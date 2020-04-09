Feel your best and give your immune system a boost with these A-list tips — including one amazing superfood that’s a must-have!

Superfoods to The Rescue

Not only are cherries delicious, but this superfood packs a powerful punch of vital nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants, allowing you to reap a variety of health benefits, including increased melatonin for better sleep, reduced inflammation and muscle soreness, and an overall boosted immune system.

Keep on Moving

Another huge stress-reliever? Exercise. Regular physical activity also helps flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways, reducing your chance of illness.

Catch Those ZZZ’s

Aim for at least 8 hours of sleep per night. Better-quality sleep has been shown to bolster T-cells in the body that fight off infection. More sleep also means you’ll be more refreshed and relaxed, leading to less stress.

Wash Your Hands

This may seem like a no brainer but washing your hands frequently throughout the day can stave off harmful bacteria. Just 20 seconds of thorough handwashing before and after doing things like shaking hands with others, using public transportation, and cooking can make a world of difference in your health.

Cherrish Your Health

Each bottle of Cherrish is lled with a winning combination of Montmorency and Bing cherries. This proprietary blend results in higher levels of antioxidants than either cherry provides individually, providing an easy and delicious way to keep your immune system strong and your body feeling its best.

