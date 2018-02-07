As the season of WAGS : Atlanta draws to an end many are wondering if there will be a proposal. With a lot of single WAGS in this crew anything is possible! That gets me thinking about the ultimate WAG party and that’s a WAG’s wedding day! Engaged? Or hoping to be someday? Here’s everything you need to know to make your day WAGtastic!

Budget! No matter how much or how little you have to spend, it’s important to develop a budget early. Weddings are expensive, no matter how you look at them. It’s always better to be prepared for the spending, rather than blindsided by it. I’ve never met a bride that said they stayed completely within the budget. So leave room to splurge in certain areas. I was thankful that I did!

The dress. This was splurge number one for me. A WAG’s wedding gown is so important. In many cases, the photos live forever so make sure you LOVE that dress. Pictures of our wedding made national TV as well as multiple media sites online, and I’m always SO happy when I see them because I loved my dress to pieces. It was the exact silhouette and designer (Lazaro) that I wanted, and most importantly, once I found it, my eyes didn’t need to see anymore dresses. That’s how I knew it was “the one.”

The venue. Splurge number 2! The venue is what your guests will be talking about for years to come (if chosen correctly!) Cody and I were married at the Swan House and Atlanta History Center. You know, from “The Hunger Games” movies? President Snow’s mansion was the backdrop of our beautiful nuptials. The guests cocktail hour was actually inside of the History Center amongst the exhibits (booze + educational = win) and the reception was held in the gorgeous grand ballroom. It was magical. People still tell me today that it was the prettiest wedding they’ve ever seen and that was almost 5 years ago! Spend money on the venue! You’ll thank me later!

The photographer. Here’s how to pick the photographer – give them a trial run for engagement pictures. If those don’t wow you, pick someone else. Again, the photos live forever! If you don’t love them you don’t get a redo! Choose wisely my friends!

The food. Simply put, it has to taste amazing and there has to be an option for everyone. Be sure to do a tasting before you confirm your caterer. Same goes for the cake! I HATE BAD, DRY WEDDING CAKE. Trust me, so do the rest of your guests. Don’t let it happen! Sampling is free, and fun! Grab your groom and show up hungry!

The single most important way to have a super WAG wedding though, is to make sure it’s about you and your groom. Your love for each other should shine through like laser beams. It should be the most fun you ever have together. If it’s not, then perhaps you’ve allowed it to become a tad bit too stressful and need to take a break to remember what’s important. The wedding should be an accurate representation of BOTH of you, not some one-sided affair. Allow him to be him, and you should be you. Don’t get caught up in perfection, get caught up in FUN and making memories to last- wait for it- TIL DEATH DO YOU PART!