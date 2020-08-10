Antonio Banderas is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19!

On his 60th birthday, the Mask of Zorro actor took to social media to share the news of his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

“Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the actor wrote in Spanish.

Captioned alongside the adorable photo of a young Banderas he also went on to note his symptoms, writing, “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recovers as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”

QUEEN ELIZABETH BACKS OUT OF ROYAL ENGAGEMENT DUE TO ILLNESS

Banderas shared how he plans to spend his time in isolation, writing: “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years, to which I arrive loaded with desire and illusion.”

The post prompted numerous well wishes from fans and fellow Spanish actors such as Santi Rodriguez and Carlos Bardem.

Banderas was filming the comedy Official Competition, alongside actress Penelope Cruz earlier this year when production was shut down in March due to the pandemic.

Other major stars to be diagnosed with the coronavirus include Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink and Mel Gibson.