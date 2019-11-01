- Demi Lovato (pictured above) hosted her 4th annual Halloween party at sbe hotspot Hyde Sunset dressed as IT‘s Pennywise where guests enjoyed Umami Burger and Sugary Factory.
- Allen Iverson was spotted shopping at Lower Manhattan’s Brookfield Place. He was seen leaving J.Crew and browsing through Louis Vuitton.
- On Friday, DJ Pauly D kicked off Halloween weekend with “Day of the D” at LAVO Nightclub in New York City. Jumping behind the DJ booth as soon as he arrived, Pauly D hyped the crowd with an energetic set.
- G-Eazy, new girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum, Lais Ribeiro and fiancé Joakim Noah, Kelsey Merritt, Lil Kim, Victor Cruz, Sara Sampaio, among others attended “Night of the Fallen” Halloween Party at Marquee New York on Saturday night.
- Last Saturday author and stand out fashion girl Caroline Vazzana hosted a Wizard of Oz themed Halloween party at The Seville. Guests dressed to impress in modern interpretations of classic characters and iconic Oz moments. Caroline wore a custom dress designed by Jennifer Diederich, glittery red Miu Miu heels, and accessories by Stephanie Nass.
- Host James Veitch, Steve Coogan, recipient of the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy presented by Jaguar Land Rover, honoree’s Jackie Chan and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover and Aisling Bea all arrived at The British Academy Britannia Awards in elegant Range Rover and Jaguar vehicles to celebrate the event.
- Gigi Gorgeous and her partner Nat got painted by the Pout by Lipsticknick makeup team to complete their Nightmare Before Christmas looks for this past weekend’s UNICEF Masquerade Ball.
- Michael Phelps continues to spread the message of saving water by simply turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth as part of Colgate’s Save Water initiative.
- Pete Davidson was recently seen wearing the latest New Balance MADE UK 1500 Sneakers in NYC.
- French Montana takes over Halloween weekend preforming No Stylist, & Unforgettable at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood last Saturday.
- Kendall Jenner was seen walking through Union Square Greenmarket on Saturday.
- J Balvin celebrated his Arcoiris tour wrap party with Al Tun Tun & Live Nation at Poppy in West Hollywood last Saturday.
- Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary partied at Slate’s Celebrity Graveyard Party last Friday in NYC.
- Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis with their Billions co-stars at Ainslie in Williamsburg on Sunday.
- Sarah Levy, Jen Richards, Laganja Estranja and more attended HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher Pop-Up in West Hollywood. The limited series Mrs. Fletcher premieres on October 27.
- Shanina Shaik seen wearing P.E. Nation Domain Sports Bra & Benchwarmer short after leaving a Hot Pilates class last Thursday.
- Queer Eye designer Bobby Berk is serving as Havenly’s first-ever ambassador and launches its new campaign “Design & Chill” in Los Angeles, CA.
- Audrina Patridge and sister Casey Loza at Skybar’s Sugar Rush party at Mondrian LA where guests enjoyed Butterfinger Candy Pop.
- Kate Beckinsale enjoying Jaja Tequila cocktails at Hyde Sunset’s IT Theme Halloween bash.
- Paris Hilton enjoying Carbonadi Vodka cocktails at Hyde Sunset’s IT Theme Halloween bash.
- Doug E. Fresh (pictured below) onstage during Pepsi x ESSENCE “She Got Now” at Hampton University Homecoming celebrations in Hampton, Virginia.
- Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin along with Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay attended the 14th Annual Fred & Jason’s Halloweenie Charity Event sponsored by Kevin Huvane benefiting the Gay Men’s Chorus LA programmatic youth programs Alive Music Project and Arts for Incarcerated Youth Networks.
- Last Saturday, actors and Emergence co-stars Donald Faison and Allison Tolman dined with friends for a birthday celebration at VANDAL in New York City.
- Brooklyn-bred rapper Gashi continued the Halloween festivities at LAVO New York Nightclub on Saturday night. While rocking a blonde wig and sunglasses, Gashi took center stage and performed several hits off his first major-label debut album ‘GASHI’, including “My Year”. Later on, Gashi stopped by Marquee New York’s “Night of the Fallen” Halloween party for an impromptu performance.
- Angela Kinsey stops by The Original HP Garage to discuss the importance of balancing her digital and real worlds.
- Maluma seen dining with friends at the Greek hotspot Nerai in NYC on Monday.
- Last week, super-luxury rental The Alyn hosted an exclusive event to unveil its luxe amenity collection. The event was attended by top NYC personalities inclusive of Kelly Bensimon, who helped kick-off the unveiling and celebrated with New York’s premiere real estate community.
- Chuck Liddell enjoying Peroni beer at Hyde Sunset’s IT Theme Halloween bash.
- Sierra Sky sipping on Besa Mi Vino wines at Hyde Sunset’s IT Theme Halloween bash.
- Mario Lopez and Scott Eastwood attended the Grand Opening of the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos.
- Janelle Monae, Billy Idol, Cee Lo, Diplo, Dylan McDermott, Estelle, Luka Sabbat, Michael Chow, Wilmer Valderamma, Olivier Martinez, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and more celebrated The West Hollywood EDITION, which is the EDITION collections first west coast hotel and tenth EDITION property on Tuesday evening in Los Angeles.
- Over the weekend, Danny DeVito (recently known for his role as Frank Reynolds on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) dined at Michelin-starred Spiaggia, the legendary Italian restaurant in Chicago’s high-end Gold Coast neighborhood.
- Boston Seaport celebrated the unveiling of a new piece of public artwork – a mural reproduction of Frank Stella’s Damascus Gate (Stretch Variation I), 1970. The artist himself joined the celebration event which took place at KOMYUNITI at YOTEL Boston, which was in the direct sight line of the neighborhood’s newest work of art.
- Daniel Breaker and chef Michael Lomonaco were all smiles at an intimate party and private dinner for the cast of Hamilton at Hudson Yards Grill.
- Jean Shafiroff and Ivana Trump celebrating Halloween at Ciprani’s Uptown.
- Maria Sharapova gives her followers a first look at her new NYC apartment, spotlighting the gorgeous Rove Concepts Luca Sofa in Golden Beryl on her Instagram account.
- Keke Palmer, Boy George, Patti Labelle, Heidi Klum, Devon Windsor, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and more attended Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Angel Ball in New York where Casa Noble Tequila cocktails were served.
- Tinashe performed at sbe’s Nightingale for EVITA’s Halloween Blood Bath party last Friday.
- Lance Bass and JC Chasez of NSYNC were taking photos and catching up at the Podwall Entertainment Celebrates their 10 Year Anniversary Halloween Party at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood presented by Maker’s Mark.
- As Robert Glasper’s month long residency at Blue Note New York comes to its final weekend, lots of friends came out to enjoy his Halloween show, last night. Q-Tip and Mos Def jumped up onstage to do a quick surprise performance before Dave Chappelle introduced Robert for the night. Bradley Cooper and Sascha Baron Cohen were also in the house enjoying the intimate jazz club and were spotted hanging out with our artists and crew backstage.
- Alessandra Ambrosio and nightlife impresario Darren Dzienciol hosted ‘Horror In The Hills’ at the famous Goldstein Sheats Residence for their annual Halloween bash in L.A. The event was sponsored by Pathwater and guests enjoyed desserts by Le Mervetty and Cha Cha Matcha Station.
- Kate Beckinsale attended Demi Lovato’s IT themed Halloween party at sbe’s Hyde Sunset and sipped on Jaja Tequila cocktails and Besa Mi Vino wines.
- Wiz Khalifa hosted Oxford Social Club’s Horror Story Halloween party last Saturday. The We Dem Boyz rapper dressed in army attire and performed his greatest hits such as Black and Yellow and Young, Wild and Free.
- Gretchen Rossi and Phaedra Parks celebrated their birthdays with bottles of Akira Back Sake and lava cake at Kumi in Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.
- R&B sensation Mario took the stage at LIGHT Nightclub Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino for their Saturday night Halloween party.
- S.K.A.M. Artist founder and CEO Sujit Kundu attended the grand-opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel along with Caroline D’Amore and Brandi Cyrus. Later that night, the music mogul headed to E11EVEN Miami for a special performance by Brooke Evers.
- LA Native Rapper YG surprised guests on Halloween with a special performance at Hyde Sunset on Thursday, October 31.
- LeeAnne Locken (pictured below) from Real Housewives of Dallas hosted the Unlikely Heroes charity event in Dallas TX.
- Nick Offerman and Jimmy Kimmel toasted to 3 Ridiculous Questions with Lagavulin Offerman Edition.
- Demi Lovato and Ashley Graham seen enjoying Umami burger sliders at her Halloween party at Hyde Sunset.
- Kristin Cavallari all smiles as she celebrates at her Uncommon James Chicago store opening, with specialty sips by CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and Deleon Tequila, last Friday in Chicago.
- Mariah Carey, Neil Patrick Harris, Gerard Butler and more attended Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale New York.
- Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh, and radio and talk show host, Andy Cohen, were spotted at Dream Downtown’s GuestHouse to support the launch of Pine Outfitter’s partnership with the hotel. Pine Outfitters is an eco-friendly outerwear brand that was founded by Daniel Neeson, son of Liam, and Adam Millman.
- Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprised Redding, CA Fire Station 8 with year supply of Hello Bello baby and family essentials.
- Chris Noth was seen at the first-ever Formula1 Hollywood Festival, visiting with fan favorite driver Daniel Ricciardo in the pit.
- Six-time Emmy Award winner, actor and producer Kelsey Grammer visited Keep Memory Alive Event Center campus in Las Vegas, NV today to learn about the services and care being provided to patients and caregivers of neurological disorders from the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.
- Celebrity fitness and nutrition expert Autumn Calabrese gears up to film more episodes of her cooking show Fixate with brother and professional chef Bobby Calabrese exclusively for BeachBody on demand.
- Yolanda Hadid, Dr. Oz., Erin Walker, PGA Tour Champion, Jimmy Walker, Talia Jackson, and Crystal Hefner at the 5th Annual Global Lyme Alliance Gala produced Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events.
- Georgina Bloomberg and Lara Trump co-chaired Rescue Dogs Rock NYC 2nd Annual Gala. Notable attendees included: actress Sean Young, RHONY Sonja Morgan, and Fox news anchor Jesse Watters.
- Aaron Paul spotted at his Manhattan’s cover party produced by Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events.
- Ramona Singer at Jean Shafiroff’s celebration of her Art Bodega Magazine cover at Tambaran Gallery.
- Bobby Kennedy Jr. spotted having dinner at Bobby Vans “the original” with his 3 kids.
- Diego Luna, star of Narcos: Mexico seen at this year’s Surgeons of Hope Gala co-chaired by Jean Shafiroff.
- Candice Bergen hosted the IF WALLS COULD TALK: Historic House panel at Charles S. Cohen’s Decoration & Design Building (DDB) Fall Market 2019.
- Maria Elena Paganini, descendant of Niccolo Paganini hosted a cocktail party in honor of his tribute concert at Carnegie Hall. Guests including violinist Ezinma were treated to a performance conducted on a collection of violins valued at $40M.
- We hear the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation will host its 22nd Annual NY gala on Thursday, November 21, 2019 with a special performance by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.
- Diego Boneta seen at NYC restaurant, La Pulperia, talking about his upcoming film, Terminator: Dark Fate.
- Meek Mill sat front row at the 76ers game on Wednesday night alongside Diplo and Michael Rubin wearing PUMA’s Ralph Sampson Mid OG sneakers.
- Selena Gomez arrived at JFK on Wednesday dressed wearing PUMA’S CELL Stellar sneakers.
- Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream kicked off their annual Holla At Ya Boy! Party in Downtown Los Angeles with STIIIZY. Hosting the premier event of west coast’s slew of Halloween celebrations, were rap artists, Smino and Buddy.
- Actor John Turturro joined his brother Nick at The Stand for a podcast taping over dinner. As the pair recorded an episode of Nick’s podcast Breaking Bread with Nick Turturro, they reminisced about their childhood and sports while eating Chef Harold Villarosa’s Crab Fried Rice, Crispy Gnocchi, Butternut Squash Pizza and Fritto Misto.
- Actress Sienna Miller received the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award and Olivia Wilde was honored with the Rising Star Director Award at SCAD Savannah Film Festival last Saturday.
- Sara Foster enlisted the help of her girls, Josie & Valentina (pictured below), to create the perfect and hilarious Amazon Boxtume to get into the Halloween spirit.
