- In celebration of the release of Bad Boys for Life Will Smith (pictured above) and Lyft joined forces for what they call “Bad Boys for Lyft” redefining the meaning of joy ride for unexpecting riders in Miami. These riders were beyond shocked when Will pulled up in the hot new 2020 Porsche Taycan embodying the spirit of detective Mike Lowrey and gave the them the chance to fill in as his partner in crime.
- Gallerist Isabelle Bscher and curator Jerome Neutres teamed up with chef Daniel Boulud for an exclusive one-night-only pop-up of the exhibition of “What’s for Dinner” at Galerie Gmurzynska in New York on Tuesday, January 21st.
- Zac Levi enjoys an afternoon on a Harley-Davidson LiveWire in Austin, Texas.
- On National Hot Sauce Day, chef Aarón Sanchez literally inked a new partnership with Cholula at DareDevil in NYC, giving away free inspired tattoos and a chance to win a lifetime supply.
- Actor Gregg Sulkin wore a Ted Baker midnight blue velvet Galway blazer, white evening shirt, classic trousers and a bow tie to the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards.
- MMA Champion Conor McGregor celebrated his big win with family and friends at Encore Beach Club at Night.
- David Stanwell does Anna Paquin’s hair with Taiwanese haircare brand SH-RD for the 2020 SAG Awards.
- Last weekend, Sugar Factory celebrated the official grand opening of its 25th location worldwide in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. DJ Pauly D took over the DJ booth to perform to a sold-out crowd and hundreds of screaming fans trying to catch a glimpse outside of the restaurant.
- Celebrity jeweler George The Jeweler hangs out with singer Ashanti backstage at her Detroit concert.
- Modern wellness brand Potli gets ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the launch of their hemp infused Sriracha available at all MedMen locations and online at potlishop.com.
- Gabby Douglas backstage at the Hallmark American Dog Rescue show with the Backstage Creations celebrity gift bag including Earth Animal healthy care, Lumo brushes, Pet Art Now, Doggie Diva jackets, Thera Cane, Up Country leashes and more.
- On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel sat down with 2020 Golden Globe winner Awkwafina over a Matcha Mule cocktail featuring Johnnie Walker Black Label to answer ‘3 Ridiculous Questions.’
- Model, designer and actress Emily Ratajkowki was spotted this past weekend in NYC wearing the OV Clifton style by HOKA ONE ONE while out with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
- Pink and Carey Hart’s two-year-old son Jameson was part of a young group of kids riding small electric-bikes on track between races at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross inside Anaheim’s Angel Stadium.
- Foodgod launched Oreo Cookie Pop with Snack Pop at The Fancy Food Show in San Francisco at SNAX-Sational Brands Booth on Monday.
- Angela Yee threw a bowling birthday bash with friends including La La Anthony, 2 Chainz, Naturi Naughton, Maino, Uncle Murda, TLC’s Chilli and her Breakfast Club radio show co-host DJ Envy. The event was sponsored by D’USSE Cognac, with bottles and cocktails flowing all night.
- Jim Jones and Saucey Farms & Extracts founder Alex Todd passed around CAPO Blunts and pre-rolls from Jones’ exclusive line at YAMS Day – an annual celebration of Steven “A$AP Yams” Rodriguez – taking place at the Barclays Center.
- Legendary skateboarder and avid gamer Tony Hawk alongside Verizon hosted the Mix & Match on Fios Event in New York City to showcase how customers can get more choices with Mix & Match on Fios and many other products.
- The ACT star Joey King (pictured below) enjoys TWIX Candy Pop as she celebrates SAG Award weekend with pal Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria/Once Upon A Time In Hollywood/)at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
- Actress Kate Bosworth celebrated her birthday in style along with her friends, family and a customized, birthday cake from Milk Bar.
- Last Thursday, The Lip Bar launched their newest collection Island Gyal, a collaboration with music artist Justine Skye at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles. An ode to Justine’s Jamaican roots and celebration of self, the vibrant event brought beauty icons and A-listers such as Angela Simmons and Sir John out to support CEO + Founder of The Lip Bar, Melissa Butler in her latest launch and campaign drive to redefine beauty standards.
- TV Personality, Catherine Lowe enjoyed some delicious yogurt with baby Mia as part of Kite Hill’s new #DairyFreeBeauty campaign encouraging Americans to ditch dairy in 2020.
- After announcing her latest move to the small screen in Miami at the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), Drew Barrymore continued celebrating at Miami restaurant Bakan in the Wynwood Arts District on Wednesday afternoon.
- Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove seen dining with a friend at Brooklyn Chop House in NYC on Tuesday.
- Singer/Songwriter Julie Mintz stopped by SiriusXM to chat with VOLUME West host Lyndsey Parker about her single Purple Rain/Million Reasons.
- The Memphis Grizzlies’ star athlete Andre Igoduala was spotted dining at NYC Midtown’s iconic Italian American steakhouse – Quality Italian.
- Samuel Farnsworth, who plays George Gould on Apple TV +’s Dickinson seen celebrating with cast members at Backroom in NYC.
- Billie Eilish and Billy Porter shared a huge embrace, photo moment and a very similar choice in fashion at Spotify’s annual Best New Artist party at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood.
- Jeff Goldblum dined on Chef Helene An’s famous garlic noodles at celeb fave hotspot Crustatean in Beverly Hills.
- British heartthrob and Vegas headliner Matt Goss seen dining with Grammy winning composer Stephen Endelman at The Mondrian on Sunset Blvd.
- Trailblazer Tracy Ryan, star of Netflix Weed The People & CEO of CannaKids & Saving Sophie spoke to an enamored full house at the launch of Airgraft at Sweet Flower in Los Angeles.
- Model and reality TV star Sandra Guibord launched Sandra’s Wine Life at BOGNER of America in SOHO.
- Earlier this month Glee actress Kristin Chenoweth wined, dined, and relaxed at AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Los Cabos, which is located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo in Mexico.
- Lizzo kicked off Grammy weekend getting juicy with Absolut Juice at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday at The Hollywood Athletic Club.
- Puerto Rican award winning music producer, Tainy, kicked off one of the biggest weekends in music to celebrate his double GRAMMY nomination alongside Buchanan’s Whisky and his closest friends and industry VIPs, like singer Lauren Jauregui, singer, Kali Uchis, who Tainy worked with on her latest single, Solita, reggaeton artist, Mozart La Para, and music executive, Tommy Mottola at a private dinner in L.A.
- Tiffany Haddish dined at ROKU West Hollywood, while at another table nearby, David Schwimmer was spotted enjoying a sushi dinner with friends.
- Chivas Regal hosted its US Venture Finale Event where the five remaining social entrepreneurs competed for a chance to be one step closer to winning $1Million Dollars of no-string funding to help them create a positive impact around the world. This year’s panel of judges included Andi Dorfman, Author + Television Personality, Samuel Krost, CEO of Krost, Jon Levy, Founder of The Influencers Dinner, along with Sona Bajaria, VP of Marketing for Chivas Regal.
- Grammy-winning producer Randy Spendlove and Paramount Pictures teamed up to host the Rocketman pre-Grammy celebration at VERSE. VIP guests celebrated Taron Egerton’s nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Rocketman.
- GRAMMY Award-winning producer Linda Perry and Cheryl Guerin from Mastercard discussed designing a better music industry for women at the One Hotel on Thursday.
- Order up! Ellie Kemper (pictured below) serves up breakfast and brightness at a Tropicana pop-up in New York City.
