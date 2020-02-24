The keto diet has transformed the figures of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. But when wellness expert Naomi Whittel gave the low-carb, healthy-fat eating plan a try two and a half years ago, she found a major flaw. “My body wasn’t getting enough fiber-rich foods,” says Naomi, pointing out that a diet lacking in fiber can have negative side effects, such as a weakened immune system and even storage of extra fat.

But in her latest book, High Fiber Keto, the wellness guru details her solution. “I plussed up keto by incorporating fiber and made it work better for my body,” explains Naomi, noting that her 22-day plan can also boost metabolism, repair digestion, balance hormones and even reduce anxiety. “The results are amazing!”

Thinking of giving the popular diet plan a try? Naomi Whittel shares facts that females need to know.

OK!: Why is fiber so important for women who are following the keto diet?

NW: [Not only is it] antiaging, but prebiotics are our microbiome’s favorite food — and prebiotics are oftentimes a fiber. If you can get more of it into your diet, you’re giving the little bugs that make up your microbiome their favorite food, and then they perform for you.

OK!: Your book contains some great fiber-packed recipes. What are your favorites?

NW: I worked with nutritionists and dieticians [to create] delicious things like keto chili and chicken tenders. I also added cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower [to many recipes] because they reduce inflammation and wrinkles.

OK!: Can you recommend a prebiotic fiber for someone on-the-go?

NW: When I was starting the book, I spent the day with my friends at SlimFast and they brought us their Fat Bombs and Meal Bars. I saw that one of their main active ingredients is inulin, which is a prebiotic. I got really excited!

OK!: Do the SlimFast Keto products work within the program you’ve created?

NW: Yes, perfectly. They’re easy, delicious and fun on-the-go snacks.

OK!: Any tips for sticking with a keto diet?

NW: I make sure I’m getting 75 percent of my calories from fat, and I don’t push it too hard. At the beginning it might take a couple of days, it might take a week, but you’ll get stronger and your metabolism will become more flexible.

