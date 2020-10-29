Jean-Luc Brunel has been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein case in the Virgin Islands after prosecutors issued a subpoena for the Miami modeling agency he helped found with the deceased pedophile, MC2. OK! has exclusively obtained the subpoena, which is quite heavily redacted unlike the other documents filed in the case.

The most interesting of the requests may be the ninth, which involves any knowledge, proof or evidence about Epstein’s procuring young girls to abuse. Of all the stories that have been told about Epstein, few are as chilling as the tale of three French girls flown over to the Virgin Islands for his birthday. They were allegedly a gift from Brunel and just 12 years old, according to Virginia Roberts.

In the past two years, multiple models have come forward and alleged that they were sexually assaulted by Brunel after being brought on by the agency.

The other requests are below.

REQUEST NO 1 Any and all Documents, in electronic or paper form, reflecting or relating to any relationship between YOU and [redacted], [redacted],[redacted],[redacted],[redacted], and [redacted] including but not limited to any financial arrangements and ownership interests among each

REQUEST NO 2 Any and all documents or materials, in electronic or paper form, reflecting or referring to any financial transaction made to, by or between YOU and Jeffrey Epstein and/or any Epstein Agent or Epstein Entity

REQUEST NO 3 Documents sufficient to Identify YOUR employees, owners, principals, and agents

REQUEST NO 4 Any and all Documents or materials reflecting or referring to travel of any individual associated with and/or employed by YOU to the Virgin Islands at any time from 2000 to present

REQUEST NO 5 Any and all Communications with Jeffrey Epstein and/or any Epstein Agent or Epstein Entity, whether it be written, electronic, telephone or otherwise

REQUEST NO 6 Epstein Any and all or agreements between or among YOU, [redacted], Jeffrey Epstein and/or any Epstein entity or agent

REQUEST NO 7 Documents sufficient to identify any and all properties or offices utilized by YOU for the operation of YOUR business including the address of each property or office and the owner or lessor of such properties and offices

REQUEST NO 8 Any and all photos and/or videos of any property owned by Jeffrey Epstein or an Epstein entity

REQUEST NO 9 All documents and communications involving Epstein including but not limited to Documents and Communications regarding females sought by or provided to Epstein

REQUEST NO 10 All documents and/or materials reflecting any and all Communications regarding any of the following individuals: [redacted],[redacted],[redacted],[redacted], [redacted],[redacted],[redacted],[redacted], and/or [redacted]