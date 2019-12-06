- Migos’ love for Popeyes is no secret. They rap about it, they include it in their tour rider and Quavo even tried selling Popeyes’ new viral chicken sandwich for $1,000. Now, they are offering their fans and Popeyes lovers alike the opportunity to taste each of their favorite Popeyes menu items, in four different meal options available exclusively on Uber Eats nationwide and throughout Canada from December 6 through January 2.
- A Dipset reunion took place over Thanksgiving break as group members Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey joined Saucey Farms & Extracts founder Alex Todd for a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway in New York. Saucey Farms & Extracts sponsored the food drive and a source said that hundreds of turkeys were donated.
- Sal and Lisa Scognamillo, owners of the famed celeb haunt Patsy’s Italian Restaurant, celebrating 75 years on West 56th Street, made a special appearance in Hallmark Channel’s original holiday movie Christmas at the Plaza.
- On Friday, November 22, international DJ Pauly D of the popular MTV show Jersey Shore, hosted the opening of the 24th Sugar Factory location at Minnesota’s iconic Mall of America.
- Audrina Patridge joined designers Brittney Cade Dirnt and Joey Tierney for launch of their Simone Kidd fashion label in Newport Beach on November 23rd.
- Sofia Richie was spotted having a late dinner at Miami hotspot Papi Steak with her longtime beau Scott Disick. The pair were joined by artist Alec Monopoly and Papi Steak’s co-owner David “Papi” Einhorn who presented the table with a spread of signature dishes including the restaurant’s namesake dish: the Papi Steak.
- Hip-hop artist J. Cole seen wearing unreleased PUMA basketball sneakers while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Saturday in New York City.
- The Bachelor fan favorite Emily Ferguson stopped by lifestyle brand Jasmin’s popup in Venice Beach this past weekend to speak on a panel about love/sex. The TV personality opened up about her own love life and exclaimed how her time on ABC’s megahit reality show boosted her confidence and taught her to be more aggressive in getting what she wants.
- Euphoria star Storm Reid returned to her hometown of Atlanta as she hosted the Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress Tour. The star-on-the-rise danced the night away wearing the Women’s OV Clifton($140), a limited-edition style from footwear brand HOKA ONE ONE.
- David Schwimmer dined alone at the opulent bar of the newly opened East Village hot spot Brasserie Saint Marc.
- Philadelphia 76ers partners Michael Rubin and Josh Harris pose with Maurice Hudson, who was unjustly sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for being unable to pay $1,941 in court fees, as a VIP guest at a Sixers game at the Wells Fargo Center. Hudson was just released from prison after Rubin and Meek Mill paid his fees.
- RHONY cast members Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Romana Singer spotted at Angelo David Salon.
- DJ Envy dining with his wife at Brooklyn Chop House in NYC, while celebrity chef Anne Burrell ate with friends at a neighboring table (on Thursday, December 5th).
- The Bachelor star Angela Amezcua seen visiting BOMANE Salon in Beverly Hills for a blowout treatment and photo shoot courtesy of Taiwanese haircare brand SH-RD.
- Two of music’s biggest stars and close friends, Post Malone and G-Eazy hit LA hotspot Mama Lion Supperclub together for dinner and drinks.
- TORRID CEO Liz Muñoz and Barbie Ferreira, hosted a cocktail party at Dirty French in NYC on Thursday with guests, including models Precious Lee, Candice Huffine, Denise Bidot and Ali Tate (all dressed in TORRID), and many more, who enjoyed an exclusive premiere of the debut short film, Locked Out, and a sneak peek trailer of Night Out.
- Global music and fashion icon, J Balvin, was seen celebrating his 2019 Footwear News Style Influencer of the Year Award with a glass of Buchanan’s whisky.
- Celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are loving the Travel Jewelry Case from Mark & Graham with their colorful shadow font.
- Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican producer Tainy, launched “The Kids That Grew Up On Reggaeton Presented by Neon16, Buchanan’s Whisky and Spotify Genius” during Art Basel in Miami.
- Jessica Biel (pictured below) seen rocking Rothy’s Chelsea Boot while running errands in Los Angeles.
- Celebrated lawyer Thomas J. Henry hosted a two-day event in honor of the first annual Austin Elevates benefiting local charities SAFE Alliance, Superhero Kids and St. David’s Foundation Community Fund. Notable guests included: Alec Monopoly, G-Eazy, Brooke Burke Charvet, Jennie Garth, Brandon Marshall, Daddy Yankee, DaBaby, 88Glam, DJ Quiz, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross and Chase Crawford.
- Dickinson actress Anna Baryshnikov spotted at Russian Samovar.
- Michael Milken’s Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) hosted its annual New York Dinner at Daniel Restaurant with special guest performer Jamie Foxx. Notable attendees included: Michael Milken, David Geffen, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, John Paulson, Mitchell Modell, Bonnie Pfeifer Evans, Seth Bernstein, Ernesto Rivera, Larry Leeds, David and Sybil Yurman and Ambassador Earle Mack.
- The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) celebrated their 22nd Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala at Cipriani Wall Street with an exclusive headline performance by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Notable guests at the sold-out evening, which raised over $6M included: Samuel and Marion Waxman, Chris Wragge, Craig B. Thompson, MD and honorees, Kobi Halperin, Valery Joseph and Marc Taub.
- Nicole Miller spotted at Pamela Morgan’s sold-out cabaret performance at the Laurie Beechman theater.
- TV stars Tamsen Fadel, Maurice DuBois and Jane Hanson spotted celebrating at Ann Liguori’s party at Golf and Body.
- Ivana Trump celebrated Casablanca style at a Park Avenue apartment with fellow guests including Tyne Daly, Nikki Haskell, Brenda Vaccaro and Ernie Anastos. Guests were treated to a surprise performance by Nashville stars Randy Moore and Joseph Anderson and a look alike Humphrey Bogart greeting guests “It was a very upper east side crowd with just close friends”. The bash was organized by celebrity event planner Lawrence Scott.
- The Chainsmokers celebrated after their World War Joy tour show at The Forum with a special performance at the grand reopening of sbe’s Nightingale with JAJA tequila in Los Angeles.
- Jason Lewis, Sex and the City star, attended Celebrity Soccer Match this weekend in Miami to support Best Buddies where he cheered on other celebrities and buddies as they played friendly matches.
- Jerry O’Connell and Alfonso Ribeiro use Bob Evans Farms Original Mashed Potatoes and Macaroni and Cheese to create homemade recipes for the holiday season.
- La La Anthony shops local for her holiday gifts and has them shipped using the Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll.
- Billy Porter stops by PayPal’s shoppable holiday windows in NYC featuring gifts from small businesses that give back.
- Tia Mowry with her daughter Cairo, playing with her Baby Born Surprise Doll.
- The Bachelorette’s contestant Chad Johnson spotted smiling over the new GE LED+ Speaker Light Bulb at GBK AMA Gifting Suite.
- Amber Valletta attended David Yurman’s 57th Street Flagship opening celebration in New York on Thursday evening.
- On Thursday, December 5, NBC Sunnyside’s Joel Kim Booster and SiriusXM’s Michelle Collins took over the Seek Treatment Comedy Show with comedians Cat Cohen and Pat Regan at The Confidante Miami Beach. The savvy showstoppers were seen sipping on Goose, snapping selfies and lounging in the Art-Deco inspired bungalows post-show. They stayed throughout the night, setting the scene for other Art Basel socialites.
- Fashion designer Kaila Methven attended the Marie Westwood issue launch party at Cedars Mansion to celebrate her cover release and sneak preview of her festival-inspired fashion line Madame Special K.
- Lizzo and Normani (pictured below) celebrated Fizz The Season with Pepsi at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Tampa, FL.
- Actress, Host and Beauty Entrepreneur Diana Madison hits the Red Carpet for a special screening of upcoming movie Mob Town starring David Arquette, Danny A. Abeckaser and more.
- Kate Beckinsale flaunts her tanned and toned bikini body while visiting the brand new Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas.
- Actor and fitness junkie, Chris Pratt, launched his very own Amazon storefront that features a variety of fitness essentials. Within the shop you’ll find his top picks of apparel, food and supplements, electronics, gadgets and fitness and exercise equipment.
- Siblings Jaden & Willow Smith dined at celeb hot-spot RPM Italian (co-owned by celebrity couple Giuliana & Bill Rancic) on Saturday night in downtown Chicago following their concert.
- Back home in New Jersey for Thanksgiving weekend, Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas enjoyed a night out last night at Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge inside Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City following a sold-out performance of their Happiness Begins tour at Boardwalk Hall.
- Free People’s activewear line FP Movement partnered with The Surf Lodge for the second time this year to host #MovingTogether fitness activations at the W Hotel in South Beach during Art Basel where Kate Bosworth attended the event.
- Nate Ruess headlined alongside performances from Pia Toscana at “Christmas at Rosewood Miramar Beach” on November 27 in Montecito, CA. Kevin Costner and John Hamm attended the event as well.
- BellaHadid seen at DesignMiami/ VIP Preview on Tuesday afternoon scoping out exhibitors and installations curated by Daniel Arsham, Perrier-Jouët Champagne, Fendi, Balenciaga and globally renowned galleries.
- Jenna Dewan posted a photo to her Instagram page telling her followers about Peanut, the app for modern motherhood. Peanut is an app that enables mothers (and mothers to be) to meet, chat and learn from one another.
- Taylour Paige (pictured below) attends The Timberland Lodge celebrates nature in every season at Bollare on Thursday in West Hollywood.
- L’Oréal Paris hosted the 14th Anniversary of its Women of Worth celebration at The Pierre in New York City. L’Oréal Paris leading ladies Amber Heard, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren and Viola Davis, along with Arianna Huffington, Oz, Gayle King, Iskra Lawrence and Kat Graham were just some of the celebrities who came out to celebrate.
- International supermodel Winnie Harlow took the phrase “models and bottles” to the next level as she made a grand entrance into a private after party in Miami, followed by a parade of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé bottles. Rocking a chic pant suit ensemble, the room cleared way as Harlow led the procession of the vintage sparkling, lit with a blaze of sparklers.
- Kendall Jenner enjoyed a late lunch at Havana 1957 with her Art Basel crew. They dined at the Lincoln Road location and shared churrasco, grilled chicken breasts, burgers and sangria.
- Newly engaged couple P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn skate at the Rink at Winter Village at Bryant Park to celebrate Red Bull Winter Edition Plum Twist.
- Ashley Greene cozies up to her husband Paul Khoury as they attend the opening of 3rd Base, a new social sports lounge in L.A. with Blair Redford.
- On Monday night around 10:00 p.m., Bella Hadid and Bad Bunny were seen enjoying a late dinner at Komodo with hospitality mogul David Grutman. The group enjoyed signature dishes from the buzzy Brickell hotspot and posed for photos together within the restaurant’s main dining room.
- Kim Raver adds an extra cozy touch to her new home with the Milo Sofa from Rove Concepts.
- Best buds, Kacey Musgraves and Flower By Edie Parker designer, Brett Heyman, hosted a Holiday Party at Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery in West Hollywood.
- Birthday girl and BURST Ambassador Chrissy Teigen (pictured below) celebrated Cyber Monday and the holiday season with BURST Oral Care’s Sonic Toothbrush and all new Expanding Floss.
- Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Foodgod ate lunch at Prime 112 in Miami on Tuesday, December 3.
- Donnie Wahlberg helps Target celebrate 10 years of its Heroes & Helpers program in Edgewater, N.J. This holiday season, Target will host nearly 400 of these events at stores nationwide, pairing first responders with kids to buy holiday gifts for their families. Since Heroes & Helpers began in 2009, Target has welcomed more than 100,000 kids and donated $5 million in grants to host these events.
- Actor John Turtrro celebrated being the recipient of the Italian Movie Awards 2019 Roots and Tradition Award with a reception at Gnoccheria Wall Street in New York City’s Financial District.
- Luis Fonsi and wife arrive at the Haute Living MagazineLaunch event for The Luis Fonsi Foundation at El Tucán in Miami, where guests sipped on specialty cocktails provided by Belvedere Vodka on Wednesday.
- On December 4, during Art Basel Miami Beach, Lenny Kravitz, Creative Director for Dom Pérignon, and renowned visionary Alan Faena hosted an exclusive Dom Pérignon “Last Supper” at Alan’s gorgeous home to celebrate the release of Lenny’s limited-edition Dom Pérignon collection. Guests including Paris Hilton, Luka Sabbat, Rosario Dawson, Tommy Hilfiger, Sean Penn, Alex Gilkes, Steve Gold, Bad Bunny, Teyana Taylor, Tove Lo and more.
- After Saturday night’s screening of Saban Films’ Mob Town in Las Vegas, David Arquette and director Danny A. Abeckaser joined cast members at Park MGM for Korean BBQ at Roy Choi’s Best Friend followed by the post-screening party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club.
- Post Malone dined at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood with friends. The rapper enjoyed the Japanese Hokkaido Snow Beef and shared sides including the Lobster Mashed Potatoes, Crab & Black Truffle Gnocchi and Farmer’s Market Vegetables.
- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted dining at Miami hot spot, Pubbelly Sushi, last Friday where the couple enjoyed fan-favorites, including Pubbelly’s signature Butter Krab Roll.
- Kendall Jenner took her talents to the DJ booth as she performed at David Grutman’s LIV for the debut of Zaza & Friends: Kendall’s popular Apple Music radio station Zaza World gone live. Following her performance at LIV, Kendall and her pals headed to 24/7 ultraclub E11EVEN Miami where they were spotted celebrating and dancing ’till the sun came up.
- Actor Daniel Craig attended the OMEGA Bond Watch Unveiling in New York with Champagne Bollinger.
- Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss, and Olivia Palermo were spotted checking out the festive holiday Amazon Fashion and Amazon Home offerings at the exclusive opening of the Amazon x Refinery29 Deck & Dazzled Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Soho. Other notable guests included Brad Goreski, Andi Dorfman, and Arielle Charnas.
- Joan Smalls, Karolina Kurkova, Caroline Vreeland, Shea Marie, Peter Marino, Gaia Matisse, Hank Willis Thomas and more attended Ruinart’s Art Basel Miami Beach champagne fête with renowned artist Vik Muniz and Chef Daniel Boulud.
- Chris Bosh, former Miami Heat player, and Nicole Lopez, Bachelor in Paradise star, attended “The Infatuation and BMW Present: An Evening in Wynwood” event to celebrate the start of Art Basel in Miami Beach.
- Wendy Williams hosted SNAX-Sational Brands #GivingTuesday event to benefit Operation Backpack at Dylan’s Candy in NYC.
- Tony Award-Winning singer and actor Anthony Crivello surprised diners at Punjab Grill – the fine dining Indian restaurant in the heart of downtown D.C. – with a special performance.
- Joey King, Charles Melton, Kaitlyn Dever, Jameela Jamil, Darren Criss and more joined Christian Louboutin, Elisa Sednaoui and Laura Brown at the party which featured a live performance by King Princess.
- Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin (pictured below) having a sweet time at SNAX-Sational Brands #GivingTuesday event hosted by Wendy Williams and benefiting Operation Backpack at Dylan’s Candy in NYC.
- Timbaland attended UNKNWN Wynwood Grand Opening Party which was sponsored by Tequila Avión During Art Week Miami 2019.
- (not another) ART SHOW debuted in the Magic City Innovation District on Tuesday with a live performance by 070 Shake, who is most known for her ties with Kanye West. Guests enjoyed cocktails by Buchanan’s Whisky as well as previewed a brand collaboration mural installation by The Most Famous Artist that shines a light on all of those who are positively impacting our culture and society during (not another) ART SHOW.
- Actress, Rebel Wilson was seen at Compartés Chocolate Factory in Los Angeles on Wednesday. As a self-proclaimed Compartés fan, Rebel was eager to spend the day making chocolate alongside fellow Pitch Perfect stars, Alexis Knapp, Esther Dean and Kelley Jakle.
- Michael Zegen was spotted at Moxy East Village for the Madison Realty Capital annual holiday party. He was there to support his brother, Josh Zegen, MRC’s Co-Founder, and was being extremely gracious as guests continued to compliment him on the show and ask for photos.
- Actor and musician Quincy Brown wore a Ted Baker Made-to-Measure two-button notch lapel patterned suit in plum to the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday evening. The inner lining of the jacket label was customized with his name, Quincy Est.‘91.
- Belvedere Vodka and the electric lady herself Janelle Monáe brought “A Beautiful Future” to Atlanta for a specially curated dinner honoring A-Town’s most influential identities at The Fairmont. Other celebs in attendance included Jamie Chung, Keisha Knight-Pulliam, Rotimi Akinosho and more.
- Hebru Brantley and Pharrell celebrate the Hebru Brantley x BBC ICECREAM x Adidas Originals collaboration launch in partnership with Bombay Sapphire at the BBC ICECREAM Miami Pop Up during Art Basel Miami 2019.
- Danny A. Abeckaser attended the Las Vegas premiere of his new movie Mob Town at The Mob Museum with co-star David Arquette.
- Caroline D’Amore, LaToya Jackson, and Nancy Davis hosted Alice + Olivia’s shopping party to benefit Race to Erase MS.
- Cynthia Bailey stayed at Mondrian Los Angeles in one of their newly redesigned rooms.
- SKAM Artist DJ Trauma was spotted spinning at the Bacardi Rum Room on Friday at the Faena Hotel in Miami during Art Basel.
- Post Malone was in the holiday spirit at Mondrian Los Angeles. The Goodbyes singer spent time toasting with friends at their iconic rooftop bar, Skybar.
- Tom Hanks enjoyed a night out with his son at sbe’s Katsuya Brentwood.
- 30 Rock actor Jack McBrayer dined on Margot’s rooftop for a casual business lunch.
- Global sex icon Pamela Anderson attended a party at Art Basel hosted by Jasmin, a new lifestyle content destination. Pamela had a great time mingling with friends and party-goers as she sipped champagne and bopped around the venue on Miami Beach learning about the offerings of the Jasmin brand.
- SKAM artist DJ Lil Jon was seen djing at Tongue and Groove 25thAnniversary on November 23 in Atlanta, Georgia.
- As Frozen 2 continues to break box office records, Josh Gad (pictured below with Denise Albert) stopped by Mondrian Terrace in NYC to catch up with fans. The actor, who voices the character of Olaf, took a break from his opening week press tour to sit down with Denise Albert from The MOMS and chat about childhood, parenthood, and everything in between. The event was sponsored by Ziploc and Glade.
