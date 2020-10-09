Have you ever added a little bit of every drink in a soda dispenser to your plastic cup? Well, the Long Island Iced Tea is the same concept—except with liquor. Despite its “kitchen sink” ingredients list, the LIIT remains a prevalent cocktail in American bars.

Want to make your LIIT extra lit? Add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil! Whether you like the original LIIT or a fancy rendition, our high-quality CBD oil will add serious cool to this unabashedly boozy cocktail.

CBD Long Island Iced Tea Recipe

Is it fair that the LIIT has such a “tipsy” reputation? Well, with five liquor components, it’s safe to say the LIIT isn’t a beginner’s cocktail. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t enjoy one glass of this drink without getting soused.

In fact, some argue the LIIT gets a bad rap due to bartenders’ lack of measurement skills. Instead of carefully pouring each liquor into a jigger, many bartenders like to “eyeball” the measurements, which inevitably results in overpouring.

If you follow the measurements in our recipe, you’ll end up with 2.5 ounces of liquor. Considering most cocktails call for 2 ounces of alcohol, that’s not an unreasonable measurement. Of course, you could also reduce these numbers even further if you want a milder LIIT experience.

Ingredients

• ½ oz vodka

• ½ oz light rum

• ½ oz tequila

• ½ oz gin

• ½ oz triple sec

• 3/4 oz simple syrup

• 3/4 oz lemon juice

• 1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

• About 1 ounce of Coca-Cola

• Lemon wedge

Instructions

• Pour simple syrup and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker

• Add all of your alcoholic drinks and plenty of ice

• Shake for about 5 – 10 seconds

• Strain into an ice-filled highball glass

• Top with Coca-Cola

• Squirt a dropperful of CBD oil and stir

• Garnish with a lemon wedge

If you don’t dig the classic LIIT recipe, no worries. There are dozens of LIIT variations out there, all of which go well with our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Here are a few of our favorite alternative LIIT ideas:

• Use pineapple juice instead of Coca-Cola

• Mix in cranberry juice rather than Coke

• Add bourbon for an extra-strong “Texas Iced Tea”

• Substitute Midori for Triple Sec and Sprite for Coke

Feeling Sluggish? You Need A Tribe CBD Energy Shot!

After indulging in a few too many LIITs, you might have trouble getting out of bed in the morning. Hey, it happens!

Thankfully, there’s a simple way you could quickly get back into the groove: down a Tribe CBD Energy Shot. Each of our Energy Shots has 20 mg of CBD plus all-natural caffeine to help quickly banish your sleepy eyes.

Click here to find out more about our hemp-derived CBD Energy Shots.