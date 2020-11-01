She’s falling fast — and her besties do not approve! An OK! insider says Kaia Gerber‘s friends worry she’s headed for heartbreak with new beau Jacob Elordi, who’s earning a love-’em-leave-’em rep in Hollywood.

“Jacob’s bad-boy reputation is catching up with him,” says the insider, pointing to his fast flings with his costars, Euphoria‘s Zendaya and The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King. “This is not a guy interested in settling down.” That hasn’t stopped Gerber, 19, from getting swept up in their romance, even bringing the 23-year-old along on a Cabo family vacay.

“Her friends feel she needs to take more caution,” says the insider. But Gerber, who hooked up with serial dater Pete Davidson last year, “is letting her hormones and heart walk her into this.” Sigh!

The two sparked dating rumors in September and were spotted out together multiple times in New York City’s SoHo area, where Gerber has an apartment. When strolling the city streets, both have been seen wearing masks and following NYC’s protocols for COVID-19.

The lovebirds even spent the Labor Day weekend together in the Big Apple. Prior to that, they had met for dinner in early September at Nobu in Malibu, where they were photographed leaving the restaurant separately.

A source previously told E! News that the pair were just friends, but *did* admit that they are extremely compatible with each other. “Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” the insider had dished to E! at the time. “They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him.”

Though Elordi may have won over Gerber’s fam (celeb parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber), it seems he still has work to do when it comes to her gal-pals. Didn’t the Spice Girls put it best? If you wannabe my love, you gotta get with my friends…