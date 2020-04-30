On May 10, shower the VIP in your life with love and appreciation — and the perfect present!
For the Beauty Queen
Japonesque Power Tool Curler & Brow Tweezer Duo. $12 at target.com
KKW x Kris Jenner. $40 for 30 ml. kkwfragrance.com
L’Occitane OMY Manicure Set. $77, loccitane.com
Avon Nesting Beauty Color Palette. $15. avon.com
For the Fab Fashionista
Sola & Kyo. Elaine Cropped Suede Jacket in Cerulean. $395. solaeky.com
Awe Inspired. Diamond Initial Tablet Necklace. $130. aweinspired.com
Salvatore Ferragamo SF229SL Leather-Trim Sunglasses in Gold/Nude, $440, Ferragama.com
For the Domestic Goddess
Homesick Thank You, Mom. Candle. $30 at homesick.com
Vitruvi White Stone Diffuser. $119. vitruvi.com
Fab Slabs. Cutting Boards from $40 each. fabslabsusa.com
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!