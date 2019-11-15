Critically acclaimed Amazon Original The Report is launching a nationwide redacted print and digital media campaign across regional and national outlets in support of the film’s theatrical opening on November 15th. Starting today and tomorrow, redacted newspaper and digital front pages will run across the country. Amazon Studios crafted this visually arresting and imaginative campaign in an effort to capture the importance and timeliness of The Report.

In addition, Amazon Studios collaborated with renowned artist Jenny Holzer to activate traveling animations on LED trucks throughout Los Angeles. They will run from November 14th through November 18th. Jenny crafted these moving pieces by utilizing text from writer/director Scott Z. Burns’ script, in order to highlight the film’s theme of “Truth Matters”.

Outlets with print activation will include cover wraps with an ad portraying redacted versions of a mock cover page. The digital component is unique to each media partner. Most are custom, never-before-seen takeovers where the outlet’s full screen is replaced with a large-scale animated placement of redacted print.

A social media extension will take place on Twitter where users can “heart” a tweet in order to unlock an exclusive look of the film’s opening scene. The film’s official hashtag, #TheReportMovie, has a custom emoji on the platform that features a redacted piece of paper, which appears anytime someone tweets using the official hashtag. VICE, IMDb, Prime Video and others are collaborating with Amazon Studios to create a thread with a series of redacted tweets featuring information about the movie, film quotes, and more. As part of the Twitter campaign, a few of the partner handles will also redact their display names.

The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, CNN, Fox News, The Boston Globe, The San Francisco Chronicle, and The Washington Post are just a few of the many outlets participating in the innovative campaign.

The Report is a riveting investigative thriller based on actual events. When idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation into the CIA’s detention and interrogation program in the aftermath of 9/11, his explosive findings uncover a conspiracy by top government officials to destroy evidence, subvert the law and mislead the American public.

Be sure to check out the campaign! The Report opens in theaters on November 15th.