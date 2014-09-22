“The Fappening” keeps on happening.

Amber Heard is the latest victim in the celebrity-targeted photo hacking scandal, joining the ranks of A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Rihanna and many more starlets.

The 28-year-old actress and fiancée of Johhny Depp had more than 50 X-rated images released on Reddit and 4Chan over the weekend. According to reports, some of the compromising photos allegedly show the Machete Kills star engaging in an apparent threesome as well as a photo smoking from a bong.

More of the scandalous photos reportedly show a topless Heard holding a sign reading “Tonto,” a reference to 51-year-old Depp’s role in The Lone Ranger.

PHOTOS: Uh Oh! Rihanna and Kim Kardashian Are Allegedly The Latest Victims of Nude Photo Leaks

The photos were released on Sunday, just a day after hackers leaked a second round of nude photos of Kardashian, Rihanna and actress Vanessa Hudgens. The first massive leak, nicknamed “The Fappening” by hackers, happened less than a month ago.

So far Heard, who is private with details of her personal life, has not released a public statement about the hacking.

However, Union fessed up to the photos, which show the 41-year-old topless—and intended for husband Dwayne Wade’s eyes only. In a joint statement, the newlyweds said they are planning to take action.

OK! News: Yikes—Who Leaked Nude Photos of Jennifer Lawrence?

“It has come to our attention that our private moments, that were shared and deleted solely between my husband and myself, have been leaked by some vultures.”

“I can’t help but to be reminded that since the dawn of time women and children, specifically women of color, have been victimized, and the power over their own bodies taken from them. These atrocities against women and children continue worldwide.”​