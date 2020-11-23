This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original CBD cocktail recipe, click here.

Named after a risqué Broadway musical (at least by early 20th century standards), the Floradora is a famously fruity & fizzy cocktail. While this drink was created for Manhattan’s upper-crust, anyone nowadays can recreate this Waldorf wonder at-home. Plus, since this drink calls for plenty of lime juice, it blends perfectly with our citrus-flavored CBD oil.

Although a lot has changed in show biz, the Floradora remains a fashionable treat for those in the know. Definitely try this CBD cocktail when you want to add some glitz to your life.

CBD Floradora Recipe

There’s no question that raspberry syrup is the star of this chorus girl cocktail. Not only does the sweet raspberry flavor shine through this drink, it’s also responsible for this cocktail’s pretty pink color. While you could buy this syrup at a liquor store, consider making a DIY raspberry syrup if you’ve got extra time.

As long as you have fresh raspberries, white sugar, and water, you can make this delectable syrup at home. Plus, this homemade syrup is the perfect excuse to treat yourself like a diva during breakfast. Be sure to slather this syrup on stacks of flaky Belgian waffles or fluffy pancakes.

Here’s a simple recipe even novice chefs could whip up in one day:

• Wash two pounds of raspberries and place in a mid-sized pot.

• Add four cups of water, cover, and bring to a boil.

• Once the water is boiling, simmer for 25 minutes.

• While the water is simmering, remove foam with a spoon.

• After 25 minutes, take your pot off the heat and strain the liquid into another pot.

• Toss out raspberries.

• Add two cups of sugar to the red water and bring to a boil.

• Simmer for about 5 – 10 minutes.

• Let your syrup cool before funneling into an airtight glass jar.

• Store in the fridge for about one week.

Ingredients

• 1 ½ oz gin

• ½ oz raspberry syrup

• ½ oz lime juice

• ½ dropperful Tribe CBD Oil (citrus)

• 1 – 2 oz of ginger ale

• Fresh raspberries

• Lime wedge

Directions

• Pour gin, raspberry syrup, lime juice, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

• Add ice and shake for a few seconds

• Strain into an ice-filled highball glass

• Top with ginger ale

• Garnish with a lime wedge and fresh raspberries

We know not everyone is a fan of using ginger ale in the Floradora. So, if you find this recipe too sweet, please feel free to swap out this ingredient.

Some bartenders recommend using ½ oz of ginger syrup and topping the drink with club soda. There are even a few variations online that use ginger beer. Deciding which Floradora rendition to try at home all depends on how sweet you like your cocktails.

