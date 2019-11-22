- Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (pictured below) takes a fun day off to explore the aisles of HomeGoods for the perfect holiday gifts, like novelty games and hand-crafted candles at just-right prices for everyone on her list.
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro celebrate the Grand Opening of the brand new Nobu Hotel Los Cabos with a private dinner.
- Ed Begley Jr. was spotted at celebrity author, Joel Stein’s In Defense of Elitism book signing, an event that drew a flurry of entertainment notables and tastemakers to L.A.’s historic and iconic Mayfair Hotel.
- Over the weekend, entrepreneur and philanthropist Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter hosted the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend at the newly-renovated Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL.
- Jamie Foxx, Kate Beckinsale, Kevin Hart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Ratajkowski, Rick Owens and more celebrated The West Hollywood EDITION with a series of VIP-hosted dinners and parties.
- On Saturday, Kelsey Asbille, Jessica Barden, Dean-Charles Chapman, Jacob Elordi, Liana Liberato and Mena Massoud were honored by the Napa Valley Film Festival during their third annual Rising Star Showcase that took place at the picturesque Materra | Cunat Family Vineyards in Napa, CA.
- On Sunday, Nina Dobrev attended a screening of her new film, Run This Town, at the beautiful Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, CA. Later, Anna Camp posed on the red carpet prior to a screening of her film, Here Awhile, at the historic Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA.
- Bachelor nation darlings Tyler Cameron and Hannah Godwin attended AVEC LES FILLES “Past, Present, Future” event at Naked Retail’s Soho-based pop-up shop.
- Skylar Astin, Jadakiss and Styles P celebrated Jace Lipstein‘s engagement this weekend to Casandra Levy at New York City’s “old-world New York” styled lounge, Lot 15.
- Eva Longoria and Founder & Director of USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative, Stacy Smith, attended AFI Festival presented by Audi in Los Angeles.
- Andrew Firestone’s daughter, Anja Firestone, performed her new single Come On and Dance, at a charity event that will fund the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation to build an inclusive playground in Santa Barbara for all kids regardless of disability.
- On Tuesday, Jamie Foxx had a feast for his friends at Brooklyn Chop House in NYC, ordering 3lb. 45-day dry aged Porterhouses from the restaurant’s private aging lockers, 4lb. Salt & Pepper Lobsters and Impossible plant-based Dumplings.
- D.J. Reader, defensive nose tackle for the Houston Texans, ‘Captures the Moon!’ at the newly opened Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center’s VIP paint night event. Evening included a $10,000 donation by Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center on DJ’s behalf to the National Kidney Foundation.
- Winston Duke spends his birthday with close family and friends at Mondrian Los Angeles.
- Skam Artist founder and CEO Sujit Kundu alongside music artist Lil Jon as he performed at Envy Nightclub in Saigon.
- Leo Gallo performing at the newly designed penthouse of the Mondrian Los Angeles for an intimate unveiling event.
- Bergdorf Goodman unveiled their “Bergdorf GoodTimes” Holiday Windows last night with a private party at the Fifth Avenue flagship, with guests including Katie Holmes, Adam Lippes, Jason Wu, Sander Lak, and Gilles Mendel joining in on the fun.
- Sara Foster & Kate Beckinsale (pictured below), Tyler Cameron, Rachel Zoe, Claire Holt, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Estee Stanley, Jennifer Meyer, Amanda Kloots and more attended MIRROR’s grand opening in L.A. at Westfield Century City.
- Debi Mazar, TK Wonder, Theodora Richards, Zoe Buckman, Tali Lennox and more attended ARTWALK NY event to benefit Coalition for the Homeless at Spring Studios. The event was sponsored by Max Mara.
- NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Busch and fellow drivers Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. were spotted at the NBA Store in Manhattan, where they mingled with Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin and picked up gear for the NBA season.
- Rapper N.O.R.E joined celebrity jeweler and Saucey Farms & Extracts founder Alex Todd for dinner at Sardelli in Hollywood, Fla. over the weekend. Todd was in town for the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala.
- FoodGod and gallerist Isabelle Bscher attended the opening of “What’s for Dinner” at Gallery Gmuryznska in New York City.
- Whitney Port was spotted this past Sunday at the Studio City Farmer’s Market with her family – and her mop-headed son Sonny was wearing Posh Peanut’s Rocco Elephant Pajamas. He must love them so much he wanted to wear them out of the house.
- Anthony Davis celebrated Haute Living magazine cover celebration at Mr. C’s in Beverly Hills presented by XO and Louis XIII.
- Last night, the leading humanitarian organization, CARE hosted its annual Impact Awards Dinner to celebrate women working to improve global gender equality and defeat extreme poverty, raising over $2 million that will directly benefit CARE’s programs globally. The organization honored actor and founder of Love Our Girls Danai Gurira, and first ever Youth Poet Laureate of the United States of America, Amanda Gorman, among others and was co-chaired by CARE Global Advocate and supermodel Iman and designer Zac Posen.
- Sesame Street’s Oscar the Grouch finds beauty in his beloved trash with the help from Squarespace leaving behind his scrooge-like complex this holiday season.
- Casamigos Tequila joined stars Sienna Miller, Chadwick Boseman, Stephan James and Taylor Kitsch at the New York premiere of their new film 21 Bridges. After the screening, guests celebrated the film with specialty Casamigos cocktails at the afterparty at West Edge in Chelsea.
- Thomas Rhett attended Big Machine Label Group CMA After Party 2019 powered by Dos Equis in Nashville, TN.
- Rap superstar Rick Ross was spotted wearing the Mitchell & Ness Branded Collection. Ross sported the Paneled Hoody and Paneled Fleece Pant.
- Jonathan Bennett hosted Movember ride at CycleBar in West Hollywood, CA to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.
- Emmy Rossum with Sam Esmail at Margot Los Angeles enjoying dinner at the rooftop restaurant.
- Jesse Montana at Umami Burger celebrating Free The Burger day in honor of their commitment to Hormone Free and Antibiotic Free meat.
- Pauly D at Lionfish at Pendry San Diego enjoying a meal by James Beard Smart Catch chef JoJo Ruiz.
- Grammy-nominated artist Lil Baby performed Drip Too Hard, Yes Indeed, and Close Friends at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on November 2.
- DJ Orma, Bad Bunny’s musical sidekick headlined a performance at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort during the Latin Grammy weekend on Saturday.
- Chad Kruger, lead singer of Nickelback was spotted hanging out at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas along with former New York Met, AJ Ramos, former NBA athlete Jared Jeffries and hospitality guru Jason “Jroc” Craig on November 16.
- Celebrity style maven & model, glowing mommy-to-be-Rachel McCord was honored at a private brunch in Los Angeles as Line & Dot’s November Gal of the month for her accomplishments with The McCord List.
- CNN’s Royal Correspondent Sandro Monetti and Brits in LA Founders Craig Robert Young & Eileen Lee celebrated legendary Hollywood Photographer Kerstin Alm aka ‘Mamarazzi’ at the weekly Wednesday Red Hour at celeb favorite hotspot Crustacean in Beverly Hills.
- Fashion designer, entrepreneur and mom,Rachel Zoe, and children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack came together at The Grove in Los Angeles to celebrate their exclusive new collection, the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Party Collection, that gives back 100% of net proceeds to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children living in poverty with basic necessities, and of which Zoe is a proud board member.
- On Thursday, The Little Market’s holiday pop-up shop, co-founded by ultimate OC babe, Lauren Conrad, and her BFF, Hannah Skvarla, celebrated with a private preview party at Orange County’s Fashion Island mall.
- Big Boi, T.I., Ro James, Dallas Austin and more celebrated the launch of Nectar of the Culture program and the limited-edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle with Jonathan Mannion and Atlanta pioneer, Teheran Jones of Exclusive Game.
- Jennifer Garner was seen wearing the latest New Balance 880 sneakers in L.A. this week.
- World’s Strongest Man, Thor Bjornsson aka The Mountain stepping off the subway carrying his puppy pal in Klarna’s “Who’s A Good Shopper” doggy bag.
- Molly Sims (pictured above) at the newly redesigned Mondrian Los Angeles, showing off the vibrant sky view from her balcony suite, before attending Netflix’ Two Popes premiere at AFI Fest in Hollywood.
- Eva Longoria shops for ibi, the smart photo manager, at Best Buy.
- Andy Cohen reveals 2020 travel trends from Vrbo and Expedia in New York City.
- This past Saturday, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa headlined the first ever OnePlus Music Festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
- Sarah Levy, Emily Hampshire, Rizwan Manji, Lindsey Gort, Mindy Kaling and more attended POP TV opening of “Visit Schitt’s Creek” at Los Angeles Pop-Up experience.
- NaomiScott was spotted at the Charlie’s Angels London Photo Call, wearing Calzedonia.
- On Monday evening,Old Camp Whiskey and Shiner supported Home Street Home Ministries second annual Miracle on 4th event benefiting Nashville’s homeless community. Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated artist Thomas Rhett, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan and captain of the Nashville Predators Roman Josi, the event drew a crowd of Nashville A-listers. Florida Georgia Line performed an acoustic version of their current single, Blessings, and all attendees enjoyed signature Old Camp Cocktails and Shiner Beer. Guests included Dan and Abby Smyers, Jason and Brittany Aldean and more.
- Motorola brought the past into the present by unveiling its latest innovation, the reinvented razr, at a VIP launch party at The Container Yard in Los Angeles. Guests had the chance to demo the new phone while a special performance by DJ/producer Diplo and beats by fashion model/DJ Sita Abellán.
- On Wednesday, Spotify hosted a private event celebrating artists and creators at The Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The evening also recognized The Hollywood Reporter cover story featuring Spotify Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Ek, and Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content Officer, unveiled that morning, which focused on their leadership and vision for the brand’s position as the world’s most popular global audio streaming subscription service.
- After a surprise performance at a release party for Pardison Fontaine’s mixtape, Cardi B and rapper Fat Joe headed to TAO Downtown for a late dinner with members of their team and a few friends. After dinner, Cardi B headed next door to TAO Downtown Nightclub, meeting back up with Pardison and Kash Doll in a VIP section, where she danced the night away.
- Candice Swanepoel, Camille Kostek, Josephine Skriver, Iskra Lawrence, Jasmine Tookes, Tyler Cameron, Kara Del Toro, Delilah Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin, Matthew Koszka, Stephanie Shepherd and more attended the Vital Proteins Collagen Water Beverly Hills Bash. Guests gathered poolside for Collagen Water Cocktails and appetizers inspired by the Collagen Water flavors.
- Professional basketball player Ben Simmons entered Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia repping smartwater alkaline and antioxidant.
- On Monday, feminist icon Gloria Steinem gave an intimate talk at The Beverly Wilshire, hosted by women-focused nonprofit, Visionary Women and moderated by activist and poet Chloe Wade.
- Selma Blair was recently photographed out and about wearing Garnet Hill’s Cashmere Cropped Sweater.
- Kelly Killoren Bensimon celebrated Foodbank NYC with her Pop-up shop Kkbloves which was held at the gorgeous Extells One Manhattan Square with brands such as Pologeorgis, March, Thompson Ferrier, One Ocean Beauty, Bask Poolside, Madaluxe Vault, Crane&Lion, Andrea Gomez, Veronique Gabai, Walter Baker, Glenn Bradford Jewelry, and Owlsbrew.
- Film subjects and natural disaster superheroes Pedro Cruz and Kenji Kato attended the Code and Response special screening at The Napa Valley Film Festival on November 15, 2019.
- Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules visited Sweet Flower’s Arts District location and left with a few of her favorite things including: Pure Beauty cannabis cigarettes, Pax pods, and Lowell Farms mini pre-rolls.
- Supermodel, Joan Smalls, attended a Klarna Smoooth Sessions event in NYC.
- Actress Tiffani Amber Thiessen was seen enjoying ICHIRAN’s classic tonkotsu ramen at their midtown location (132 West 31st Street) on Thursday. Before leaving she picked up one of ICHIRAN’s Take Home Ramen Kits.
- adidas paired some of its biggest icons last night for an evening focused on the ‘Future of Sport’ at its recently opened London flagship store. Attendees included professional gamer Ninja and David Beckham (pictured below).
