- Music icon Quincy Jones and Jammcard founder Elmo Lovano (both pictured above) catch up backstage the exclusive Jammcard JammJam concert in Los Angeles, CA. Jacob Collier, musicians from Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and more performed at the star-studded Hollywood night.
- Top model and brand muse Snow Dollkinson attended the grand opening of TALIA Jewelry’s pop-up store at Brookfield Place in NYC. The boutique will be open until February where shoppers can design custom pieces in-store alongside TALIA’s designer Tal Man.
- Bastille, Mastercard and JetBlue present an intimate concert exclusively for JetBlue card members this week at Sony Hall in New York City.
- NYC’s newest cocktail lounge Lot 15 held Kristin Chenoweth’s return to Broadway debut, where she celebrated the opening night of her new album, For the Girls. Surrounded by close friends and family, the Tony and Emmy winner were spotted entering Lot 15 after leaving the Nederlander Theatre and was all smiles throughout the evening as she indulged in Lot 15’s signature towering house roasted turkey club and cocktails.
- Ben Feldman seen enjoying a Heineken 0.0 at Vulture Festival presented by AT&T at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Saturday.
- On Friday, Ciara celebrated the start of the holiday season at American Girl New York by unveiling the holiday windows, in partnership with Swarovski. Ciara mingled with guests and shopped with her daughter Sienna.
- Vanessa Hudgens posted a funny video to her Instagram of her dancing at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami over the weekend, while Cuba Gooding Jr. arrived by boat with his girlfriend Claudine DeNiro, Brittny and Lisa Gastineau and Fabian Basabe. Everyone was enjoying Whispering Angel and classic Barcelo Rum Daiquiris. Cuba and Claudine put rumors to rest that they were fighting as they were all over each other and so happy. They arrived on super developer Gil Dezer’s Yacht and spotted two tables down was NBA all-star Alonzo Mourning also having Barcelo Rum daiquiris.
- Kandi Burrus walked the carpet at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards wearing the House of CB Selena dress.
- Aida Rodriguez performed an hour of standup upstairs at The Stand on Saturday night and Orange is the New Black star Selinis Leyva and Luis Antonio Ramos of Power watched while enjoying Chef Harold Villarosa’s signature spicy pepperoni and Margherita brick oven pizzas. Later that night, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che dropped in and performed for the midnight show downstairs in the comedy cellar, for a show called BLACK OUT hosted by fellow SNL writer Sam Jay, where the audience could not see the performer.
- Actor Luke Guldan was seen chatting with author and motivational speaker Megan Gallagher, Tony winning Broadway producer Scott Mauro and TV star Nigel Lythgoe at celeb hotspot Crustacean of Beverly Hills’ weekly Red Hour, where leading Australian fashion designer Symone Prince also celebrated her birthday.
- Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin were spotted enjoying dinner at Mondrian Los Angeles hotel.
- Adam Sandler dined with his wife at Katsuya Brentwood.
- Justin Beiber grabbed some sushi with friends at Katsuya L.A. Live before heading to the staples center to watch the Logan Paul vs KSI fight.
- The Florida Georgia Line stopped by The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
- Logan Paul hosted his Fight Night after party at sbe’s Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood on Saturday where guests enjoyed Umami Burger.
- The Brits were out to support the opening night of pop-artist “Chemical X” on congested Sunset Blvd, where a thousand people stood in line to spot the masked mystery artist who has collaborated with Banksy & Damien Hirst, music legend Fatboy Slim spun the tunes for fellow world class DJ Paul Oakenfold, Sir Nigel Daly, critically acclaimed elusive artist Roni Stretch even showed up, composer Magnus Fiennes and A-list Hollywood Publicist Christine Peake.
- Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph (pictured below) participated in Topgolf’s Get Out and Swing Day in Oracle Park, SF.
- Over the weekend, Farrah Abraham attended the 2nd annual Infinity Festival in Hollywood, CA. This festival celebrates story advanced by technology and brings the leading Silicon Valley innovators together with Hollywood’s leading professional storytellers. Farrah was able to explore the panels and enjoy the VR and immersive experiences the event had to offer.
- This past weekend, Budweiser and Big Boi hosted an event to celebrate the Budweiser Big Boi Tall Bois in Atlanta, GA.
- Kelly Ripa, Ali Wentworth and David Burtka started their holiday shopping at LTD by Lizzie Tisch’s Holiday Haus pop-up at The Regency Hotel in New York City. The highly curated holiday market is a one-stop shop for unique finds for the holiday season.
- Reese Witherspoon seen doubling-up on diffusers outside of Saje’s Malibu Store.
- Emmy-Award winning actress Anne Winters attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday in L.A. wearing a Narces dress, Tamara Mellon shoes, and Edie Parker bag, styled by Julia Copeland.
- Channing Tatum dined at BOA Santa Monica on Sunday with friends. The actor dined at the bar and enjoyed vegan dishes including the Nidi Bolognese and Impossible Burger.
- Molly Sims provided the keynote at the #BlogHer19 Biz empowering women founders, content creators and social media influencers at The Riveter in West Los Angeles on Saturday.
- Dylan’s Candy Bar CEO Dylan Lauren and former White House Pastry Chef Bill Yosses at the third Yokan Collection at Project Farmhouse in NYC.
- Paris Jackson seen hanging out with pal Caroline D’Amore, founder of Pizza Girl, the new line of organic tomato sauces, who served up pizza to guests in custom Alice & Olivia designed pizza boxes at the Alice + Olivia x FriendsWithYou Launch Party, founded by Stacey Bendet.
- Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Gabrielle Union attended Charlie’s Angels world premiere where guests sipped on Angel-themed signature cocktails by spirits sponsor Johnnie Walker.
- Whoopi Goldberg celebrated her 64th birthday, on its actual day, Wednesday, November 13, with an intimate dinner party at TAO Downtown with notable guests Tiffany Haddish, Jane Krakowski and Phylicia Rashad.
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Al Pacino walked the red carpet at the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film honoring Martin Scorsese on Thursday in Santa Barbara. Guests sipped on Belvedere Vodka cocktails.
- On Thursday, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stopped by Tocaya Organica in West Hollywood.
- Real Housewives star Kelly Dodd was spotted at Moxy Chelsea’s “Guess Who B*tch” Game Night, alongside new fiancé Rick Leventhal and co-stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and Dallas housewife LeeAnne Locken.
- Ali Landry (pictured below) hosts the holiday window unveil event at American Girl Place Los Angeles.
- Fashion brand Bebe & Macy’s Herald Square welcomed Bebe Rexha, the face of Bebe to celebrate the launch of the holiday collection. The first 150 customers who made a Bebe purchase were able to meet and snap a photo with the chart-topping artist.
- Naomi Scott was spotted at the Charlie’s Angels Premiere in L.A. wearing Calzedonia.
- Jean Shafiroff and Indie film queen, Janel Tanna seen at The Plaza Hotel for the Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s annual luncheon.
- Vanessa Lachey dishes about her family’s Thanksgiving favorites and shares recipes using Libby’s® Fruits & Vegetables.
- Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara rings in the season with fans by unveiling the holiday windows at American Girl Place New York.
- Ashley Tisdale attended the Rainbow Surprise Rollerskating Party.
- Taraji P. Henson celebrates the arrival of Kinder Bueno in the U.S. at “Sweeteasy” pop-up in NYC.
- Wayne Brady teamed up with Tracfone to encourage Americans to take control of their wireless plans in New York City.
- Lauren Bushnell Gobbles up Hardee’s New Thanksgiving in a Box.
- The Museum of Modern Art’s 2019 Film Benefit, presented by CHANEL, honored actress Laura Dern on Tuesday.
- Anthony Anderson of ABC’s Black-ish makes his debut in Budweiser’s new commercial, reminding NBA fans to “Drink Wiser” and Hydrate Between Buds.
- Tiffani Thiessen shows how she celebrates the holidays using new seasonal décor and crafts from JOANN Stores at a home in New York City. For Thiessen, holiday gifts and decorations are most special when she makes them herself, and she says JOANN is her one-stop destination to create a meaningful holiday.
- Charlize Theron (pictured below) autographs Delsey Luggage at the American Cinematheque Gala. You can help to raise funds by bidding on the autographed bag filled with goodies from round trip flights on JSX, Lumene and Sera Labs skincare, BethCarina jewelry, HAAS Wellness Center spa treatments, Christian Dior Parfums, VEA beverage, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, True Gold Honey, CA Souls, Carrol Boyes, Frank Sileo book, Helen Ficalora, ILHA, Lindo F, Splinter Seed, Lulus and Z Supply and more on CharityBuzz.com starting November 11, with a 2nd bag running December 3.
- The West Hollywood EDITION launched with a special VIP evening hosted by Ian Schrager. Guests including Lenny Kravitz, Janelle Monae, RuPaul, Evan Ross, Samantha Ronson, Marlon Wayans, Paul Oakenfold and more were treated to a celebratory evening and with a special performance by Chaka Khan.
- Jenna Dewan’s daughter, Everly Tatum, kisses her growing baby bump in their matching black rompers by Smash + Tess.
- Supermodel, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur, Lily Aldridge hosted the first pop-up event for her eponymous fragrance line, Lily Aldridge Parfums, at White’s Mercantile in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.
- On Tuesday, Justin Combs, J.R. Smith and more attended KAPPA’s launch of Live Authentic: a KAPPA Experience in Downtown Los Angeles, giving guests an exclusive look inside the world of KAPPA and what’s next for the luxury athleisure brand.
- Model Elena Matei hosted a winter pool party to celebrate the launch of Beach Bunny Resort 2020 on Tuesday at The Indoor Pool at The Marmara NYC.
- Olympic Gold Medalist hockey player Hilary Knight launches Red Bull Winter Edition Plum Twist with a cold-weather workout at Brrrn in NYC.
- Actor, comedian and writer, Chris Gethard, surprised and delighted guests at Arthouse Hotel New York City during its comedy show, hosted in partnership with Stand Up NY.
- Stephen Colbert goes for a ride with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander
- On Wednesday, Rihanna took over Basement Bowl in Miami to celebrate her brother’s birthday.
- This past Tuesday, French Montana, A$AP Ferg and Flo Rida hosted a private event at Basement Miami. The artist enjoyed 1942, Belvedere Smogory Forest, and Hennessy VS. and Redbull. A$AP Ferg also stayed at the Miami Beach EDITION.
- Actor Dean Winters spotted at Scores nightclub in New York City.
- Will Reeve, Amanda Reeve Givens and Matthew Reeve attended the 2019 Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Gala at Cipriant South Street on Thursday in New York City.
- Viola Davis (pictured below) wore celebrity favored loungewear brand Smash + Tess ‘The Coveralls’ in barely black while out in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner wore the casual but chic coveralls in while treating herself to Gelato from Gelato Festival.
