- Adriana Lima (pictured above) hosts Pepsi Neon Beach party at The Clevelander Hotel in Miami.
- Last Friday, guests and yacht owners took over One Herald Plaza for a sunset party called Tropicaliente in celebration of the Big Game, where they were able to mingle with pro football Hall of Famers and celebrities, enjoyed performances by Sony Music Latin artists Mya, Emilia, Luis Figueroa, and a live performance by Timbalive.
- Football and food goals! LaLa Anthony celebrated the biggest weekend in football with World Famous Fries at the Bootsy Bellows pre-game day soiree with Post Malone.
- Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a patterned dress at The Wharf in Miami last Friday. Unfortunately, no Nick Jonas in sight, but she did have a blast at the venue during the Port de Stella event sponsored by Stella Artois.
- Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski threw one of the biggest Super Bowl events in Miami. He and his girlfriend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Girl Camille Kostek hopped behind the bar at Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum’s Savage Apple Bar to guest bartend.
- Star of The Bachelor, Peter Weber, and his brother Jack, were seen picking up their Super Bowl tickets, last Saturday, at the Ticketmaster will call in Miami.
- Lily Collins seen wearing the AMO Bella in Lucky One on Sunday while out in Los Angeles.
- Last Friday, Saks Brickell hosted a cocktail party with Giuseppe Zanotti and hip-hop superstar Swae Lee to celebrate the launch of the duo’s new collaboration “Giuseppe for Swae Lee.” Guests had the opportunity to mingle with Giuseppe and Swae and shop the new shoe collection.
- Serena Williams supported Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn and their Secret Deodorant Super Bowl ad telling her fans that she is “Excited for what the future holds for women in all fields and how we will continue to change the game. Let’s #KickInequality” this past Saturday over super bowl weekend.
- 2 Chainz performed at Rockwell nightclub in Miami last Friday.
- Retired NFL superstar, Rob Gronkowski, picked up some goodies at the newly launched Pure Romance vending machine at Gronk Beach during big game weekend.
- Derek Jeter toasts to his Hall of Fame Induction with Buchanan’s Whisky at a Star Island mansion in Miami.
- The Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs including MVP Patrick Mahomes were spotted partying with fellow Kansas City Chiefs teammates including Cam Erving, Tyreek Hill, and Mecole Hardman at LIV in Miami.
- Last Saturday, Meek Mill, Future, Yo Gotti, Justin Combs, King Combs, Trina, Juvenile, Gervonta Davis, Adrien Broner, Casonova, Zoey Dollaz and Walle, were celebrating a birthday at Basement Miami. They ordered a lot of bottle service but the main preference was Don Julio 1942, chicken wings and chicken tenders.
- Cedric The Entertainer (pictured below) seen enjoying Oreo Cookie Pop at the Sports Illustrated “The Party” with Talent Resources Sports over Super Bowl weekend in Miami.
- Dak Prescott was one of many athletes and celebs to stop by “Rao’s by the Beach” in Miami to sip on Villa One Tequila, a premium, handcrafted spirit from celebrity duo Nick Jonas and John Varvatos, at the iconic New York City’s pop-up ahead of the Big Game.
- Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval dined at San Diego hot spot Rustic Root last Thursday. The two enjoyed numerous items from the restaurant’s impressive menu including the signature pork chop, Rustic board and Indigo Empress cocktail, which Tom raved about.
- AEW’s first couple Brandi and Cody Rhodes attended Superbowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. AEW airs on TNT on Wednesdays at 8pm.
- J-Lo debuted Timberland Premium 6-inch boots months before its actual release date of April 2020 backstage at the Super Bowl before her halftime performance. The boots are decked out with a Swarovski crystal collar and Vibram outsole.
- On Saturday afternoon during Michael Rubin’s annual Fanatics Super Bowl Party, The Chainsmokers put on a legendary performance and brought bottles of their tequila, JAJA, for the whole crowd to enjoy.
- In celebration of the Super Bowl in Miami, Lids teamed up with Macy’s to host a meet and greet with actress, fashion designer and philanthropist, Alyssa Milano. The first 100 customers who purchased a Touch by Alyssa Milano product from the Lids pop-up shop at Macy’s South Beach had the opportunity to meet and take photos with Alyssa.
- Demi Lovato was all smiles in her Penthouse Nobu Villas at the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach as she preps for her Superbowl performance.
- On Sunday, celebrity chef and TV personality, Guy Fieri was spotted leading the pack of Hollywood elite, sport’s stars and celebrity chefs at Super Bowl 54’s hotspot, The Player’s Tailgate. Guy was seen mingling with VIP’s like Clint Bowyer, Wes Merritt, Rashaan Evans, Sage Steel and DJ Irie.
- Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champs Emmanuel Smith and Reggie Ragland (pictured below) were spotted at PURE in Aventura Mall supporting launch of fellow NFL stars Marshawn Lynch and Marcus Peters’ Family First Milano Collection.
- Candace Cameron Bure fuels up behind the scenes with her favorite snack, StarKist Tuna Creations Bold Thai Chili Style.
- DJ Khaled flashes a smile on the red carpet ahead of his performance at the EA SPORTS BOWL.
- Usain Bolt in Miami for Super Bowl LIV with BOLT24, an off-the-field drink from Gatorade.
- Singer/entrepreneur Akon, who just recently made waves with his plans to create his own city in Senegal called “Akon City, was spotted this week at Miami’s El Dorado 305 enjoying lunch with a group of friends, including comedian Michael Blackson.
- Christopher John Rogers hosted a panel discussion at “The New Face of Fashion” with GQ’s Nikki Ogunnaike, presented by BMW at NYFW: The Talks in New York City on Thursday.
- Victor Cruz, Alicia Silverstone and Indya Moore, among others, arrived to NYFW: The Shows at the BMW VIP Entrance in one of the custom-branded cars from the BMW fleet, as a part of the official automotive partnership for the Fall/Winter 2020 season.
- Jean Shafiroff and Heidi Klum enjoying a performance by Charlie Puth at the amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.
- Host James Cameron and Tyrese Gibson attend Red Carpet Green Dress™ In Partnership With TENCEL™ Luxe at The Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO Of Absolut Elyx in Los Angeles on Thursday.
- Kylie Jenner snacks on gimMe Organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks behind the scenes of filming.
- Ninja gears up with Red Bull Zero while getting ready backstage ahead of the Major League Soccer and Adidas team jerseys reveal event in NYC.
- Jessica Simpson was spotted dining Wednesday evening at NYC Midtown’s iconic Italian American steakhouse – Quality Italian, to celebrate the release of her new memoir, Open Book.
- Sophia Bush celebrates her new podcast, Work In Progress, at a private dinner at The AllBright West Hollywood.
- Jackie Tohn, from Netflix’s GLOW, working out with pilates powerhouse Jamie Ehrlich, founder of the new Highland Park hotspot Made By Pilates.
- The Daily Front Row kicked off NYFW 2020 by celebrating their first cover of the week with a dinner at Scarpetta in NoMad co-hosted by Winnie Harlow and presented by Herve Leger.
- Swisher Sweets kicked off the Big Game weekend in Miami by honoring DaBaby with the Swisher Sweet Spark Award at ultraclub E11EVEN Miami.
- Last weekend Khloe Kardashian posted an Instagram story of her using Theragun’s 24K Gold Edition G3 Pro. While no longer available, the device went for $1,200. Khloe isn’t the only fan of Theragun in the Kardashian family – just last month, Kim Kardashian scored a Theragun G3 as part of the Good American New Year’s gift bag.
- Chef and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis celebrated World Nutella Day by uniting fans across the U.S. through a shared love for the iconic hazelnut spread.
- Jordan Fisher and his fiancé, Ellie Woods, wore matching August & June while attending attend the Premiere Of Netflix’s To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You at the Egyptian Theatre on February 3, 2020 in Hollywood, CA.
- Chris Rock (pictured below) has a “Rocky” moment while filming Facebook’s Super Bowl ad, which celebrates Facebook Groups bringing people together over shared interests and experiences.
- Model Madeline Stuart had breakfast with her mom at Carnegie Diner & Cafe on Wednesday before walking in New York Fashion Week shows.
- NFL Alum Nolan Carroll and rapper Fabolous seen sitting front row at the Kenneth Nicholson runway show during Men’s Fashion Week in NYC.
- Kim Kardashian West was spotted dining with best friend Jonathan Cheban (@FoodGod) at Dream Midtown’s Serafina today following her SKIMS event at Nordstrom NYC.
- Margherita Missoni brings M Missoni to MMerica with a takeover of LA – Debuting the M Missoni FW20 collection with a moving presentation in Los Angeles at Pink’s Hot Dogs on Tuesday.
- On Thursday, Shay Mitchell posted to Instagram on her way to Off The Menu’s Prince St. Pizza pop-up VIP Event at Dough on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood saying she’ll “be [there] all weekend”. During the night, 13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler, Cierra Ramirez and Matt King drank and ate pizza. This pop-up goes on in LA all weekend through Sun/Feb 9th.
- Doing their part! After a beach clean-up in Miami, LOCASH had some fun with PepsiCo Recycling’s Roadster.
- Actress Janel Parrish gets ready for her award show viewing party with new M&M’S Messages.
- Dak Prescott spotted enjoying Aquafina in an aluminum can at a Super Bowl LIV Party.
- The Sculpt Society creator Megan Roup celebrated the launch of a new in-room workout created exclusively for EVEN Hotels, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, in New York City.
- Chef Massimo Bottura cooking for the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening event at Eataly Downtown NYC on February 5th organized by The Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani.
- Edwina Findley and Tiffany Haddish seen sipping cocktails at Alfre Woodard’s 11th Annual Sistahs’ Soirée at The Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.
- Former Fox News and NBC Host, Megyn Kelly spotted dining with friends at Upper East Side restaurant, Ivy Lane.
- During Super Bowl Weekend, celebrity jeweler and Saucey Farms and Extracts founder, Alex Todd, hosted a Saucey dinner at Sardelli Italian Steakhouse in Hollywood, Fla., where guests included Jim Jones, N.O.R.E., Lil’ Flip and more.
- Sports and celebrity agent and international best-selling author, Darren Prince celebrated his 50thbirthday on Wednesday at Beauty and Essex in Los Angeles, CA. Guests included, Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman, Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Dr, Drew Pinsky, Brande Roderick with Nick Hogan serving as the celebrity guest DJ. In lieu of gifts, guests donated to Prince’s Aiming High Foundation.Named after his best-selling book, The Aiming High Foundation aims to provide financial assistance for treatment and support for those suffering from substance abuse.
- FOX’s new hit show Deputy star Stephen Dorff (pictured below) was spotted partying at WALL at W South Beach sipping on Ron Barcelo Rum cocktails in Miami last night with the nightclubs partner Navin Chatani.
- Hosts of the new Netflix series Next in Fashion, model Alexa Chung and Queer Eye’s Tan France hosted a private cocktail reception in New York city to celebrate the series. On hand were contestants from the show including designer Marco Morante and winner Minju Kim.
- Supermodel Romee Strijd shared on Instagram that whenever she is in L.A. she sees Dr. Ourian to treat and care for her skin with Dr. Ourian’s exclusive laser, Coolaser, a non-invasive treatment that has zero to no down time.
- The McCord List founder Rachel McCord and Netflix Weed The People stars Tracy & Sophie Ryan partnered with LAMO footwear at the FN Platform in Las Vegas.
- Brit star and Las Vegas headliner Matt Goss, Australian couture designer Symone Prince, Grammy winning classical composer Stephen Endelmen with Hollywood publicist Christine Peake at her birthday party held at the private residence of renowned painter Roni Stretch in Las Vegas. Guests dined on Bella Vita authentic Italian cuisine, Sweets Party Treats and ONEHOPE wines.
- Tinashe celebrated her birthday at sbe’s Hyde Sunset during their MADE Thursdays.
- Swizz Beatz was spotted leaving Mondrian Los Angeles after having a morning business meeting at their rooftop bar, Skybar.
- Guests such as Lil Jon, Sabina Gadecki, Tyler Rich, Elon Musk, Marshemello and more enjoyed Twix Candy Pop, Butterfinger Candy Pop and Oreo Cookie Pop by Snackpop.com at the Sports Illustrated “The Party” bash with Talent Resources Sports and ABG Entertainment at the famed Fontainebleau in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV.
- Renowned model Martha Hunt kicked off her evening with Bacardi for its Back to the Bar event at Bathtub Gin. Martha sipped on Bacardi Rum Coco Locos and Grey Goose High Teas and even made a cocktail or two herself behind the bar, prior to heading out on the town and attending the Bulgari party for New York Fashion Week.
- Oscar nominees Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Shannon McIntosh, Chelsea Winstanley, Ra Vincent and Feras Fayyad attended Cadillac’s fifth annual cocktail party to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards at Hollywood’s iconic Chateau Marmont.
- Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells host star-studded Slow Burn collaboration launch event at PUBLIC Arts in New York City on Wednesday.
- Michael B. Jordan toasts to a year of victorious filmmaking with Grey Goose at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at the MACRO Pre-Oscars.
- Sara and Erin Foster (pictured below) celebrate the launch of Bev Sauv Blanc and Pinot Grigio on Thursday in L.A.
