Serena starts with a 10-minute warmup with some form of cardio — Zumba, cycling or swimming — then goes straight into some strength-training exercises. Here’s her routine:

ARM WORKOUT

3.5 to 4 minutes of each of the following exercises:

• Fitness-ball transfer

• Rolling knee tucks

• Resistance-band knee extensions

• Plank rows

BOOTY-BEAUTIFUL BURNOUT

3-5 sets of 8-12 reps of each of the following exercises:

• Barbell pause squat

• Barbell front squat

• Barbell box squat

CORE AND LEG WORKOUTS

3 sets of 8-12 reps of each of the following exercises:

• Bicycle crunch

• Leg crunch: horizontal followed by vertical

• Pillar holds

• Dumbbell walking lunges

• Dumbbell step-ups

