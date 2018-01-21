The Queen of mean is coming home! Abby Lee Miller is getting out of prison early.

The Dance Moms star, who had been sentenced to one year and one day in prison, will reportedly be released next month, just over five months after she started serving her sentence.

However, a source told RadarOnline.com that the 51-year-old dance instructor could have been sprung as early as this week due to good behavior.

“Abby was supposed to get out on January 24, but that isn’t happening now,” said the insider.

“Her release is now scheduled for February 20. She is hoping for house arrest but most likely could be released into a halfway house,” reportedly in Van Nuys, California, the source revealed.

But don’t go looking for the same Abby Lee.

According to the insider, Miss Abby will be looking much lighter once she emerges from behind bars.

“She’s lost a ton of weight,” the source dished.

Entertainment Tonight even reported that the dance instructor has lost a whopping 100 pounds while in prison, and is already thinking about getting a tummy tuck and breast lift. (Abby underwent gastric bypass surgery before going behind bars)

As OK! readers’ know, Abby pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016.

She was sentenced to 366 days in the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California on July 12, 2017.