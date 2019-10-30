Having amassed over 10 million views over the past two seasons, “Back of House” has become a breakout hit. Back for a third season, this popular series provides a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the staff who make one of the world’s largest integrated entertainment resort destinations run – Mohegan Sun!

“Back of House” provides unfiltered access to how Mohegan Sun team members transform behind-the-scenes operations into fun and memorable experiences for every guest. Each episode focuses on a monumental task the staff must execute to ensure all goes well.

This season introduces us to a few new faces along with bringing back some familiar favorites.

“We are committed to continue spotlighting our impressive team and what it takes to operate a large, multi-faceted enterprise which is very much like running a small city,” said George Galinsky, SVP of Marketing Communications at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). “We enjoy peeling back the curtain like no one has ever done before to give fans an inside look at the operation and the people they would never get to see – all while displaying our family-friendly work environment.”

As a special incentive for audiences to stay glued to Season 3, every Thursday night, viewers will have the unique opportunity to win amazing prizes centered around each corresponding episode. From shopping sprees to VIP experiences at Mohegan Sun, you’ll be sure to want to tune-in each week to enter to win!

“Back of House” season three premiered on Thursday, October 10 at 8 p.m. EST. To meet the new cast, as well as catch up on episodes from the past two seasons, visit BackofHouse.TV. Tune in every Thursday night at 8pm through November 14th.