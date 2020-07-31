The stage has been shining for the Fifth Harmony singer who has now bagged a Daytime Emmy.

Ally Brooke’s song from the animated comedy The Casangrandes has won her the Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program, and she is “unbelievably proud and grateful” about it.

“UMM WE JUST WON A FREAKING EMMY!!!!!??! I literally am in disbelief!!!” Brooke announced on her Twitter account on July 26. “Omg thank u so much @Nickelodeon #TheCasagrandes for having me sing the theme song, guest star and be a part of this show! I am so unbelievably proud and grateful and wow this is beyond amazing! @DaytimeEmmys,” she added.

Brooke’s fans have been rooting for more recognition on her Twitter. After the news was announced, she started trending nationally in the US and Brazil.

Her fans saw this opportunity to express how her music “deserves more appreciation” and well wishes kept pouring in for the pop star.

“You did it girl! When I heard you sing on live in 2016 I knew that you deserve better because your talent is huge like your heart, your voice touched me and I always wish you the best, blessing and so much love in your life,” replied another fan.

“I am so proud of you! This is Ally Brooke guys, the EMMY winner, you don’t miss out on waiting, keep killing my love, the world is yours,” wrote another.

The news came only weeks after she dropped the music video for ‘500 Veces’ which also features Latin trap star Messiah in what was their second collaboration.

The team got quite creative with the video shoots and took great efforts in filming the music video. They did regular testing and temperature checks to ensure that everything was in order and everyone was safe from the pandemic that has been engulfing the globe.

Brooke’s popularity rose with her role in the all-girl group’ Fifth Harmony. She made her mark as a solo artist in 2017, and had notable collaborations with other artists, including rapper ASAP Ferg in 2019 and DJ Topic in 2018 for the single ‘Perfect.

Those who can’t get enough of the artist can get hold of her highly-awaited memoir ‘Finding Your Harmony‘ which is to release on Oct. 6.