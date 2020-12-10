With the CBD industry becoming the trailblazer that it is, there is no short of information that is being scattered all over the internet. But along with it, comes a boatload of misconceptions that creates an unnecessary tide against what is actually true about CBD.

We are going to take a look at 3 facts on CBD, which you may not have heard of:

CBD Can Help You To Meet Your Cannabinoid Deficiency

This is what is called clinical endocannabinoid deficiency syndrome (CECD), which is a theory that explains the situation where the endocannabinoid system fails to function properly and creates a bodily environment of imbalance. The body creates its forms of cannabinoids that interact with the target sites on the endocannabinoid system; when there is a deficiency in the endocannabinoids created by the body, there is dysfunction in the endocannabinoid system- this could trigger a host of nasty medical conditions and ailments.

Adding CBD to your diet can help you to turn the table, and bolster your body’s endocannabinoid system by means of signaling it to produce more of its own cannabinoids to level the playing field.

CBD Works Better When Not Alone

Although CBD has been the center stage attraction, it may come as a surprise that CBD’s maximum potential is unlocked with the rest of the cast- the family of cannabinoids.

In what is called the entourage effect, which was first coined by researcher Raphael Mechoulam and S.Ben-Shabat in 1998, suggesting that all of the compounds that are present in the cannabis family of plants- yes, this includes the terpenes, chromenos and all of the other phytochemical cannabinoid-act in synergy with one another and creates a network like effect that accentuates each other’s effectiveness.

This meant that full-spectrum CBD had a lot greater health benefits to offer than isolated compounds of the plant. While CBD has potent benefits, a lot of it is missed out without the entourage effect coming into action.

The Healthy Can Get Healthier With CBD

While most of the stories start with how CBD helps somebody facing health problems get relief, the natural benefits of CBD are such that even the healthy can benefits greatly from it.

The connection between CBD and the endocannabinoid system can help in creating a sense of chemical balance, and prevent any cannabinoid deficiencies from acting out. Apart from that, CBD oil is also rich in other sources of vitamins such as vitamin B complex, vitamin C and vitamin E; you can add traces of magnesium, calcium and essential fatty acids to the list.