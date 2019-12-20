- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (pictured above) join Amazon in Delivering Smiles this holiday season at family homeless shelter Win NYC.
- Avril Lavigne smiles with her signed Balsam Hill custom ornament at Operation Smile Fight Night for Celebrities for Smiles.
- Good friends Jerett Wasserman of West Coast Cure and headliner Lil Uzi Vert caught up at Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 fueled by West Coast Cure before his performance over the weekend in Los Angeles, CA.
- Newlyweds Justin and Hailey Beiber were spotted at sbe West Hollywood hotspot Doheny Room on Monday for Shot Studios annual holiday soiree with influencers Hannah Stocking, King Bach, and Lele Pons.
- Derek Hough celebrated the launch of his special Holidays with the Houghs by using the new Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig.
- Camilla Belle seen taking a stroll along the Gulf of Mexico while staying at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico.
- Vanessa Lachey and her daughter, Brooklyn Lachey, playing with the Baby Born Surprise doll.
- Christmas Queen Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building wearing a half-million-dollar Wempe necklace as she celebrates with Billboard the 25th Anniversary of her iconic #1 song, All I Want for Christmas is You.
- Model and influencer Olivia Culpo was seen at Parker New York earlier this week.
- Ahead of her performance at iHeart’s Jingle Ball, Zara Larsson celebrated her birthday at TAO Chicago last night on Tuesday, December 17.
- Brandon Thomas Lee and Frankie Delgado enjoyed Butterfinger Candy Pop popcorn and Pathwater at The LA Film school premiere of Mob Town, followed by an afterparty at Luchini Pizza featuring Peroni beer, where talent guests such as Cami Morrone were in attendance to celebrate.
- MTV’s Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick snacking on SNAX-Sational Brands Cookie Pop Mrs Fields Cookies & Cream flavor popcorn at Johnny Donovan’s 3rd Annual Celebrity Christmas party at Buca di Beppo in NYC.
- S.K.A.M. Artist DJ Samantha Ronson performed a special set at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on Thursday.
- Eva Mendes dined at Margot at The Platform in Culver City and enjoyed their Yellowfin Tuna and Hamachi.
- Actor Sam Rockwell was spotted doing a photoshoot in the newly redesigned penthouse suite at Mondrian Los Angeles.
- Celebration week at celeb favorite hotspot Crustacean in Beverly Hills where CNN correspondent Sandro Monetti launched his new podcast Who’s The Best with his Hollywood royalty guests.
- Actor David Arquette hosted his Heroes’ Harvest event at Bootsy Bellows with guests Bachelor Chris Soules, couture designer Margaret Rowe, Jumanji- The Next Level actor Massi Furlan, actress Erin Gavin and best-selling author Megan Gallagher.
- Stevie Aiello, touring multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and music director for the band Thirty Seconds To Mars recently had a holiday dinner with close friends at Brera Ristorante in Los Angeles. The group enjoyed hand-sliced Prosciutto di Parma, fresh pastas, and more.
- Rachel Brosnahan joins Amazon in Delivering Smiles this holiday season at Covenant House New York.
- Kalen Allen feeding his dog Karter a complete, balanced diet with IAMS dog food in Los Angeles, CA.
- Patricia and Rosanna Arquette (pictured below) attended the Los Angeles premiere of Mob Town, which stars their brother David Arquette, a film by Danny A. Abeckaser. Also in attendance were cast members Stevie Guttman, Gino Cafarelli, Kyle Stefanski, Sasha Feldman, Diana Madison, and more.
- Mindy Kaling and Angela Kinsey were seen celebrating the holidays at Wonderland!, Target’s festive pop-up event, last Thursday in New York City. Open to the public Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, Wonderland! is a free, immersive holiday experience with shareable and shoppable moments that bring guests and their families together to celebrate all that the season has to offer.
- Diddy toasts to his 50th Birthday at the BRN Bar courtesy of innovative cannabis tech company, The BRN Group.
- Chance The Rapper owned the stage as he performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 fueled by West Coast Cure over the weekend in Los Angeles, CA.
- Gucci Mane celebrating SantaCon with a performance at Clinton Hall in Midtown Manhattan last Saturday.
- NFL alum Nolan Carroll in NYC at the 2nd Annual Music Entrepreneur Conference(MEcon) where he was a guest speaker at the 3 day event.
- International Fashion Forecaster and Celebrity Stylist Zara Alexandrova celebrated her cover of Lapalme Magazine at The Guest House in L.A. with the magazine’s creative director Derek Warburton.
- Cuba Gooding Jr. came out to support the grand opening of Osaka Miami last Thursday in Brickell. The Jerry Maquire star was spotted his girlfriend Claudine DeNiro and onlookers said the couple were all smiles as they enjoyed dinner and even went behind the sushi bar to meet Itamae Rogger Quispe.
- Julius Nasso, accomplished director and producer, known for award winning movies Narc, The Patriot, Enigma and Under Siege, won The World Sports Legends Award in Monaco
- Martha Hunt stops by This is Pain: An Exhibition by Trina Merry at New York City’s Oculus which looks to shine a light on the reality of living with chronic pain.
- Kristin Chenoweth showcasing custom artwork created to bring her chronic pain story to life in partnership with the This Is Pain initiative.
- Brooke Burke spotted wearing an LAFD x Judy shirt while in Malibu, CA.
- Former NSYNC members, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, made a special surprise appearance at South Florida’s hottest new nightclub, DAER, located at the brand-new Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood last Friday.
- In the spirit of the holiday season, legendary Harlem rapper Jim Jones and Saucey Farms & Extracts founder Alex Todd hosted a Holiday Toy Drive in New York. Alex and Jim provided gifts to those less fortunate and put tons of smiles on kids’ faces.
- Lindsay Arnold celebrates the launch of her Twila True Collaboration and L.A.C Barrettes at Bomane Salon in Beverly Hills on December 18.
- Country newlyweds Michael Ray and Carly Pearce spent their honeymoon at the luxurious Sandals South Coast in Jamaica.
- Bella Thorne and Italian Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo enjoy a romantic vacation to the Dominican Republic.
- Offset (pictured below) celebrated his birthday last Friday in Los Angeles with Uber Eats and his new Migos Menu at Popeyes.
- Over in New York City, Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, hit up Sugar Factory Meatpacking with her daughter Audriana.
- Last Friday, rapper, Ice-T, along with his wife and personality Coco, were spotted at the new Meatpacking hotspot Noir with a few friends.
- Last weekend, the Harry Styles and American Express partnership culminated with his sold-out show at the Forum, Harry Styles Fine Line Live: One Night Only, including a surprise appearance by Stevie Nicks.
- Mariah Carey stopped by her “Mariah Christmas” Pop Up Shop at Shop Nation in NYC. The “Queen of Christmas” continued to celebrated her 19th #1 song, All I Want For Christmas at the Live Nation Merchandise created pop up.
- In the spirit of the holidays, HGTV has partnered with 15 malls across the U.S. for their immersive “Santa HQ”, where guests can explore the wonder of Santa in the digital age with exciting interactive technology that transforms and customizes their experience. HGTV stars Maureen McCormick from A Very Brady Renovation and Jasmine Roth from Hidden Potential visited Los Cerritos Center’s Santa HQ set last Friday to talk about Santa HQ and A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition, which premiered on Monday, December 16 on HGTV at 10pm.
- Charlize Theron seen walking out of lunch from Angelini Osteria in Los Angeles wearing white pants from designer Catherine Gee.
- Scarlett Johansson and fiance Colin Jost showed their affection for each other after her SNL hosting duties at the show’s after party held at John Doherty’s Black Barn Restaurant in NoMad, NYC last Saturday.
- Offset celebrated his first exclusive apparel collaboration with FaZe Clan. The newest FaZe Clan investor visited the FaZe Arcade in Los Angeles, meeting hundreds of excited fans lined up outside the door for a sneak peek at the latest collaboration.
- Jordan Belfort and Ryan Lewis, CEO Global Cannabinoids at December 12th Holiday Hemp Party in Las Vegas, NV.
- Serena Williams, 15-year-old Coco Gauff and junior world No. 1 Holger Rune, were seen staying at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort while participating in Patrick Mouratoglou’s “Preseason,” a camp that brings together tennis players preparing for January’s Australian Open and A-list people from the worlds of sports and entertainment.
- Danielle Bernstein cozies up for winter in her Flag Halyard Chair from Rove Concepts.
- Arizona Coyotes team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson painted with a brew at the Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center’s ribbon cutting and paint night event. A $10,000 donation was presented by Cambria to Child Crisis Arizona on Oliver’s behalf.
- Celebs are getting into the ugly sweater action- including Kristi Yamaguchi. The Olympic gold medalist, seen wearing her fabulous Alaska Airlines holiday sweater, recently hosted a holiday skate clinic for underprivileged children in the SF Bay Area.
- Heidi and Spencer Pratt attended FabFitFun’s annual holiday party at Sunset Room in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the winter box and to help kick off the holiday season.
- Katie Holmes (pictured below), Olivia Palermo and Mario Cantone surprised guests of the “Wrappy Hour” holiday pop-up hosted by Frederick Wildman & Sons Wines featuring Santi & Lamberti wines at The Shops at Columbus Circle, December 14thin New York City.
- Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross enjoyed a drink on their tropical family vacation to Nobu Hotel Los Cabos with Tracee Ellis Ross.
- Following the highly anticipated Cats world premiere at Lincoln Center, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The View’s Sunny Hostin and Queer Eye stars, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski gathered at the iconic Tavern on the Green in Central Park to celebrate.
- Jaime King attended the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere after party where guests celebrated with McDonald’s Happy Meals featuring cravable Chicken McNuggets.
- Rachel Lindsay celebrates the grand opening of the Ideal Image Midtown Miami clinic in Miami, Florida.
- Olivia Culpo stopped by the Baileys Treat Bar to enjoy a delicious Baileys hot chocolate – the perfect drink to enjoy this holiday season.
- Keegan Michael Key, Eli Roth and David O. Russell attended the Louis XIII and The Film Foundation’s Premiere of the Restored 1919 Classic THE BROKEN BUTTERFLY in Los Angeles at The Egyptian Theatre on December 13.
- Young Justice, star Allyson Stoner spotted at boutique chic hotel, Serafina Beach Hotel, in San Juan, Puerto Rico where she headlined the 2019 Sisterhood Summit.
- Miss Teen USA Kaleigh Garris was spotted wearing a 70’s Gold & Silver Jumpsuit from curated digital vintage boutique, Thrilling.
- Actor Terrence J celebrated the holidays with Tequila PATRÓN and a star-studded group that danced the night away in festive ugly sweaters on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
- Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence enjoy a romantic vacation at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.
- Ice cream, chips or cookies? Neil Patrick Harris and husband get everything they need in one easy delivery using the convenient app goPuff.
- Katy Perry joins Amazon in Delivering Smiles this holiday season at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles – Bell Gardens Clubhouse.
- Reba McEntire and friends were seen sipping cocktails in Music City at Bobby Hotel.
- Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval seen grabbing lunch at taco restaurant Black Rooster Taqueria in Orlando, FL twice this week.
- Rapper, singer, songwriter Theophilus London hosted a listening party to debut his highly anticipated album, Bebey. Guests enjoyed artfully crafted Bombay Sapphire cocktails while listening to tracks on the new album, which feature collaborations with Tame Impala, Raekwon, Giggs, Lil Yachty, Ariel Pink, and more.
- Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund celebrating the holidays at an intimate dinner at Swedish handmade bedmakers Hästens’ Beverly Hills boutique.
- Idris Elba was caught candidly rooting on the LA Lakers with pal, Tyrese Gibson, and rocking Timberland sneaker boots.
- Tennis champ Serena Williams attended the 13th annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Wine Spectator’s grand tasting event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
- Jimmy Kimmel and Ike Barinholtz (pictured below) treat themselves to a dy-no-mite Baileys and hot chocolate at the after party for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times at Wheelhouse on December 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
