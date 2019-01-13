This holiday season, get a reliable and affordable phone plan that can keep you connected to family and friends during the holidays. With the Unlimited Family Plan from Total Wireless, staying connected during the holidays has never been so simple or affordable. For $25 per line (for four lines), you can get unlimited talk, text and data* for everyone. This way, you have everything you need to stay in touch all season long — and beyond!

To help you stay connected, Total Wireless is offering 12 days of amazing deals on some of the hottest devices out there (like Ruthie’s Samsung A20 — an awesome phone at a great price), starting on 12/18. Visit totalwireless.com to check them out! This is imperative for staying ahead of the game and be in control this holiday season!

*High-speed data for the first 100 GB of shared data, then switches to 2GB speed