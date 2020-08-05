The Schwarzenegger family reunited for the Terminator’s birthday, as actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 73.

Celebrating the occasion, son Patrick Schwarzenegger shared an adorable photo on Instagram with siblings Christina, Christopher, and Katherine. The actor’s ex-wife Maria Shriver was also in attendance.

In the snap, Patrick doesn’t seem happy to be out and about, but that is only because he had his wisdom teeth removed the previous day.

“I’m trying so hard to smile…. damn wisdom teeth SMH… Happy birthday pops! Love u,” he posted as the photo’s caption.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting a child with husband Chris Pratt, shared her birthday wishes for her father with a throwback post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday daddy!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you!” read the caption on a photo of Katherine riding on Arnold’s back when she was still a child.

Lesser-known sibling Christina celebrated her own birthday a week before her father. The Terminator actor wrote: “Happy birthday Christina! I am proud of you every day, I love you with all my heart, and spending time with you is one of my favorite things to do, in lockdown and always. I can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year.”

It is a rare occasion to see Schwarzenegger and Shriver together. The couple split in May 2011 after being together for 25 years.

In a statement at the time, the pair wrote: “This has been a time of great personal and professional transition for each of us. After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion, and prayer, we came to this decision together.”