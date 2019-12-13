- Sara Foster (pictured above) at the Poopsie Unicorn surprise event at Carter`s Café.
- Rachel Bilson shops must-have holiday gifts for family and friends at Marshalls, all at amazing prices, in New York City.
- Kid Cudi was seen enjoying a posh dinner and tasting with friends at Angelini Osteria, one of LA’s best Italian restaurants and an A-lister hot spot in West Hollywood.
- Jessie James Decker and her son playing with the little tikes, Little Baby Bum Wheels on the Bus Scoot.
- Scott Conant led a tasting of Ferrero Rocher® which celebrated the U.S. launch of their Golden Gallery Signature® fine designed chocolates.
- Tove Lo performed at the #LenovoArtBasel event in Miami last Saturday.
- Melissa Gorga spotted leaving her store Envy while wearing the JUDY x LAFD shirt in Montclair, New Jersey (100% percent of the proceeds go towards the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation).
- On Friday night, Robin Thicke celebrated fiancé, April Love Geary’s 25th birthday with a private party at Hollywood hotspot, CATCH LA. Thicke was also celebrating the final show of The Sketchbook Tour, which took place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday.
- Toasting to her birthday at the Koo Koo Room in ATL with Belvedere Vodka and a crew of changemakers, Janelle Monáe spent the weekend with her closest friends after celebrating the grand finale of “A Beautiful Future” at The Fairmont.
- Photographer, Jonathan Mannion, reggaeton singer, De La Ghetto and more celebrated the launch of Nectar of the Culture program and the limited-edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle with Jonathan Mannion and Miami pioneer De La Ghetto.
- Tommy Davidson and Natasha Leggero hosted The 6th Annual CineFashion Film Awards at the Saban Theatre on Monday in Beverly Hills, CA.
- Jordan Belfort co-hosted “The Holiday Hemp” Party on Wednesday in Las Vegas with Global Cannabinoids, CEO, Ryan Lewis. the largest wholesale distributor and manufacturer of American Grown Hemp. Reggie Brown, the renown Obama impersonator was also on hand to liven up the festivities.
- Last Thursday, at New York City Center, Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin hosted Ailey’s Young New York night. Backstage during intermission Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater members serenaded Leslie Odom Jr. with songs off of his new album Mr.
- Perrey Reeves and Maye Musk attended the Shop for Success Pop Up in Los Angeles benefiting Dress for Success.
- Chelsea Clinton and Bryan Rafanelli attended 92Y in-conversation with Bryan and Chelsea celebrating the launch of his new book A Great Party.
- Last Friday night, Tequila Avión’s Reserva 44 held “A So Extra Dinner” hosted by Aureta during Art Weekend. The intimate evening was held at Baccarat Miami and guests enjoyed specialty Tequila Avión cocktails throughout the night.
- The Hills star Whitney Port, cheersing to the holiday season with her own variation on the Lillet Spritz with husband Tim Rosenman.
- Rachel Zoe (pictured below) celebrated her 2020 ready-to-wear collection with specialty Tanqueray cocktails during a Studio 54-themed soiree at Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.
- Shanina Shaik was spotted departing for Heathrow Airport carrying her Theragun 24K Gold Edition G3PRO over the weekend.
- On the final night of Miami Art Week, DJ Khaled celebrated his birthday at LIV, and Rick Ross and DJ Carnage performed at E11EVEN Miami.
- Mariah Carey performed at a sold out All I Want for Christmas is You show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City last weekend.
- Paris Hilton and Joan Smalls were seen drinking La Fête du Roséat the Daily Front Row Art Basel event in Miami last Thursday night.
- Venus Williams made a 3:45 AM pitstop last Friday morning at Keith Menin’s Bodega Taqueria y Tequila location on South Beach. The tennis star and two friends ordered a variety of items to-go including the Barbacoa, Short Rib and Carne Asada tacos.
- Last Saturday, at the 19th edition of SCOPE Miami Beach during Art Basel, Jack Ryan actor and artist Jordi Molla stopped by the fair to see his art during the day while DJ A-Trak spun at night in OASIS at SCOPE.
- Last Friday, Def Jam Recordings artist Teyana Taylor took the house down during a private concert at the Courvoisier x Def Jam Art Basel Party at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach.
- Last Saturday, Shay Mitchell played the role of Secret Santa as she surprised 75 scholars, teens living in the foster care system during a Holiday luncheon on the UCLA Campus. She gifted BÉIS rollers filled with gifts to First Star Scholars.
- Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz seen at Hacienda PATRÓN in Atotonlico El Alto, Mexico.
- DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck celebrated their birthday presented by We The Best Foundation and Haute Living Magazine with PLACES.CO at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.
- Reese Witherspoon spotted wearing HOKA ONE ONE Women’s OV Clifton while out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
- Jenna Dewan seen wearing Rothy’s “The Point” in Big Cat print while shopping in Los Angeles on Monday.
- Daniel Craig seen wearing Alexander Olch’s The Avery Necktie on set filming James Bond No Time to Die in Matera, Italy.
- Fitness Guru Billy Blanks demonstrated his new at home workout on Echelon’s Reflect 50” Touch mirror for former star of the hit show Total Divas Danielle Moinet at their pop-up experience in New York City.
- Kacey Musgraves was spotted wearing the J.Crew Collection Jungle Cat Floral Print top and pant set while out in NYC.
- Brittany Snow and fiancé Tyler Stanaland (pictured below) hosted an unrivaled holiday celebration with Meiomi Pinot Noir.
- On Monday, Spotify hosted Spotify Wrapped: The Experience, a private event at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles. The immersive experience brought to life Spotify’s Wrapped 2019 campaign which celebrates not only the artists, songs and podcasts that soundtracked listener’s lives in 2019, but also the decade. Also celebrated was guest of honor and GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee Maggie Rogers, who wowed the crowd with a live performance and revealed her top Wrapped artist.
- Singer, songwriter, Billie Eilish, was spotted wearing her fashion-forward sunnies from the Privé Revaux x Madelaine Petsch collection while attending Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Bad Guy singer wore a matching floral set, finishing off her cool, edgy look with yellow-tinted frames, Candy ($29.95).
- Raina Penchansky, Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps and Ashley Streicher attended the Striiike Holiday Market Hosted by PLUS Products.
- Bestselling Teen Author,Carrie Berk celebrated her 17th birthday at Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York on Wednesday evening.
- Iconic singer, songwriter, and actress Mary J. Blige recently selected the LAGOS Caviar Spark diamond necklace as a top holiday gift pick. The necklace has a diamond station accented by sterling silver Caviar beaded links.
- Danny A. Abeckaser and David Arquette seen promoting their film Mob Town at Universal Studios in Hollywood with Mario Lopez.
- Influencer, film director and model Yi Zhou at Doheny Room for the Forbes LA Councils holiday party featuring Tacos 1986, Peroni, 1849 Wine Au Jus chardonnay and Malibu Rocky Oaks signature Red Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve.
- The MisShapes’ Leigh Lezark enjoying TWIX Candy Pop popcorn at The Daily Front Row Art Basel party at Rebag in the Miami Design District where she deejayed the event.
- Stassie Karanikolaou and Logan Paul were spotted at sbe hotspot HYDE Sunset for their Welcome Home Wednesdays party with The Hills: New Beginnings star, Frankie Delgado.
- Floyd Mayweather came out to support Hustlin rapper Rick Ross while he performed at The LIGHT Nightclub in Mandalay Resort & Casino.
- Post Malone dropped into Doheny Room with a group of friends and sang along to Nirvana on top of a corner booth while drinking bud lights.
- Jared Leto enjoyed Sunday brunch at Norah in West Hollywood.
- SKAM Artist DJ Lil Jon spun at Tongue and Groove in Atlanta for their 25th Anniversary.
- Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent joined co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for their Fancy AF Cocktails book launch party at the rooftop hotspot, Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles.
- NBA Hall of Famer Isaiah Thomas brought a big crew including his wife and son Zeke Thomas to celebrate Noir’s opening located in Meatpacking District.
- Following Thursday night’s Urban One Honors at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Jamie Foxx, Chris Tucker, Brandy with brother Ray Jay, and Jay Alexander were among the dressed-to-the-nines stars who filed into Felt Bar & Lounge where the festivities continued.
- eAndre Jordan, Steve Schirripa, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Desi Oakley, Katie Sturino, Olivia Caputo and more attended Pop TV Presents: Visit Schitt’s Creek pop-up experience in NYC.
- Mario Lopez learned some MMA tricks on Access Daily from UFC double champion and G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes, who defends her title at UFC 245 on December 14 in Las Vegas live on PPV.
- RHOBH star Brand Glanville (pictured below) attended Glow Recipe party for their Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream launch at The Standard in Downtown L.A.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!