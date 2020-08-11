Ally Brooke is clearly on a roll. The pop star is at the peak of her career and has come a long way since her association with the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Brooke has had a pleasant summer with a new cosmetics deal and her new single ‘500 Veces’ hitting #1 on iTunes. The pop star now has another thing to boast of — it’s an Emmy in her bag.

Brooke won an Emmy on July 26 for Outstanding Main Title Program for the Nickelodeon show The Casagrandes’ theme song. She was also a guest star this season for the popular show.

“UMM WE JUST WON A FREAKING EMMY!!!!??! I literally am in disbelief!! I am so unbelievably proud and grateful and wow this is beyond amazing!” the pop star revealed on Twitter.

UMM WE JUST WON A FREAKING EMMY!!!!!??! I literally am in disbelief!!! Omg thank u so much @Nickelodeon #TheCasagrandes for having me sing the theme song, guest star and be a part of this show! I am so unbelievably proud and grateful and wow this is beyond amazing! @DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/J7vM0xaLS3 — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) July 27, 2020

The news for the Emmy comes only weeks after she dropped the 500 Veces music video featuring New York’s Latin trap kind Messiah. The association marked their second collaboration.

The team behind the music video was quite creative with the production and headed over to sunny Palmdale for filing the video. The producers also made sure that the crew was safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They conducted regular testing and temperature checks to make sure everything was safe and sound while the filming was going on.

“Me and my entire team and my label, we all had a big discussion and said, ‘Hey we want to do this but we want to do it the right way, we want to be safe, we want to be cautious,'” the 27-year-old pop star told E! News.

“Health is priority. We did a lot of research and everybody was able to come together and do it in a way where we were safe and comfortable,” she added.

The fact that the crew were filming in the desert seemed to add to the feeling.

“It was great because it’s out in the open and of course, we’re together but it’s outside so I felt safe,” she said. “I wanted to…give it a real, rustic, edgy, cool look. I loved the storyline and the aesthetic, it looks really cool and it gave it that edge that I was looking for.”

The star also shared her morning skincare routine with her fans in an episode of Masked and Answered. Her daily routine involves washing her face, applying moisturizer — her favorite products are Cetaphil Daily Cleanser and the La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream.

“I love Cetaphil, it gets to the point with cleaning my face. Then, I put on the La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream because it literally makes my skin feel amazing and gives me a glow,” she revealed.

Ally has had quite a grind up against her sleeve she starred in Nickelodeon’s Blue Clues Summer Sing-Along besides the animated series The Casagranders. But fans who can’t seem to get enough of her can get hold of a copy of her memoir Finding Your Harmony, which is to release on Oct. 6.