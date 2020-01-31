- Football stars Aaron Donald and “Hollywood” Brown (pictured above) help with SNICKERS’ mission to fix the world in Miami, FL.
- Denise Richards seen shopping for high-protein bars from the new fitfactor brand at her local The Vitamin Shoppe in Woodland Hills, California.
- Neil Patrick Harris and his husband were spotted at Townline BBQ last Friday picking up BBQ to go.
- GRAMMYs performer Diplo said “Hello Moto” from the red carpet last night with the new Motorola razr, showing off his latest fashion accessory that complemented the DJ’s “Old Town Road” look.
- Emily Cheng does 2020 Grammy’s R&B Album of the Year Nominee, Ella Mai’s makeup using Shiseido’s Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation.On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit up the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series at Gulfstream Park and hung out in David Grutman’s Pegasus LIV Stretch Village with their kids Max, Emme and Natasha in tow.
- Nicky Hilton was spotted wearing Choosy’s Aurora Skirt in her recent Instagram post at the opening of the Winter Show.
- Rachel Brosnahan posed for photos next to Acua’s very own resident Snowman dressed as a director while stopping by The IMDb Studio at the Acura Festival Village. Acura is the Presenting Sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival and will host panels, live performances, The IMDb Studio and invite-only premiere parties throughout the week.
- Sienna Miller and Diego Luna of “Wander Darkly” attended TheWrap Studio sponsored by Heineken at Sundance Film Festival on Sunday in Park City, Utah.
- Just a week away from her Big Game Halftime Show, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted at David Grutman’s Papi Steak in South Beach Friday night. Celebrating her manager, Benny Medina’s birthday, Lopez was seen toasting to the birthday boy while snuggled up against A-Rod.
- Kelly Rowland, Oswin Benjamin, Joe Keery, Lala Kent, James Van Der Beek, Lea Thompson and more attended the Pizza Hut x Legion M Lounge in Park City, Utah.
- The Chainsmokers (Alex Pall and Drew Taggart), Kygo, Hailee Steinfeld, Kate Beckinsale, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Robert Kraft, Kaia Gerber, Chase Crawford and more attended JAJA Tequila’s “The Party For No Reason,” a pre-Grammy bash to celebrate the industry’s biggest weekend.
- Mila Kunis was spotted wearing a heart stitch tee from Catherine Gee, while promoting her new film, Four New Days, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City. Featuring a scattering of embroidered hearts, the cotton tee is the perfect piece for an effortless, yet sophisticated look.
- Caelynn Miller-Keyes gets glammed at newly-launched Parisian blow dry bar, KOVA, before heading to an event in West Hollywood.
- Winona Ryder (pictured below) in her namesake Winona, MN for Squarespace’s Sixth Super Bowl commercial.
- Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch danced the night away at the CAA Grammy Party sponsored by Heineken at Sunset Room in Hollywood on Saturday.
- Actress and activist Ashley Judd joined Audrey Gruss to introduce the new Hope Fragrance Collection at a high tea in Bergdorf Goodman’s luxurious seventh floor, BG Restaurant.
-
Vanderpump Rules’ stars James Kennedy and girlfriend, Raquel Leviss dined at TAO Chicago on Saturday evening to celebrate James’ 28th birthday.
- Vincent “Big Pussy” Pastore hit Carmine’s in Atlantic City for dinner Friday night with a group of friends. The group enjoyed signature dishes including Caesar Salad, the restaurant’s famed Chicken Parm and dessert including Tiramisu.
- Dove Cameron attended the FEKKAI Turns the Tide Beach Salon and cleanup in Santa Monica.
- Celebrities attended ‘Faster Kill Pussycat’ – the late-night Grammy after-party at the private residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx in the Hollywood Hills, hosted by DJ Paul Oakenfold – with celebrities including Diplo, Sophia Bush, Chuck Liddell, and more who came out to celebrate the awards.
- Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and hubby Justin Mikita (…and dad’s to be…!) were all smiles as they attended Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge in partnership with ABC4 News in Park City over the weekend, where the event was sponsored by Modere, Lehi Mills, and Chef Bryan Woolley.
- Giuliana & Bill Rancic’s latest restaurant, RPM Seafood, just opened on the Chicago Riverfront, and a number of celebrities attended the invite-only VIP preview event.
- Meek Mill and his business partner CoonPhilly splurged on a lavish Grammys afterparty at TAO Hollywood that was sponsored by D’USSE Cognac, Saucey Farms and Extracts, and Lids.
- Dorothy Wang celebrated her birthday with friends at Roku in West Hollywood, CA.
- Celebrity chef Wayne Elias and business partner Chris Doozer of Crumble Catering join Steven Tyler in celebrating the third annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party benefiting Janie’s Fund. As the official caterers they spent the night pleasing the palettes of VIP guests and Janie’s Fund supporters with a beautiful four-course dinner.
- Cardi B wore Lancer’s The Method – Normal and Eye Contour Lifting Cream to the GRAMMY’s Sunday evening.
- Marilyn & Sinatra actress Erin Gavin celebrated her birthday with Hollywood publicist Christine Peake (both pictured below) by singing Diamonds Are a Girls Best Friend to a delighted packed red-hour crowd including Bombshell actor Spencer Garrett, The Good Place’s Luke Guldan, CNN’s Sandro Monetti and recording artist VAJA at celeb hotspot Crustacean in Beverly Hills.
- Last weekend, Mohegan Sun celebrated the 17th annual Sun Wine & Food Festival with the help of celebrity Chefs Marc Murphy, Aaron Sanchez, Amanda Freitag, Maneet Chauhan, as well as reality TV stars Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill from Real Housewives of Atlanta, Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules and guest DJ Brandi Cyrus, among others.
- On Friday, American singer-songwriter, Pink, had a fun-filled evening at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas celebrating a close friend’s birthday. At one point in the evening, she showed off her moves by dancing on a dancer platform near her table.
- New York Giants player William Hernandez was spotted sipping on $150 smoke-infused cocktails at new Oaxacan hotspot Casa Del Toro in Hell’s Kitchen.
- Actor Blair Underwood was spotted at Resident Magazine’s January Issue Cover Party at Gerber Group’s The Crown on Monday. There to celebrate the cover star were his Soldier’s Play cast and crew including Jerry O’Connell (and wife Rebecca Romijn) McKinley Belcher III, Robert Demry, Jared Grimes, Lee Aaron Rosen and Nate Mann. Resident publisher Christopher Pape and Editor-in-Chief Julie Sagoskin were also in attendance.
- Arrested Development and Toy Story 4 actor, Tony Hale, stopped by The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV 2020 during Sundance Film Festival wearing Lee jeans and Timberland boots.
- Casamigos Tequila joined Paramount Pictures on Monday evening to toast Blake Lively and Jude Law at the New York premiere of their new film The Rhythm Section. After the screening, guests made their way to BAM in Brooklyn and enjoyed specialty Casamigos cocktails.
- Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney and his wife, Tiffany Fallon, took their son to see the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters on Saturday in Nashville. Globetrotters showman “Big Easy” Lofton surprised the family by plopping on their laps for a quick rest and some laughs during the team’s “Pushing the Limits” World Tour evening game.
- Celebrity skincare expert Toska Husted performed her newest signature facial, the Toska Triple Lift Luxury Facial on Jennifer Lopez in Miami.
- Jennifer Beals attended the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), hosted by Campari, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, CA.
- GLOW star Alison Brie seen wearing The Arrivals while promoting her new movie Horse Girl at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah Monday.
- Former professional basketball player and current sports analyst for ESPN, Jalen Rose, was spotted enjoying a Surf and Turf at Havana 1957 on Ocean Drive in Miami. He is in town for the Super Bowl this weekend.
- Alec Baldwin (pictured below) with the Original Penguin character at the ‘Kia Telluride Supper Suite’ by MARBL Toronto daytime lounge during the Sundance film festival on Saturday.
- Celebrity choreographer Kennis Marquis and Red Bull dancer Angyil hosted hip-hop dance classes in L.A. and NYC to celebrate the launch of Red Bull Zero.
- Actor Milo Ventimiglia spotted at the Scognamillo family’s Patsy’s Italian Restaurant on Manhattan’s West 56th Street with Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino. Milo had the Eggplant Parmesan.
- DJ Irie, Jamie Foxx and Charles Woodson making a heartfelt toast to the late Kobe Bryant at last night’s Culinary Kickoff party with Intercept Wine in Miami for Super Bowl Weekend.
- Diane Guerrero, Rachel Brosnahan, Joe Keery, Kali Uchis and more stopped by the Kia Telluride Supper Suite during Sundance Film Festival and picked up boots by mou and eyewear by ic! berlin.
- Actress Demi Moore and designer Alexandra Birman attended a RAD luncheon hosted at Ardor at The West Hollywood EDITION by to support child advocacy non-profit Thorn.
- Johnny Weir hosted the Special Olympics Skating Showcase during Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.
- Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Shock, Jane Wieldin and Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s attended a private dinner during Sundance for The Go-Go’s hosted by RAND Luxury at The St. Regis Deer Valley on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah.
- Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale attended Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
- FOX MLB Studio Analyst and Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Board Member, Alex Rodriguez “A-Rod”, presented a $200,000 contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, at the Hank Kline Club in Coconut Grove, the club he attended during his youth.
- Rico Gathers, former Dallas Cowboys tight end and current NFL free agent, and a female friend visited Yardbird Miami Beach on Wednesday for a late lunch. Gathers, a regular Yardbird visitor, is visiting Miami Beach for the Super Bowl. The duo was casually dressed in sweats and enjoyed Yardbird’s signature fried chicken.
- Eva Longoria spotted enjoying Pure Leaf Cold Brew Tea at Sundance TV HQ in Park City, Utah.
- Clinical herbalist and L.AC to the stars, William Siff, executing a Plantventure Experience at the Goldthread Plant-Based Tonics HQ in Santa Monica, California on Monday.
- On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was spotted dining with actor Omari Hardwick at David Grutman’s Komodo.
- Jessica Alba shared her love for Pipcorn on her IG story this week.
- Yo Gotti at his Untrapped album listening dinner on Tuesday at the Four Seasons in New York. The event featured specialty D’USSE Cognac cocktails.
- Jaime King (pictured below) enjoying Feel Good Foods’ three cheese snacks bites which are Gluten Free, Chef Inspired and available at Target stores nationwide.
- Former Dolphins players, former Heat player and current philanthropist/entrepreneur, Alonzo Mourning attended a celebratory event for NFL Hall of Fame coach Don Shula at auto magnate, Warren Henry Auto HQ. The Warren Henry Auto Group family, friends, fans and peers gathered to honor the NFL’s greatest coach of all time and his legendary undefeated season and un-matchable win record just in time for Super Bowl LIV.
- Dorothy Wang and EJ Johnson celebrated the launch of travel guide platform, DorothyWang.com, on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
- Jordin Sparks, Sharon Osbourne and Keltie Knight all swung by Soma to pick up the limited edition robe during Grammys weekend.
- At Center 415 in New York City, PUMA hosted its PUMA Women’s Spring 2020 Launch Event with an immersive experience and panel discussion celebrating PUMA Women and moderated by Taylor Rooks. The panel of talented women featured PUMA ambassadors musician and dancer DaniLeigh and WNBA star Katie Lou Samuelson, with a surprise appearance and dance by five-year-old entertainer ZaZa who closed out the discussion.
- Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing’s Ryan Serhant, Instagram stars @DudeWithSign and Casey Neistat hosted an online giveaway “Free Year NYC” where they gave a free apartment for one year to winner Sam Bencheghib of non-profit, Make a Change via Instagram. The winner was announced on Wednesday via Ryan’s Vlog and Sam will be living in Extell’s One Manhattan Square, NYC’s hottest new address.
- Last Friday, YouTube star and Dominique Cosmetics founder Christen Dominiquecelebrated the launch of her new Latte 2 Collection at Fig & Olive with beauty guru friends like Jackie Aina, Patrick Starrr, Desi Perkins and more.
- Snoop Dogg, Saquon Barkley, Joey Bosa and more attended Rookie of the Year party at Pepsi Zero Sugar Presents Neon Beach at the Clevelander in Miami, FL.
- Reese Witherspoon was spotted in her Rothy’s “The Point” flats in black while out in L..A (Santa Monica) on Wednesday.
- Rappers Casanova and Tory Lanez were with Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and Megan Thee Stallion earlier in the evening and later stopped by Story Nightclub in Miami to watch Mill perform.
- Floyd Mayweather was spotted at Miami’s top barbershop, The Spot Barbershop for a pre-super bowl weekend grooming session.
- Influencers and notable tastemakers like Yappa co-founders Kiaran Sim and Jennifer Dyer attended the Mastercard Sonic Launch party during GRAMMY week on January 24th at Fred Segal in West Hollywood.
- Nicky Bondz (pictured below) celebrating the release of his new song, LOVE launching 1/31 on Spotify.
- On Wednesday night, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski took over as an Uber Driver in Miami to hand-deliver tickets to Gronk Beach, his personal music festival, as part of a partnership with Uber Eats and his favorite Miami donut spot, The Salty Donut.
- SKAM Artist DJ Lil Jon performed at Park City Live’s Sundance kick-off party which also acted as a a birthday celebration for the artist. DJ Ross One spun the following night and Post Malone did a surprise visit during Lil Jon’s set.
- Hip-hop artist Future hosted a Grammy pre party at sbe hotspot Hyde Sunset where Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper and Young Thug partied at nearby tables.
- Supermodel Rachel Hunter was spotted at the newly redesigned Mondrian Los Angeles with her mini pooch in tow.
- Comedian and host Trevor Noah dined at sbe’s Katsuya L.A. Live during The Grammy’s and enjoyed an assortment of sushi with friends to celebrate his nomination.
- Rapper Swae Lee was spotted checking out the live music at Skybar’s Sunset Sessions at Mondrian Los Angeles.
- Grammy winning artist Roddy Ricch hosted the MADE nightlife after party at sbe’s West Hollywood hotspot Nightingaleafter The Grammy Awards on Sunday. MMA Champion Conor McGregor was also in attendance.
- Bay Area rapper E-40 performed at The LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and gave a shout out to his home team, San Francisco 49ers.
- Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay stopped in for a rooftop lunch at Culver City’s Margot at Platform LA.
- SKAM ArtistDJ Samantha Ronson spinning at Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff’s event around Gender Equity at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
- Actress Alison Brie wore Laundry by Shelli Segal while stopping by the Kia Telluride Supper Suite to promote her new film at the Sundance Film festival.
- David Arquette and Christina Arquette stopped by the Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Award at ‘Kia Telluride Supper Suite in Park City, Utah, where guests enjoyed Peroni Nastro Azzurro, cocktails by Glenfiddich and William Grant & Sons, and delicious cuisine by MARBL Toronto.
- Jim Gaffigan attended the Kia Telluride Supper Suite by MARBL Toronto via the award-winning SUV Kia Telluride in Park City, Utah.
- Olivia Munn enjoying Peroni beer during the Creative Coalition dinner at Kia Supper Suite in Park City.
- Sienna Miller seen picking out Mou Boots at the Kia Supper Suite in Park City.
- 50 Cent seen at Mondrian Los Angeles in L.A. during Grammy week.
- Talent such as Kayla Ewell, Wilson Cruz and Jonathan Bennett seen enjoying Snack Pop’s Butterfinger Candy Pop popcorn during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City at the Music Lodge event.
- Alison Brie (pictured below) of Horse Girl signs the Heineken bottle sculpture at TheWrap Studio at Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah.
