“A hopeless addict” with “irrational mood swings” is how actor Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard’s counsel have described him in the UK’s High Court.

The court, sitting on 27 July, was a continuation of the bitter defamation lawsuit filed by Depp. While Heard never filed formal charges of domestic abuse against Depp, she has been steadfast in her allegations that Depp was abusive towards her during their short-lived marriage.

The matter and subsequent court hearings are expected to be wrapped up this week.

Representing News Group Newspapers, who Depp is suing, Sasha Wass referred to Depp as the “The Monster” and added that he suffered from “irrational mood swings and abnormal behavioral patterns.”

Describing his actions on numerous occasions as “terrifying behavior”, she explained that it made Heard “fear for her life.”

Wass went on to make statements that Depp “felt threatened” by Heard.

“Far from treating women with respect, the evidence in this case demonstrates a deep misogyny which lay at the root of Mr. Depp’s anger and the anger that Mr. Depp felt towards Ms. Heard, which translated into violence when he felt threatened by her,” Wass said.

Depp has already provided his side of the case and has spent about 20 hours on the witness stand.

It has also emerged that Depp reportedly sent a text message to addiction doctor David Kipper, in which he wrote: “Settled with the wh*re. Charges dropped for five mil.”

He reportedly added to friends: “If she releases anything, she will not get the dough.”

Wass responded to the alleged text messages, tell court: “The ‘charges’ in this instance no doubt relates to the domestic violence. If Mr. Depp was the victim of an abusive relationship, what could Ms. Heard possibly release?”

The case continues.