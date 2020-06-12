And the favorite go-to drink of the summer award goes to… rosé! In honor of National Rosé Day on June 13, this week’s Summer Mixer Series is excited to introduce the Watermelon Rosé Bellini recipe by ALDI sommelier partner and Lush Life founder Sarah Tracey.

Featuring the ALDI-exclusive Espritza Sparkling Rosé Wine, this juicy recipe effortlessly brings summer’s freshest flavors together – perfect for celebrating National Rosé Day! One sip and this lively Italian rosé mixed with fresh fruits will have you celebrating in no time! Even better – the wine comes in convenient and versatile 4-pack cans to spritz up your next summer outing.

Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI

Watermelon Rosé Bellini

Ingredients:

Espritza Sparkling Rosé Wine (Available in 4-pack Cans)

Fresh watermelon

Sweet Harvest Peaches in 100% Juice

Lemon juice

Recipe:

Puree 3/4 cup watermelon chunks, 1/3 cup peach slices (with 2 tablespoons of their juice), and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice in a blender.

Using a fine-mesh strainer, strain into 2 champagne flutes, then fill to top with sparkling rosé.

* Serve in a flute or wine glass. Makes 2 servings

Visit your local ALDI to kickstart your summer or visit ALDI.us for more information.