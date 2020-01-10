- Ludacris (pictured above) attended Spotify Supper during CES 2020 at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Michael Bublé enjoyed dinner at celebrity hotspot Café Prima Pasta in Miami where he feasted with his wife Luisiana and kids. He ordered the Chicken Parmigiana and sipped on glasses of pinot noir with the adults.
- Elizabeth Warren, American politician and one of the front running Democratic candidates for the upcoming 2020 presidential election, had dinner with a friend at Irvington.
- Suzanne Somers enjoying dinner with RHONY star, Luann de Lesseps, at ABC Kitchen while in NYC promoting her latest book, A New Way to Age.
- Iggy Pop, The Godfather of Punk who is set to receive the Grammy lifetime achievement award on April 18, was spotted at the new Mr. C Miami-Coconut Grove hotel relaxing and chatting in the lobby amongst friends on January 8.
- Golden Globe winner Akwafina celebrated New Year’s Eve with her Parasite co-stars at Koreatown’s Mama Lion Supperclub.
- Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Chris Evans and more kicked off Golden Globes weekend at W Magazine’s highly-anticipated Best Performances portfolio celebration featuring specialty Tanqueray cocktails.
- Leonardo DiCaprio attended The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party sponsored by Heineken at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Saturday.
- Ginnifer Goodwin and Beanie Feldstein seen chatting under the shade on a sunny Winter day at Gold Meets Golden event presented by Coca-Cola, Beverly Hills BMW and FASHWIRE.
- Viola Davis, from How to Get Away with Murder as well as Anthony Anderson from Black-ish and other stars visited Glen Ivy Hot Springs’ spa booth at the GBK Lounge for mini hand massages with meditative sounds for added relaxation.
- Model, actress, reality television personality and former professional wrestler Barbie Blank and her boyfriend visited CHICA Las Vegas in The Venetian on Saturday for brunch.
- Actor Jerry Ferrara kicked off his weekend at the iconic Campbell Bar in Grand Central Terminal. Joined by three friends, the group ordered a bunch of bar bites, with Chipotle Chicken Empanadas being a fave.
- On Friday night, Hailey Bieber was spotted having dinner at Papi Steak in Miami with hospitality mogul David Grutman and his wife Isabela Grutman.
- Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid were seen having a late dinner at Komodo in Miami. The happy couple were joined by a group of friends who enjoyed the restaurant’s Asian influenced cuisine within Komodo’s main dining room.
- Last weekend, dancer, actress and singer Julianne Hough spent the weekend in Fort Lauderdale kicking off Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour. On Saturday night, after the tour’s first show, she celebrated at Mexican hotspot El Vez in Fort Lauderdale with a big group of friends.
- Skincare mogul Peter Thomas Roth and tennis player Martina Navratilova spotted in Miami.
- Hollywood babes Eva Longoria, Nicole Scherzinger and Brooke Burke (pictured below) spent NYE together at the brand new Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.
- Skylar Astin joined The Groundlings Theatre “Cookin’ with GAS” improv show in Los Angeles where he performed alongside Groundlings members, teachers and alumni Andrew Leeds, Tim Bagley, Navaris Darson, Maggie Baird, Greg Worswick, Samantha DeSurra, Stephanie Courtney and show director Deanna Oliver.
- Kaia Gerber was recently seen out and about wearing New Balance MADE 990v5 sneakers.
- Kurt Russell alongside the Joe Scognamillo Jr. and Sal Scognamillo at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant last Friday where he enjoyed the restaurant’s Fettucine Cacciatore.
- Lester Holt, fresh off hosting NBC’s Nightly News, seen enjoying a meal of dim sum platters, Honey roasted Chilean seabass, and Pak choi with his wife, Carol Hagen at Hakkasan New York in the Theater District.
- Megan Bomgaars, cast member of A&E’s Emmy-winning series Born This Way, celebrated her birthday Friday night at Roy Choi’s Best Friend at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
- Ryan Serhant closing deals on-the-go wearing his Echo Buds.
- Paul George unveils the PG4 Gatorade GX shoe as part of his latest Nike collection in downtown L.A.
- Just Mercy star Jamie Foxx spotted feasting on a late dinner with his closest entourage at Mastro’s Steakhouse Palm Desert last week following the Palm Springs Film Festival.
- Canadian supermodel, Coco Rocha, spent a fun-filled week with her husband James Conran and their two children at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana.
- Joey King stopped by the Icelandic Glacial bar at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA.
- Josh Brolin seen lunching with his son at the acclaimed barbecue eatery, SLAB, in Los Angeles. They had the famous main meats – brisket & Tony’s Ribs, along with side dishes – collard greens, mac n’ cheese and corn.
- Actress, writer and director, Aisha Tyler, helps Dell kick off CES 2020 at their #DellExperience Live press conference, giving the world a glimpse of what the future holds for PC innovation.
- Guy Fieri and Shaquille O’Neal joined Amazon Devices and Services and Ring leadership at CES at the Amazon After Hours, hosted at the Amazon Booth. During the happy hour, guests were able to view live demos and try out the latest and greatest Alexa enabled devices from Ring, Amazon and their partners.
- Josh Duhamel was spotted at Rock & Reilly’s on Sunset Blvd. He was seen ordering food and enjoying a few cocktails while catching up with an old friend.
- Rachel McCord was spotted stocking up on Butterfinger Candy Pop at a Golden Globes gifting suite in Beverly Hills.
- The Irishman actor Danny A. Abeckaser hung out with Harvey Keitel at the Netflix Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton.
- Saoirse Ronan won Best Lead Actress at the AACTA Awards held at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles, the premiere sbe hotel on the Sunset Strip. Quentin Tarantino and Adam Driver were also on site to win awards.
- Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent attended the Vanderpump Rules premiere party at sbe’s Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood along with Hyde nightlife partner Frankie Delgado.
- Supermodel Rachel Hunter dined at Norah restaurant, the popular West Hollywood dining destination.
- Jamie Chung (pictured below) shops for winter skincare essential, CeraVe Itch Relief Moisturizing Lotion.
- Rapper The Game sipped on Hennessy and performed for a crowd of party goers at Clique Hospitality’s Oxford Social Club in the Pendry San Diego.
- The stars came out to kick-off award season at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on January 2. Co-stars seen catching up backstage included Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek and Laura Dern and Adam Driver. Alex Rodriguez was spotted on the red carpet supporting fiancé Jennifer Lopez as she walked in a stunning floral Richard Quinn gown to receive the Spotlight Award, Actress. The presenting sponsor of the Film Awards Gala was American Express and major sponsors were AT&T and Entertainment Tonight.
- Last Friday, Variety presented the Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at the Parker Palm Springs. Variety honored Robert De Niro, Todd Phillips and Lena Waithe. The event was sponsored by AT&T. Guests and presenters included Martin Scorsese, Cynthia Erivo, and Joaquin Phoenix who was seen chatting with Antonio Banderas.
- Netflix’s Queer Eye culinary expert Antoni Porowski dined at Osaka Miami on Saturday night in Brickell. He enjoyed the food and experience so much he personally thanked Chefs Rogger Quispe and Juan Urrutia behind the sushi bar.
- Actress Sophia Bush talks the power of the female voice on a panel at The Female Quotient’s Equality Lounge at CES.
- Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and of Sharktank fame, was spotted Tuesday at Lily Bar & Lounge at Bellagio in Las Vegas sipping on lemonade.
- Beverly Hills celeb favorite restaurant Crustacean made sure Golden Globe winners & nominees Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese dined on their award-winning dim sum and Chef Helene An’s world famous garlic noodles at the Netflix after party.
- Elton John hung out with his Rocketman star Taron Egerton and his longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin at the Bafta TV Tea party, fellow guest Robert De Niro was seen having an in-depth chat with Weed The People Netflix documentary star Tracy Ryan and Sasha Baron Cohen stayed close to his gorgeous wife Isla Fisher, guests enjoyed ONEHOPE wine with a British afternoon tea produced by MTA Events.
- Motley Crue rockstar Nikki Sixx and his supermodel DIY expert wife HOW2GIRL Courtney Sixx enjoyed an idyllic stroll on a private beach in Mexico with their precious new daughter Ruby.
- Former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Adriana Lima, was spotted starting the weekend early and indulging at the new Miami Design District ice cream shop, Frohzen.
- Shay Mitchell, Madeline Brewer, Katie Couric attended Hulu and David Chang’s dinner to celebrate creativity in streaming TV at Majordōmo Meat & Fish in Las Vegas.
- Antonio Banderas (pictured below) enjoyed a glass of 1849 Wine Companyat W Magazine’s Golden Globes party where guests including Quentin Tarantino, Eiza Gonzalez, Zoe Deutch and more enjoyed their varieties such as Duck Hunter of New Zealand.
