuse the box to your heart’s desire!

Dash x Sweethearts® Mini Waffle Maker: The Dash x Sweethearts® collab features four Mini Waffle Makers available in vibrant pastel colors with fun and cute sayings including I LUV U, XOXO, CUTIE PIE and BESTIE. Fans, cooking enthusiasts and candy lovers alike who get their hands on this special-edition product can create delicious 4" snack-sized waffles, hash browns, brownies, cookies and so much more. The product uses dual nonstick cooking surfaces that heat and cook evenly, leaving you with perfect results within minutes. Compact and easy-to-use; these mini waffle makers make gifting family, friends and loved ones a treat! The Dash x Sweethearts® Mini Waffle Makers can be purchased on Amazon and Target with an exclusive I LUV U Mini Waffle Maker also available only on ByDash.com. Additionally, nothing says 'I love you' like a little surprise, customers who shop at Kohl's will have the chance to wow their special someone this Valentine's Day by purchasing a Mystery Box, which includes one of the exclusive Mini Waffle Makers.

SHEFIT Ultimate Sports Bra®: With fitness and a healthy lifestyle at the top of mind for many people in these colder months, a sports bra that does the job is a must! Don't settle for a flimsy bra that literally lets you down - SHEFIT's patented Zip. Cinch. Lift ® adjustability, means that YOU control how much lift and tightness you want for a truly customizable fit. The SHEFIT Ultimate Sports Bra® is ideal for high-impact activities such as running, jumping, cross-training, and horseback riding. It offers the highest level of support and control, and a two-way stretch fabric reduces bounce. It also features a zipper garage to protect from chafing, wire-free seamed cups for natural shape and removable breast cups for modesty.

Boemia Eau de parfum From Granado: Oriental, striking and extremely elegant, Boemia represents all the sensuality and daring of Rio de Janeiro's most Bohemian neighbourhood. With a light fresh spicy nuances over warm and sensual notes, enveloped in an atmosphere of mystery and sophistication.

Enjoy phrases of love from around the World with BRACH’S® New Conversation Hearts Go Global! BRACH’S® is making moments sweeter by launching limited-edition conversation hearts featuring heartfelt sayings from around the world, including more than 30 expressions in 13 different languages. In addition to Conversation Hearts Go Global, BRACH’S is back with its iconic heart-shaped lineup this Valentine’s Day. Perfect for friendship exchanges, baking, decorating or gifting, BRACH'S new Conversation Hearts Go Global, Tiny Conversation Hearts, Large Conversation Hearts, Wisecracks Conversation Hearts, and other seasonal treats, are available now at retailers nationwide. Buy online or find the product at a store near you via the product locator.

Fazit — Snowflake Speckles: Perfect for a day on the slopes, upcoming X Games Aspen, and cozy après-ski vibes, these makeup patches allow you to create a winter wonderland makeup look. Featuring metallic blue, pink, and holographic hues, these patches create a frosty, sparkling look that lasts all day. Simply press, pat and peel to reveal an effortlessly glamorous look that was seen on Taylor Swift!

SET ActiveCore Collection 2025: No more waiting for your favorites to come back in stock - these styles and colors are here to stay. And yes, the cult-favorite styles you’ve been eyeing since the holidays are back in stock! Featuring fan-favorite fabrics — Sculptflex, Lightweight Sweats, Basics, and more — this collection is designed for peak performance and all-day comfort. SET is also excited to announce that they will now be extending their sizing to XXL in Airluxe and Formcloud fabrics.

Après Skin Multi-Use Rich Rescue Crème Overnight Moisturizer + Mask: Inspired by Scandinavian winters and après-ski fun, OLEHENRIKSEN Après Skin Rich Rescue Crème rescues and soothes skin while boosting your skin barrier for ultimate protection. Packed with ceramides, vitamins, minerals, and Scandinavian superberry oils, the thick and rich formula glides onto skin delivering instant hydration and intense skin relief — anywhere, anytime.

Source: Foot Locker

Timberland Stone Street 6" Waterproof Boots From Foot Locker: The Timberland Stone Street 6" Waterproof Boots are the perfect wintertime boots! With cozy PrimaLoft insulation and a waterproof leather upper, your feet will stay warm and dry snow or shine. Plus, the OrthoLite insole and rubber outsole ensure you stay comfy and steady on your feet, all while staying stylish and on-trend.

Faux Fur Puffer Jacket From Garage: The Faux Fur Puffer Jacket is a stylish, on-trend version of your classic winter puffer jacket! Fully lined and with a faux leather trim, this puffer will keep you warm all throughout the cold!

Allover Fur Bucket Hat From Garage: The Allover Fur Bucket Hat is the perfect fuzzy winter hat to pair to complete a chic winter outfit!

Estée Lauder x Ladurée Limited Edition Lip Oil Collection: This Limited Edition Lip Oil Collection from Estée Lauder and Ladurée invites you to indulge in the extraordinary, blending the decadent allure of Ladurée’s confections with the sophistication of Estée Lauder’s iconic beauty expertise. The Lip Oil Collection comes in 3 delectable shades that promise sheer, succulent shine, 12 hours of cushioning hydration and is lightly infused with a captivating blend of rose and vanilla scent.

Bigoli– Thick, Coarse and Abundantly Saucy From Sfoglini: Bigger and better than spaghetti, Bigoli originated in the Veneto region of Italy around the early 1600’s when Bartolomio Veronese, aka Abbondanza (“Abundance”), patented the first press for making Bigoli. Bigoli is about four times thicker than spaghetti, providing more rough surface area for holding sauce. This makes Bigoli a popular option for rich meat sauces with wild game ragù and according to tradition, is often eaten “in salsa” with onions, fish and seasoned breadcrumbs.

925 Sterling Silver Open Bujukan Wide Band Ring From Gabriel & Co.: This trend setting ring features three distinct bands of 925 sterling silver. Each band is comprised of polished spheres which increase in size toward the top of the ring. The outer bands arc away from the center, creating an open look that's cool and modern.

Ethique Beauty Hydrating Solid Shampoo Bar: This ultra-hydrating formula, enriched with argan oil, hyaluronic acid, and glycerine, quenches even the thirstiest hair. It cleanses while deeply moisturising, leaving your locks soft, smooth, and gloriously shiny. Dry hair is about to become a distant memory. Suitable for colour-treated hair.

Heart Pasta | A Sign of Love | Barilla: Barilla Love is the brand's limited edition Valentine's Day pasta that shape that's back for the third year in a row by popular demand to help fans celebrate all forms of love. It is available while supplies last from January-February at Nordstrom's Restaurant, Amazon and select retailers.

Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, 2X Concentrated Formula, Peach Scent: Uniquely crafted for Fabuloso as the first peach-scented cleaner in the All Purpose Cleaner Pours category, this sparkling peach scent is accented with clean notes, together with fresh-picked violet and coconut to transform your cleaning experience. The long-lasting, unmistakable freshness leaves your home bright and clean with a bold and fruity scent. Use Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner on a variety of surfaces, including sinks, toilets, tubs, showers, kitchen and bathroom floors, sealed wood surfaces, appliances, counters, windows, mirrors, walls, doorknobs, and furniture.

Éminence Organic Skin Care Yuzu Solid Body Oil: This transformative solid body oil infuses dry, dull skin with dreamy yuzu and vitamin-rich camu camu for radiant skin from every angle. Refining PHA and lush tropical oils enhance hydration for all skin types to leave you with supple, glowing skin.

Pharmaceris MultiLipid Nourishing Dermo-Cream: A deeply hydrating and restorative cream designed for dry and sensitive skin, enriched with ceramides and natural oils to strengthen the skin barrier. Its advanced formula provides long-lasting nourishment, reducing dryness and discomfort while leaving skin soft, smooth, and resilient.

Flipz Blueberry Donut Flavored Covered Pretzels: NEW Flipz Blueberry Donut flavored covered pretzels are now available exclusively at 7-Eleven nationwide. Offering a fun twist on your favorite breakfast treat- with a snack you can enjoy any time. Pairing delicious flavors of fried dough and sweet, juicy blueberries with their perfectly baked salty and crunchy pretzels is a snack touch down. Grab a bag and add some to your snack bowl today!

Curél Japanese Skincare Intensive Moisture Cream: Experience the ultimate in hydration with Curél's Intensive Moisture Cream, specially formulated to restore and protect dry, sensitive skin. Powered by Ceramide Care technology, this lightweight, non-greasy cream deeply penetrates to replenish moisture and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. Gentle and fragrance-free, it's perfect for daily use, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and resilient.

25 Inch Straight Pony From Hairdo USA: This 25" wrap-around pony makes a major fashion statement. Wear it straight, braided, curled, or waved with the Tru2Life® Heat-Friendly Fiber synthetic hair. The application is quick but the results are long-lasting. Have fun and be creative with your new favorite accessory.

AV Laboratories Face Cream Light: Face Cream Light ($158) is a light, silky moisturizer that is clinically proven to smooth skin texture, increase moisture, and plump the skin, all while enhancing skin barrier function. It is also formulated with AVL SOM3® and is designed to give your skin optimal nourishment, moisture and protection. It contains a harmonious blend of complexion-boosting essentials, including Niacinamide, probiotic Bifida Ferment Lysate, antioxidant-rich Persea Gratissima Oil, and Pyrus Malus Seed Oil, and it helps prevent the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

14K Tube Hollow Gold Continuous Tube Hoops Set From Banter: The perfect set of gold hoops to create a stacked-up look that is sleek and simple.

Real Essentials 3 Pack: Women's Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt: This 3-pack of cropped sweatshirts offer a variety of trendy colors, allowing you to create multiple stylish outfits for various occasions. Available in plus sizes, these sweatshirts provide a comfortable and flattering fit for women of all shapes and sizes

Square Mini Locket Necklace with Pavé Jump Ring From Tiny Tags: The Square Mini Locket Necklace is a beautiful addition to our mini locket collection with two new features - an added sparkling pavé jump ring and option to engrave an initial on the front. This petite locket features a single engraved letter on the front, adding a personal touch while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. Inside, it opens to reveal space for two additional engraved letters, making it a meaningful way to symbolize initials of loved ones or special connections. Hanging delicately from a sparkling pavé jump ring, this locket adds a touch of sophistication and charm to any outfit.

Belted Midi Puffer Jacket From Dynamite Clothing: This quilted taffeta jacket is made of a breathable water- and wind-resistant fabric that'll keep you toasty warm, perfect the winter season. Features below: Funnel neck Double-breasted snap closure Welt pockets Detachable self-tie beltLined

Winter Knit Boot From Andre Assous: Winter Knit is a sophisticated bootie crafted from water-resistant stretch knit. The pull-on design offers a sleek look that pairs beautifully with winter outfits, providing both style and comfort for your sophisticated events. Features below: Water-resistant stretch knit Pointed toe Pull-on

Scrubee Body Butter From LUSH: Combat dry, winter skin with this luxurious blend of scrubby ground almonds and coconut shell for gentle exfoliation, paired with softening honey, illipe, and Fair Trade shea butter to lock in moisture and restore your skin's natural glow. The scrubee is the perfect winter essential to keep your skin smooth, nourished, and hydrated all season long.

Posh Chocolate Shower Gel From LUSH: This winter, lather up in a marvellous meeting of rich cleansing hazelnut milk and sweet cocoa powder, warm and comforting vanilla absolute, along with bundles of skin-hydrating glycerine.

Pure Refresh Intimate Line: Intimate Cleanser & Moisturizer: Nakery Beauty's newest Pure Refresh Intimate Line is the ultimate winter essential, offering gentle, pH-balanced care for your most delicate skin. Designed to nourish and refresh, the line features OBGYN-approved formulas infused with hormone and fragrance-free ingredients soothing, like soothing aloe, lactic acid, prebiotics, and a Multi Moist complex to protect your most delicate area against dryness, irritation, itchiness, and even tearing during the colder months for unmatched confidence and comfort.

Setex Eyeglass Nose Pads: Struggling to keep glasses firmly in place? Whether you’re hitting the slopes, commuting to work in less-than-ideal weather, or getting sweaty while working out - say hello to Setex Eyeglass Nose Pads ($13.99), a small but mighty gripping essential that is a must-have for outdoor adventures or for reading your book by the fire. Keeping all eyewear secure and comfortably in palce, Setex anti-slip pads offer unparalleled gripping capabilities that are engineered with microstructured fibers and made to mimic the gripping power of a gecko's foot. Ideal for any winter activity and ensures a secure grip (and feel!) no matter how sweaty, oily, or wet skin may be!

Almave Ámbar + Almave Blanco: Co-founded by F1 Driver, Lewis Hamilton, and Master Distiller Iván Saldaña, Almave is the first premium non-alcoholic Blue Agave spirit made in Jalisco. Almave Ámbar has an amber color, with sweetness and body from natural agave, resulting in a non-alcoholic Blue Agave spirit worthy of sipping, or mixed in spirit-forward cocktails.

Almave Blanco captures the natural balance between sweetness, herbaceousness, and acidity to create a character-filled, non-alcoholic spirit. The result is a complex expression of pure blue agave flavor. Perfect for mixing in a margarita or your favorite tequila cocktail.

Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner: 25 benefits in a single spritz and an unbeatable blend of transformative ingredients such as fennel seed oil and coconut oil. Not only does it hydrate the hair but undoes damage and treats dryness to control frizz and create soft, lustrous hair.