- On Tuesday, December 31, Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz (pictured above) hosted the MADE Nightlife New Year’s Eve celebration at sbe hotspot nightclub, Nightingale, in West Hollywood. The Rap or Go To The League artist arrived with his wife just before the midnight hour and hopped on stage to do the countdown and welcome everyone into 2020.
- Philanthropist and activist Lizzie Asher hosted a cocktail reception with The American Foundation of Savoy Orders Youth Program Chairman Joseph B. Giminaro, and the Young Friends Steering Committee of Save Venice in honor of R.H.Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Prince of Venice. Notable attendees included: H.R.H. Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Carl Morelli, Mercedes de Guardiola, Michele Rayden, Silvia Melia and Casey Kohlberg.
- RHONY star Dorinda Medley spotted celebrating her birthday at Russian Samovar with cast members Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer. Also at another table was Dickinson actress Anna Baryshnikov with friends.
- The legendary Gloria Gaynor “survived” the crowds in Time Square as she headed to Carmine’s for a holiday dinner with a large group of family and friends. The group was seen laughing and having a great time while indulging in signature dishes including Penne alla Vodka, Chicken Parm and Shrimp Scampi.
- Sasha Vujacic (Two-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers) dined at Michelin-starred Spiaggia, the legendary Italian restaurant in Chicago’s high-end Gold Coast neighborhood.
- Actor Taye Diggs dined with a party of six at Roy Choi’s Best Friend at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Wearing his trademark fedora hat, Diggs and company shared Korean BBQ dishes including garlic chicken, rib eye, kimchi fried rice, dumplings, Korean wings, Kogi tacos, yuzu prawns, and more, before burning off their dinner dancing at the hip eatery.
- Rapper and entrepreneur, 50 Cent (pictured below), was spotted enjoying 2020 and having lunch and drinks at El Dorado 305 on South Beach with his girlfriend, Jamira Haines. The pair was seen sharing the restaurant’s signature giant Tropical Jungle Juice and mixed fajitas. 50 cent kept it low key rocking a black New York Yankees cap to match his black-on-black ensemble and silver sneakers while chatting it up with another pal.
- Eva Shaw and Showtek’s Sjoerd Janssen celebrated New Year’s Eve at Slate in NYC. Eva jumped on stage to perform her new song Strip right after the ball dropped at midnight.
- On New Year’s Eve, The Fat Jewish along with a packed club celebrated the New Year while grooving to beats by Party Pupils and DJ Iron Lyon in Basement, Miami’s only nightclub complete with a bowling alley and ice-skating rink.
- American Fashion Designer, Nicole Miller teamed up with Jayma Cardoso, Founder of the iconic Montauk restaurant and bar; Surf Lodge, to host a winter rosé tasting aprés ski event at the new Snow Lodge pop-up in Aspen on Sunday, December 29th. The event was in celebration of Nicole Miller’s namesake rosé wine which launched this past summer.
- Snoop Dogg took over E11EVEN Miami, the world’s #1 ultraclub, to start the new decade with a bang. He arrived at 11:40pm to sip on some E11EVEN Vodka before taking the stage at 11:59pm to ring in the new year.
- David and Isabela Grutman were seen poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beach with Winnie Harlow and after, they all went to LIV where famed DJ and producer Marshmello took over.
- At STORY, David Grutman’s Miami Beach nightclub, DaBaby, DJ Khaled and Diddy celebrated the new year with a night of performances by the 2019 breakout rapper and iconic producers.
- Rob Gronkowski, Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union curate Amazon New Year, New You Storefront with their favorite fitness essentials.
- Jenna Dewan works out with Mirror while at home during the holidays.
- Glee alum Darren Criss and Chord Overstreet were spotted having dinner and Whispering Angel Rose with Scream Queens star Glen Powell at Irma’s at W South Beach on Sunday and then again at Italian hotspot Amare in Miami, Florida. The group of actors were also seen partying together at WALL Nightclub enjoying Barcelo cocktails.
- Michelle Monaghan spent the last week of 2019 connecting with nature and learning about the conservation work happening at the 550,000-acre Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve.
- Cynthia Erivo (pictured below) attended an inspiring Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater New Year’s Eve performance at New York City Center to ring in 2020. The performance included Alvin Ailey’s American masterpiece, Revelations.
- Maggie Gyllenhall and Peter Skarsgard spent New Year’s Day at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s performance at New York City Center.
- The Bachelor star Peter Weber has finally touched down in Manhattan after being away at the Bachelor Mansion. One of his first stops? None other than Carmine’s Italian Restaurant on the Upper West Side.
- Rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur Nas visited Yardbird Las Vegas in The Venetian on Thursday for lunch with friends. The group started their meal with a round of Southern Peaches, one of Yardbird’s signature cocktails, before sharing fried chicken, biscuits, chicken wings, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts and collard greens.
- The Chainsmokers were seen hanging out at sbe’s Hyde Sunset with a group of friends.
- Shahs of Sunset star Asifa Mirza was spotted ringing in the new year with friends at the rooftop hotspot Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles.
- Saweetie headlined a performance at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino performing a medley of her hits including My Type, Tip Toes and Icy Grl on Monday, December 30. A day later, musical artist and Masked Singer winner T-Pain rang in the New Year with spectacular performance.
- The Hills’ star Brody Jenner was spotted ringing in the new year with friends at Hyde Sunset, including sbe nightlife partner and co-star Frankie Delgado with his wife Jennifer Delgado.
- OITNB star Taryn Manning and galpals Caroline D’Amore and Jasmine Dustin celebrated with friends at Cleo Third Street’s Great Gatsby ‘Roaring 20s‘ themed soiree at The Orlando Hotel in West Hollywood.
- Emmy-award winning actor Sterling K. Brown was spotted at Culver City’s Platform LA rooftop hotspot MARGOT with his wife Ryan Michelle, to ring in the new year. The This is Us actor enjoyed NYE special bites from the kitchen and celebrated with a champagne toast.
- South Florida’s hottest new nightclub DAER, located at the brand-new Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, rung in 2020 with an explosive performance by DJ Zedd at the intimate Vegas-style club. The Grammy-Award winning DJ performed to a completely sold-out crowd including his fellow DJ and friend, Boombox Cartel, who hopped on the decks and performed a surprise set.
- Ryan Phillippe (pictured below) rang in the 2020 new year at the annual NYE poolside hotspot WET party at W South Beach with a risky business look at his private cabana of super models In Miami, Florida.
