- Pinkberry fan Lucy Hale (pictured above) enjoys an original tart “Big Little Swirl” from the brand at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.
- Katy Perry dined at ROKU West Hollywood with sister Angela Hudson. The two enjoyed their family time together over sushi at the West Hollywood hot spot on Friday night.
- Bravo’s Summerhouse cast member Carl Radke and Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner hosted a Bravo Trivia Night at popular dog-friendly cafe Boris & Horton in Manhattan’s East Village. The entertaining evening brought together Bravo fans and dog lovers to guess from a series of trivia questions with rounds ranging from Summerhouse, Housewives to Vanderpump Rules. The winner of the rounds received Loverboy product and merchandise, a new sparkling hard tea and from the Summerhouse cast member with the evening benefiting Best Friends Animal Society.
- Wendy Williams, DJ Boof, Faith Evans and her husband Stevie J dined together at Brooklyn Chop House in NYC.
- George Takei and his husband Brad breakfasted at Carnegie Diner & Cafe in NYC.
- Supermodel Kaia Gerber, 13 Reason’s Why star Tommy Dorfman and Queer Eye culinary expert Antoni Porowski had a relaxing weekend tanning in Miami together while enjoying the amplified penthouse at the W South Beach. The group of A-listers were spotted on the beach and riding bikes around South Beach.
- Snoop Dogg made his rounds through Miami Beach, hitting up South Beach’s hottest restaurants Papi Steak and Planta with hospitality mogul David Grutman before performing at LIV.
- Beloved couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams spent a luxurious and relaxing week with close friends at the Palafitos – Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma by Karisma in the Riviera Maya to bid farewell to 2019.
- Actress /model Marta Pozzan (pictured below) and Sports Illustrated supermodel Camille Kostek attended the pre-opening preview party of sbe’s newest upscale lounge S Bar in Brentwood and sipped on their assortment of craft cocktails and cuisine hosted by sbe founder and CEO Sam Nazarian at Katsuya Brentwood.
- Hailee Steinfeld hosted an exclusive Privé Revaux in-store event at America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses in Glendale, NY to celebrate the launch of their massive retail expansion into all America’s Best locations.
- Real Housewife of New Jersey Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe dined with friends at Beauty & Essex inside The Cosmopolitan Friday night.
- Last Saturday night Julie Sarinana, aka influencer Sincerely Jules, was spotted at TAO Nightclub, taking in the sounds of DJ Eric DLux. Also at the club, boxer Ryan Garcia.
- Celebrating her new record deal with Atlantic/Warner Records, Jessie James Decker, husband Eric Decker and a few friends dined at Steak ‘N Lobster in Chelsea. While sipping on wine, the group enjoyed the restaurant’s signature Lobster Salad, Lobster Cream Puffs, Lobster Bisque and Edamame.
- Jon Hamm was spotted at watching the National Championship Game at 3rd Base, an elevated sports lounge in Hollywood. He joined a few friends where they enjoyed a few cocktails and light bites.
- While he was praised for his performance at the Churchome, star Justin Bieber was spotted dinning out at Mastro’s Beverly Hills – The Penthouse on Wednesday evening. Justin and friend, Jaden Smith, dined on several Mastro’s dishes.
- Chumlee of Pawn Stars was spotted on Wednesday night with a party of 12 at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Comedian Jeff Dye was also seen enjoying the fresh spin to Vegas nightlife.
- On the one year anniversary of the Fyre Festival documentary, evian is releasing a special evian bottle in honor of Andy King — the event planner who was willing to take one for the team to bring evian to festival-goers — with an all-new slogan: “So Good You’d Do Anything For It.” To win one of the custom bottles, like and comment on Andy’s Instagram at @RealAndyKing.
- Six-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (pictured below) announced the co-creation of a custom potato chip flavor — Ruffles Lime & Jalapeño at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles.
- Renee Zellweger was honored at the American Riviera Awards at the 35th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday evening. Guests sipped on cocktails sponsored by the original super-premium vodka, Belvedere Vodka.
- SKAM Artist DJ Chase B. performed for a crowd of party goers at The Underground in Chicago as party of their Winter Music Series.
- Jason Segel, Andre Benjamin and Hank Azaria all enjoyed dinner at the West Hollywood dining hotspot Norah on Wednesday night.
- Elle Macpherson visits award-winning specialist Roberta Del Campo of Del Campo Dermatology & Laser Institute in Miami for non-injectable treatments.
- Fashion designer, artist, entrepreneur and DJ, Virgil Abloh seen wearing HOKA ONE ONE at the Virgil Abloh “Efflorescence” Exhibition Preview at Kreo Gallery on January 14, 2020 in Paris, France.
- Pink Taco, the iconic and playful Mexican restaurant, celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Miami Beach on Ocean Drive on last Friday by hosting a private VIP Preview Party and ribbon cutting ceremony featuring a celebrity guest appearance by Snoop Dogg, as well as a live set by DJ SNOOPADELIC.
- New York Knick Frank Nilikina was spotted at new Hell’s Kitchen Mexican hotspot Casa Del Toro.
- Tory Lanez made a surprise appearance at South Florida’s hottest new nightclub, DAER, located at the brand-new Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood last Saturday.
- Adam Sandler, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Camille Kostek, Colton Underwood, Chris Harrison and more attended the CA Strong Celebrity Softball Game to raise money and awareness to support those affected by the Borderline Shooting in Thousand Oaks, the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey and Hill Fires in Southern California.
- Selena Gomez celebrated the release of her new album, Rare, at the PUMA Flagship Store in NYC and was spotted wearing PUMA RS-X Women’s Reinvent Sneakers.
- Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted having lunch with singer, record producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams at his swanky Miami Design District restaurant Swan in Miami.
- James Van Der Beek (pictured below) joins Always and Walmart’s efforts to help #EndPeriodPoverty and keep girls in the confidence building activities they love with a donation at an LA community center.
