- Reality star Melissa Gorga (pictured above) samples the new General Mills Hershey’s KISSES Cereal at the pop-up kissing booth in Times Square on Valentine’s Day.
- Last Saturday, Maura Tierney was seen at Strip House Downtown sipping on martinis and enjoying one of the restaurant’s signature steak dishes.
- Actress and singer Dove Cameron spent Valentine’s Day with her longtime boyfriend Thomas Doherty at The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn.
- ZacPosen and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff attended the AmfAR Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
- Kelsey Merrit, Jourdan Sloane, Paige DeSorbo spotted around town wearing the season’s latest designer handbags, thanks to Vivrelle, the premiere accessories membership club that provides access to the most coveted designer handbags and fine jewelry (at just $99/month).
- Lifestyle expert and on-air host Valerie Greenberg teamed up with Empress Flora to shower party guests, including TV Personality Mike Woods at the Complete Body Limelight gym preview in NYC with roses that last for a year.
- T-Pain and TRIDENT® Gum surprised Chicagoans with a special performance outside one of the busiest train stations in the city to help them ‘Chew Through’ their commute, as the singer performed his hits and debuted his newest single Get Up.
- Hailey Bieber celebrated 25 years of clean beauty with bareMinerals.
- Karlie Kloss and American Express ‘Reward the Regulars’ at Loring Place in NYC to recognize those who Dine Small year-round.
- Chris Pratt at the world premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Onward (in theaters March 6th) where Whirlpool has teamed up to showcase how smart appliances can help bring a touch of magic to families everywhere.
- Luke Bryan launched his new beer, Two Lane American Golden Lager, at a media event in NYC.
- Celebrating her 2020 Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album, Gloria Gaynor, along with her family and team, gathered at Carmine’s in Times Square for Scarpariello Wings, Fried Calamari, Lemon Chicken, Lobster Fra Diavolo and of course great wine.
- Actress Rebel Wilson was spotted wearing her Fitbit Charge 3 while out with friends at Disneyland this weekend.
- Emma Stone (pictured below) hosted her 3rd Annual Em & Friends Magic House Valentine’s Day charity event where guests treated themselves to indulgent Baileys Red Velvet Hot Chocolates.
- On Valentine’s Day, Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown was spotted at Bluestone Lane in Los Angeles.
- New Era, the official hat of the NBA, honored the All-Star Game with the launch of their new “7” hat featuring the logos of the top 7 NBA Teams. In collaboration with The Compound, Roger Dubuis and Hennessey, the launch was celebrated by VIP’s at an exclusive dinner in Chicago where guests included Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Jadakiss and more.
- Lex Borrero, Steve Aoki and Tainy competed in the NEON16’s E-Sports Celebrity Tournament which was presented by Buchanan’s Whisky in Miami Beach.
- Shawn Marion, Paul Pierce and Spice Adams celebrated the career shots they’ve taken as part of Hornitos® Tequila and The Player’s Tribune’s “All-Star Spirit with A Shot Worthy Conversation” event during All-Star Weekend in Chicago last Friday.
- Bravo’s Favorite Below Deck star Captain Sandy Yawn was spotted mingling aboard Sunreef Yachts’ 80’ Endless Horizon Catamaran at the Miami International Boat Show enjoying truffles by Teuscher Chocolates and specialty cocktails by Mionetto Prestige Prosecco, Ron Barcelo Rum, Casa Dragones and Whispering Angel.
- The Arrangement star Josh Henderson was spotted in Arkansas over President’s Day weekend with Freedom United Founder Greg Carney celebrating the new launch of Dermaclara Beauty.
- On Saturday evening, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoyed a night out with friends at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Dancing and enjoying each other’s company, the duo enjoyed a night out listening to The Chainsmokers perform.
- Tiffani Amber Thiessen and her daughter Harper walked in the 11th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show, which showcased the latest looks and must have gear including apparel, accessories and footwear from Levi’s®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley and Nike. The event took place last Thursday at Morgan Manufacturing in Chicago during NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND.
- On Valentine’s Day, Spotify showed much love for Justin Bieber fans in Los Angeles by hosting the pop superstar’s official album launch party of the highly anticipated release, Changes.
- Former President Barack Obama dined with a small group at RPM Steak in Chicago during NBC All-Star weekend.
- Relaxed and in vacation mode, Taraji P Henson (pictured below) smiles for the camera in the infinity pool at Nobu Los Cabos.
- Last Friday notables flocked to the nightclub at TAO Chicago for an All-Star celebration featuring special guest DJ Khaled.
- NBA All-Star Shawn Marion kicked off NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago while sipping The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whisky.
- Survivor legends Parvati Shallow, Rob Cesternino, Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Ozzy Lusth attended the Rob Has a Podcast 10 Year Anniversary and Viewing Party for Survivor 40: Winners at War.
- Last Saturday, multi-platinum rapper and entrepreneur Pusha-T partnered with Courvoisier Cognac for the first installation of Maison Courvoisier during NBA All-Star Weekend. Maison Courvoisier is an immersive luxury experience that pays homage to the brands Chateau in France and showcases the power of shared success by partnering with talent at the top of their game to spotlight their favorite artists in the areas of fashion and art.
- PUMA kicked off All-Star week with the release of their newest basketball shoe, Sky Dreamer starring LA Lakers star, Kyle Kuzma in his first campaign for the brand.
- Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 25th birthday during NBA All Star Weekend with D’USSE Cognac at Mason House followed by a party at Blind Dragon.
- WubbaNub founder Carla Schneider joined Country Star Luke Bryan at the Nashville Predators game last week to raise awareness for CHD (Congenital Heart Disease). All proceeds from the limited edition WubbaNub Predators Bear pacifiers benefit CHD research and support at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Shawn Johnson packs her baby bag with Enfamil Enspire.
- Electronic Music Producer and DJ, Marshmello, was spotted partying at sbe’s Hyde Sunset with The Hills: New Beginnings star Frankie Delgado over President’s Day Weekend in Los Angeles.
- Head Coach of the Raiders Jon Gruden and wife stopped into The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for drinks before attending Dierks Bently’s concert.
- The NHL’s St. Louis Blues players were spotted hanging out at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails inside the luxurious Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after falling 4-5 to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
- Electronic music duo and super producers, The Chainsmokers, visited San Diego’s premier dining destination, Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine indulging in bites from Executive Chef Jose “Jojo” Ruiz including the Tuna Pizza, Spicy Octopus, and Tajin Seared Albacore while sipping JAJA Tequila.
- S.K.A.M. Artist DJ Ross One performed at Miami hotspot, Wall Lounge, inside the W Hotel on Thursday.
- Lukas Haas at Sirius XM Radio studios in Los Angeles promoting his new music single She’s In My Head now available on iTunes.
- Actor Danny A. Abeckaser on the set of LANSKY in Alabama, seen filming scenes alongside Sam Worthington and Harvey Keitel, for the upcoming mob feature film.
- Rapper Tory Lanez hosted his after party at West Hollywood hotspot, sbe’s Hyde Sunset, after his performance at The Hollywood Palladium.
- Following his surprise performance with Pitbull at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, John Travolta, was seen dining at Prime 112 with two friends. At the same time, Jonathan Cheban (AKA Foodgod) was celebrating his birthday at the famed South of Fifth steakhouse. The two ran into each other walking out of the restaurant and snapped a picture.
- Chicago native Derrick Rose embraces Jonah Hill (pictured below) at adidas’ World’s Best Career Day in Chicago on February 15.
