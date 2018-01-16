Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra has drawn numerous comparisons to fellow artist Cardi B since her debut on the reality show earlier this year. As the breakout star of the show, a comparison was practically inevitable. The 27-year-old recently signed to Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide and BMG, a multi-album, multi-million dollar record deal, according to Billboard. And Cardi B also signed a lucrative record deal shortly after one season of LHH: New York.

Amara spoke exclusively with OK! about their similarities, and said, “I understand why there are comparisons. I love Cardi B and I think she’s such an amazing artist. I admire her discipline and her hustle. I would love the possibility of one day working with her. [But] I won’t be the next Cardi B, because I will be the next Amara La Negra for sure. But I am super grateful that people think I could be the next Cardi, that’s super awesome. Cardi is doing it right now, she’s popping and I’m so proud of her.”

On top of her unique sound, Amara has turned heads due to her curvaceous body and stunning facial features. So of course, the men want to know if she is dating, and if so, who! The beauty revealed, “I’m in such a good and blessed place in my career right now that I’m just trying to put positive energy out there. Music is my passion and my first love and will always be my first love. As of now, I’m just working.”

She continued, “I’m so focused on my career that it’s kind of hard for me to dedicate myself to another person, because Im dedicating that time to myself and being able to do the things that I want for my mother. My mom is my boyfriend right now, and all my attention goes to her and my career. And obviously it is very hard to find a man who understands my career and that this is my first love. I have a strong personality and it’s hard to find someone who understands where I’m coming from. I know at some point God will bless me with the right man who’s for me.”

