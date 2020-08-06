Bachelorette Clare Crawley quit her season of The Bachelorette just 12 days of filming to run off with handsome contestant Dale Moss. But here is the big problem: both are still under contract with ABC and won’t be paid a penny if either of them says a word, OK! has learned.

“The Bachelorette doesn’t mess about. When you sign up to be on the show, you sign your rights away to the network. If Clare wants to ever see any of the $250,000 fee she agreed to, she needs to play by ABC Rules. That means zip it,” a television executive told OK!

CLARE CRAWLY FELL IN LOVE WITH CONTESTANT DALE MOSS BEFORE FILMING BEGAN AND NOW ENGAGED

The pair broke one of the show’s golden rules by communicating with each other even before filming started – and producers are now scrambling to figure out what to do next.

The show’s publicity team is working hand-in-hand with producers to come up with the perfect rollout.

A source told OK! that “Dale and Clare have been whisked away to a private home where they will stay until the show debuts. So far, everything is being kept a mystery. Which is why we haven’t seen or heard from Clare for weeks,” added the insider.

The couple is reportedly so in love that Moss already proposed to her.

‘THE BACHELORETTE’ CLARE CRAWLEY ENGAGED TO CONTESTANT DALE MOSS AFTER QUITTING SHOW

Due to the fallout, rumors are swirling that it was this shocking turn of events that led to Tayshia Adams being announced as the new Bachelorette.

Adams’ season will apparently air after producers figure out how to handle the Crawley situation.

As for their future, the pair will simply have to do what they are told.

“It has been made perfectly clear that it either Clare or Dale want to be considered for ‘Dancing with the Stars — which is the natural progression — or any other future with the network, they will do what they are told to do!”